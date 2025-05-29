VIP PODCAST 5/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW Dynamite review, Mailbag on first Smackdown, early MMA, WWE LFG, Becky and Seth’s music (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
CURRENT EVENTS
- Review of AEW Dynamite including solid follow-up to Double or Nothing
MAILBAG
- Book recommendations on early UFC and Pride years in MMA
- What is Todd’s elevator pitch defending why he likes pro wrestling
- Was it a mistake to run the first Smackdown at Kemper Arena just months after Owen Hart’s death in that venue?
- Could the U.K. block the Royal Rumble from taking place there because of the marketing use of the word “royal”?
- What is the purpose of WWE LFG?
- Is there a way to make PLEs and PPVs feel more special again?
- Should WWE change the entrance themes for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch now that they’re heels?
