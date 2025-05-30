VIP PODCAST 5/30 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-25-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Impact of Shawn Michaels injury, Samoa Joe vs. Sting, ECW PPV, UFC’s explosion into mainstream media (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 25, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed the week in wrestling including the Shawn Michaels injury and the ramifications within WWE, Samoa Joe vs. Sting, the ECW PPV, more wrestling topics, and UFC’s explosion into the mainstream media that week.

