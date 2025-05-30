VIP PODCAST 5/30 – The Fix Flashback (4-13-2018): Mailbag on Cena-Taker, McGregor, Reigns, Rousey-Tonya Harding, WM34 match order, WWE referees, WWE Network subs, attending live events in Japan, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years the Apr. 13, 2018 episode answering listener questions:

Should WWE involve referees more in match dialogue and minor subplots?

Is Ronda Rousey comparable to Tonya Harding and should WWE acknowledge her losses in MMA more?

Where do you like to sit at live events?

Was Khabib the instigator and who do you pick with Khabib, Tony Ferguson, and Conor McGregor in match-ups?

Do you expect New Japan in New York City next WM weekend? How do you logistically approach attending shows in Japan?

If Roman Reigns isn’t “The Guy,” can Ronda Rousey be “The Gal”?

Is match order at WrestleMania this year worth second-guessing? How would you trim WrestleMania to four hours?

With so much roster depth, is it time to give wrestlers time off for longer stretches throughout the year?

Could Undertaker vs. John Cena this year be a set-up for a rematch later?

Should the Royal Rumble winner be advertised as headlining WrestleMania?

Will a Roman Reigns win in Saudi Arabia have an effect on WWE Network subscriptions?

Plus A.J. Styles vs. Daniel Bryan, Carmella’s MITB cash-in, the value of Streaks, and Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar talk.

