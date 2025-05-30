Mariah May removed from AEW’s roster page, expected to sign with WWE once contract expires

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mariah May was removed from AEW’s online roster page on Friday afternoon.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select, May, a former AEW Women’s World Champion, is expected to sign with WWE once her contract expires with AEW. Sapp reported that he was informed by May’s management that her contract with AEW has not yet expired.

May’s departure is said to not be a surprise to AEW, as they knew she intended to leave AEW for WWE once her contract expired. May last appeared for AEW in March at the Revolution PPV when she faced AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm in a Hollywood Ending match, which was their third match to conclude their feud.

May quickly ascended to the top of the women’s division after signing with AEW in 2023. She defeated Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In 2024. She then dropped the title to Storm in February at Grand Slam Australia. Storm then beat May to end their feud at the Revolution PPV in March.