WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/30): Naomi vs. Jax vs. Jade Cargill and Hayes vs. Fatu vs. Andrade in MITB qualifiers, plus Cena, Cody, Belair

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 30, 2025

KNOXVILLE, TENN. AT THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA AT FOOT CITY CENTER

AIRED ON LIVE ON USA NETWORK AND LIVE ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 14,556 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 15,149 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together” narrated by Paul Levesque, they went right to a three minute video package on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Then they showed the arrivals of Cody Rhodes with his dog Farro and next Bianca Belair. Tessitore noted this is her home town and home arena.

-Belair made her ring entrance. She twirled her pony tail and danced her way to the ring, then hugged family who were there. “Man, it feels good to be in Knoxville!” she said. “I love ya’ all so much.” She asked for the theme song to the local university and it played as fans flapped along. She said the city is special to her because it’s her hometown and safe space. She said hello to her mom and dad. Naomi’s music played and she came out and said she’s so happy Belair is on Smackdown. Belair said this is her hometown and this isn’t the time for this. Naomi said not a day has gone by that she hasn’t thought about what happened to them. “What is there to talk about?” Belair asked. Fans chanted, “You suck! You suck!” Naomi hung her head and looked sad. Naomi said, “B, I just want your forgiveness. I’m begging for your forgiveness,” she said. “I’m trying to fix it and I can’t fix it.” She said months have gone by and she’s sent her text messages and voice mails. She said she even swung by her parents’ house trying to get ahold of her, but nobody was there. Belair wasn’t pleased. “You did what?” she gasped.

Naomi said no one was around, but she went inside. She said she went through the family photo album and talked about how happy they looked as tag team champions. Belair cut her off and calmly said they were best friends, but she betrayed her trust. Belair said she said she is done with her and she meant it. She warned her not to go near her family again. Naomi cried tears as fans chanted, “EST! EST!” Naomi turned sinister and said it wouldn’t be good for her and her mother to be in a wheelchair. Belair looked to ringside as Naomi cackled in self-satisfaction. “I would hate for something bad to happen to you right here and right now,” she said. Jade Cargill then marched out.

Jade entered the ring and Naomi took a swing at her. Jade blocked her and kicked her in the chest. Jade eyed Belair. Naomi got up and charged, but Jade tossed her aside. Jade and Belair continued staring. Jade then began to leave the ring when Nia Jax’s music played and she walked out. [c]

(1) JADE CARGILL vs. NIA JAX vs. NAOMI – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill – Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade – Men’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match

John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear

Bianca Belair returns