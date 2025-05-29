TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/29): Arianna & Santino vs. Tessa & Stone, Maclin vs. Cardona, Elegance Brand Reveal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 29, 2025

BRAMPTON, ONT AT CAA CENTRE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips of Trick Williams winning the TNA World Title from Joe Hendry last Sunday at WWE Battleground.

-A somber Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt talked about the title change.

-“Cross the Line” open.

(1) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. FIRST CLASS (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) vs. AZTEC WARRIORS (Laredo & Octagon Jr.) vs. THE SYSTEM (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards)

This was a match to decide the #1 contender for the tag team titles. A clip was shown of The System beating up Octagon Jr. from earlier. Laredo Kid (now called just Laredo) came to the ring by himself. Trey and Laredo started the match. Alisha tried to interfere early and was thrown out by the referee. Laredo did a dive on The System while they were distracted with Alisha. The Rascalz did a double dive on First Class. [c]

First Class was in control when the action returned. Wentz made a comeback on The System. Laredo took AJ to the mat with a DDT for a two count. Trey did a flip dive to The System on the floor. Laredo did a dive on the pile. The teams exchanged offense. Trey got the pin on Laredo to win it.

Gabby LaSpisa interviewed the Nemeths backstage. They vowed to keep the belts, then walked off. [c]

WINNERS: The Rascalz in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was all action, but the momentum was stalled because of the commercial break in the middle. Rascalz vs. the Nemeth Brothers is a fresh matchup and should be a good one).

-Mike Santana attacked First Class backstage.

-Video profile and promo with new Knockouts signees Myla Grace and Harley Hudson. An effective way to introduce two new wrestlers that fans may not be familiar with. At the end, The Concierge interrupted. Xia Brookside (who was sitting nearby in the room) directed him out.

(2) RAJ SINGH vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz)

Ali dominated from the opening bell. Raj made a comeback with a series of punches. John Skyler caused a distraction, which led to Ali hitting the 450 splash for the pin.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 2:00.

The Hands stomped Singh after the match. Tasha tried to stop them, but Ali grabbed her by the hair. The Hands continued their attack.

-Santino Marella and Arianna Grace backstage promo. Grace said she felt like she let Santino down. Santino said he was proud of her for standing up to Tessa, who he said is a bully. Grace said that she got them a special referee for their match tonight and it was former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who walked in an joined them.

-The Injury Report focused on Tessa Blanchard, Octagon Jr., and Steve Maclin. [c]

-The Concierge walked to the stage and introduced Ash By Elegance.

(3) LEI YING LEE vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE

Ash avoided some kicks early. Lee took Ash to the mat with kicks. The referee check on Ash, but she was bluffing and got the upper hand on Lee. Ash choked Lee against the rope. Ash put Lee in a submission, but Lee battled back. A series of kicks gave Lee some momentum. Lee got a two count after a suplex. Ash got a two count after a meteora. Ash gave Lee a series of kicks. Lee fired up and suplexed Ash, followed by Thunderstruck, leading to the pin.

WINNER: Lei Ying Lee in 6:00.

Masha Slamovich walked to the ring and shook hands with Lee. Hannifan said they would face each other next week. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: Decent back and forth match. Lee needed a win over a name opponent for credibility since she is headed towards a title match next week.)

-Clips of Mike Santana’s win on Tuesday’s NXT and his confrontation with Trick Williams. They advertised that Trick would face Santana next week on NXT.

-Taped Trick Williams promo. He said that he wasn’t there tonight because the accommodations weren’t good enough. He talked about facing Santana on Tuesday and insulted Joe Hendry. He said that TNA needed a rebranding.

(4) MANCE WARNER (w/Steph De Lander) vs. BRYCE HANSEN

Hannifan said it was bullshit that Trick didn’t show up tonight (he was bleeped twice). He was upset that a WWE wrestler won the TNA title and hoped that Santana could get the belt back. Mance was on offense from the outset. Warner got the pin after several moves.

WINNER: Mance Warner in 3:00.

Steph said “Welcome to the Mance/De Lander Era.” She said they were going after Steve Maclin’s International Title, then they kissed.

(D.L.’s Take: A basic squash. I thought Warner was headed to a babyface turn, but then they challenged Maclin, so I’m a bit confused.)

-Rosemary promo. She was happy that Xia Brookside finally snapped and went to the dark side. She told Xia there was one last step. [c]

(5) SANTINO MARELLA & ARIANNA GRACE vs. ROBERT STONE & VICTORIA CRAWFORD

Stone was supposed to team with Tessa Blanchard, but he said that Tessa had TMJ and couldn’t wrestle. Victoria Crawford came out as her replacement. Stone said that the match can’t go over ten minutes. He said that because Jimmy Korderas was the referee, he made Alisha Edwards the special enforcer. He said the Cobra was banned and if it came out, he would replace Santino.

Hannifan said that it was the first time in TNA history that a father teamed with his daughter. He acknowledged that Stone used to be Robbie E. in TNA. Stone and Marella started the match, but Stone quickly tagged out. Grace got the upper hand on Crawford. Tessa interfered from the outside, so Korderas made her go to the back.

Crawford got the upper hand on Grace. Stone knocked Santino off the apron. Korderas held Santino back from attacking Stone with the Cobra. Santino finally tagged in and went after Stone. Grace had a pin on Crawford, but Stone broke up the count. Stone threw Santino into Korderas on the outside, knocking them down. Grace grabbed Stone by the hair. Alisha interfered, allowing Crawford to give Grace an ax kick. Stone pinned Grace and Alisha counted it.

WINNERS: Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Basically an extended angle.)

-Eric Young and the Northern Armory cut a backstage promo. Moose interrupted and said that Eric’s win over him was a fluke. Moose vowed to beat Eric in his home country. After Moose left, Eric lingered and looked at the camera. [c]

-The Concierge said that Ash couldn’t come out because of the match earlier. He brought out Heather by Elegance. Then he presented the debut of M by Elegance (formerly Maggie Lee). She had an Elegance-style makeover. The Concierge and Heather raved over her. They all had a toast with champagne. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson walked to the stage and interrupted. Myla mentioned that The Concierge interrupted their promo earlier. Harley said they were stealing the Elegance’s spotlight now. She said they needed to make an impact, then threw the champagne in M’s face. Myla and Heather left, as The Elegance brand seethed. [c]