FREE PODCAST 5/30 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk AEW’s use of Tyson, Riddle-Thatcher Pit Fight, Raw, SD, NXT, AEW TV reviews, more (119 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-21-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They covered these topics:

AEW Dynamite review and analysis of the angle with Mike Tyson, with Todd’s reasons for not liking how it played out, Cody’s promo and what might be worth reading into, the Young Bucks & Matt Hardy team, and more

A walk through key segments of the latest episodes of WWE Smackdown (including the IC Title tournament and Bayley beating Charlotte) and Monday Night Raw (including MVP Lounge with Drew McIntyre, Apollo Crews U.S. Title win, Charlotte vs. Nia Jax vs. Natalya, what MVP has added to Raw so far, more)

Analysis of NXT on USA (including thoughts on Matt Riddle heading to the main roster, the upside of Timothy Thatcher, the finish of the Eli Drake vs. Jake Atlas vs. Kushida match, Takeover developments, more).

A preview of UFC’s Fight Night this coming weekend

Part of his review of the new Ken Shamrock book

