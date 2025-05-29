VIP PODCAST 5/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW Dynamite review, Mailbag on first Smackdown, early MMA, WWE LFG, Becky and Seth’s music (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

CURRENT EVENTS

Review of AEW Dynamite including solid follow-up to Double or Nothing

MAILBAG

Book recommendations on early UFC and Pride years in MMA

What is Todd’s elevator pitch defending why he likes pro wrestling

Was it a mistake to run the first Smackdown at Kemper Arena just months after Owen Hart’s death in that venue?

Could the U.K. block the Royal Rumble from taking place there because of the marketing use of the word “royal”?

What is the purpose of WWE LFG?

Is there a way to make PLEs and PPVs feel more special again?

Should WWE change the entrance themes for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch now that they’re heels?

