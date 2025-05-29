News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW Dynamite review, Mailbag on first Smackdown, early MMA, WWE LFG, Becky and Seth’s music (45 min.)

May 29, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

CURRENT EVENTS

  • Review of AEW Dynamite including solid follow-up to Double or Nothing

MAILBAG

  • Book recommendations on early UFC and Pride years in MMA
  • What is Todd’s elevator pitch defending why he likes pro wrestling
  • Was it a mistake to run the first Smackdown at Kemper Arena just months after Owen Hart’s death in that venue?
  • Could the U.K. block the Royal Rumble from taking place there because of the marketing use of the word “royal”?
  • What is the purpose of WWE LFG?
  • Is there a way to make PLEs and PPVs feel more special again?
  • Should WWE change the entrance themes for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch now that they’re heels?

