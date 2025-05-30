VIP PODCAST 5/30 – The Fix Flashback (4-13-2018): Mailbag on Cena-Taker, McGregor, Reigns, Rousey-Tonya Harding, WM34 match order, WWE referees, WWE Network subs, attending live events in Japan, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years the Apr. 13, 2018 episode answering listener questions:
- Should WWE involve referees more in match dialogue and minor subplots?
- Is Ronda Rousey comparable to Tonya Harding and should WWE acknowledge her losses in MMA more?
- Where do you like to sit at live events?
- Was Khabib the instigator and who do you pick with Khabib, Tony Ferguson, and Conor McGregor in match-ups?
- Do you expect New Japan in New York City next WM weekend? How do you logistically approach attending shows in Japan?
- If Roman Reigns isn’t “The Guy,” can Ronda Rousey be “The Gal”?
- Is match order at WrestleMania this year worth second-guessing? How would you trim WrestleMania to four hours?
- With so much roster depth, is it time to give wrestlers time off for longer stretches throughout the year?
- Could Undertaker vs. John Cena this year be a set-up for a rematch later?
- Should the Royal Rumble winner be advertised as headlining WrestleMania?
- Will a Roman Reigns win in Saudi Arabia have an effect on WWE Network subscriptions?
- Plus A.J. Styles vs. Daniel Bryan, Carmella’s MITB cash-in, the value of Streaks, and Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar talk.
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.