WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/30): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cena and Rhodes face-off, Belair’s homecoming, Andrade vs Fatu vs Hayes and Cargill vs. Jax vs. Naomi in MITB Qualifiers

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 30, 2025

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AT Thompson-Boling Arena

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 13,287 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 14,841. The arena has a capacity of 21,678 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show started with a highlight package of last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, with a focus on the return of Cody Rhodes. Joe Tessitore welcomed the audience to the Thompson-Boling Arena. Cody Rhodes was shown arriving with his dog Pharoah. Bianca Belair was shown in the back pointing at a University of Tennessee “T” symbol in the back of the arena. The fans chanted “EST, EST, EST” for their hometown hero as she made her entrance to a huge ovation. She hugged her mom and dad who were at ringside. Her mom was standing in front of a wheelchair, so after Belair hugged her she helped her mom sit back down.

– Belair said it felt good to be in Knoxville and told the crowd that she loved them before leading the crowd in singing “Rocky Top.” Well actually she said we was going to sing, but really she just bounced around while the crowd sang. Belair noticeably had one of her fingers in a splint. Belair referred to Knoxville as her safe space and told the crowd that she wanted to come back here to heal after everything she’s been through lately, including losing for the first time at Wrestlemania, getting injured, and losing her friends. The crowd chanted “EST, EST, EST” again. Naomi’s music played.

Naomi walked toward the ring to a chorus of boos. Naomi told Belair that every day she thinks about what happened to them. The crowd chanted “You Suck” at Naomi. Naomi, fighting through tears, begged Belair for her forgiveness. She wanted to let the past be the past so they could move forward. Naomi said that Belair hasn’t responded to any of her texts or calls for months. She even said she went by Belair’s parents’ house to talk to them, but since they weren’t home she let herself in. Belair was taken aback. Naomi told Belair that she went through Belair’s family photo album and it was noticeable that Belair was happy. Belair cut her off and reminded her of what she did to Jade Cargill, so they are not friends anymore. Belair told Naomi that if she ever goes near her family again, then what Naomi did to Cargill will be nothing compared to what Belair will do to Naomi.

Naomi laughed and told Belair that “it wouldn’t be good for you and your momma to be in a wheelchair”. That understandably got a big reaction from the crowd. Naomi said she would hate for something bad to happen to Belair right here right now. Jade Cargill made her way to the ring and attacked Naomi, knocking her down. Cargill and Belair stared at each other for a few moments. Cargill started to exit the ring but was interrupted by Nia Jax’s music. Jax made her way to the ring for the opening match of the evening [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Strong segment. Now that Belair is back it’s time to reheat the feud between she and Naomi. It will be interesting to see how Cargill fits in as well. Great job by Naomi who continues to thrive with her new heel persona. The line about putting Belair in a wheelchair “like her mom” was perfectly despicable.)

(1) JADE CARGILL vs. NIA JAX vs. NAOMI – Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

When they returned from the break the match was in progress. Naomi was beating on a prone Cargill in the middle of the ring. She hit a very weak dropkick in the corner that looked like it barely touched Cargill. Jax came running in and hit a hip attack on Cargill after Naomi evaded. Cargill rebounded by catching Naomi mid-air and hitting a fallaway slam, then kipping up. Cargill was on fire with some hammer attack and a cover that got broken up by Jax. Jax hit a weak-looking pop-up headbutt on Naomi and a Samoan drop on Cargill. Jax posed over her fallen opponents. Jax hit a second-rope legdrop on Naomi and covered for a two-count. The announcers claimed it looked devastating. Jax pulled a screaming Naomi off the ropes and attempted another Samoan drop. But Naomi reversed it into a pin attempt for a two-count as they went to a split-screen break. [c]

Jax and Naomi briefly teamed up against Cargill, but when Naomi covered Cargill it angered Jax. Naomi said, “I thought we were working together”, which momentarily appeased Jax. However, as soon as Jax stopped paying attention to Naomi, she snuck up behind Jax and rolled her up for a one-count. Jax hit a good looking running senton on Naomi. Cargill got back to her feet with a second wind. Jax attempted to squash Cargill in the corner, but Cargill and moved and Jax nailed Naomi instead. Cargill with a big spinebuster on Jax. She couldn’t capitalize though because Naomi hit her with a flying attack and scored a nearfall. Naomi followed up with a split-legged moonsault on Jax. Then Cargill snatched Naomi and hit the Jaded (Glam Slam). It looked like Cargill was about to win the match, but Jax broke up the cover. Jax hit a double cross-body off the top and scored two-counts on each opponent. Jax put Naomi on her back and carried her to the top rope, then jumped off with a Super Samoan Drop. Before she could score a pinfall though, Cargill splashed them both off the top, leading to a nearfall. The crowd thought this was awesome. Jax hit a superplex/powerbomb combo on Cargill and Naomi and stacked them in the corner. Jax attempted and Annihilator, but Naomi moved, leaving Cargill to take the full weight of the move. Naomi seized the moment and executed a crucifix pin on a surprised Jax for the one…two…three!

WINNER: Naomi via pinfall in approximately 14:00. Naomi qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This was not a great match. The first half was very slow and plodding, with several sloppily performed moves. It did pick up by the end though and the finish was executed well. I believe Naomi will be a popular choice to win the briefcase.)

– In the back, The “New?” Bloodline of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and J.C. Mateo walked up on R-Truth. Truth seemed to be talking to Little Jimmy. Solo asked Truth if he was crazy. Truth wondered who Mateo was, saying he’d never seen him before. Truth asked Solo if Mateo was his son. Solo almost started laughing. Truth asked if he could “teach his husky son a lesson.” Truth left and said he was going to go ask Aldis for a match. As he exited, Truth proclaimed that “boy you all big boned-ed” (not a typo). After Truth left, Fatu said he had his own business to take care of tonight. Fatu left. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welcome back Little Jimmy? It sure seemed like it. Am I crazy, or does Truth have a nearly 100% approval rating with fans? My hot take of the year is that they should have him actually defeat John Cena for the WWE Championship in an impromptu match soon. Imagine the pop and the moment. Truth would only keep the title for maybe a day or a week before Cena wins it back. In the long run it would even be great for Cena because NO ONE has even once talked about him ending his career with #18.)

– Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice confronted Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis in front of his office. Green was talking while holding a picture of her face taped to a stick in front of her because behind it she had a mask on to cover her nose that was broken on SNME after a botched 619 attempt from Zelina Vega. Aldis said he couldn’t understand her so she was forced to drop the stick face. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre stood up for Green. Aldis made a match between Vega and Fyre for tonight on the condition that they leave him alone.

– Byron Saxton interviewed WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton somewhere in the back of the arena. Stratton said she will be prepared for whomever wins the Money in the Bank briefcase. She said that anyone who tries to cash in on her will be making a big mistake. Naomi walked up and said she will win the briefcase and cash in wherever and whenever she wants. Then Alexa Bliss came up shaking her head and said that she will be the winner. The announcers reminded the viewers that the Money in the Bank PLE takes place on June 7. They also promoted the World Collide event that also takes place on June 7. A spotlight was given to the competitors involved in a Fatal Four-Way match at the show including Ethan Page, Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, and Je’Von Evans.

– R-Truth made his “What’s Up” entrance that is still over with the crowd after many, many years. [c]

J.C Mateo entered for the next match accompanied by Solo Sikoa. On the video screen behind him there was an erupting volcano.

(2) R-TRUTH vs. J.C. MATEO (w/Solo Sikoa)

Mateo immediately carried Truth into the corner and hit repeated shoulders into his ribs. Mateo whipped Truth hard to the opposite corner twice, knocking him down both times. He then missed a flying attack in the corner that led to a brief flurry of offense from Truth that Mateo barely sold. Mateo hit a standing moonsault on Truth but missed a follow-up Senton. Truth hit the five-knuckle shuffle and attempted an AA but collapsed under Mateo’s weight. Mateo hit his Tour of the Islands spinning splash and covered for the quick win.

WINNER: J.C. Mateo via pinfall in 3:00

At Solo’s direction, Mateo continued to beat down Truth after the match. Jimmy Uso made the save. He ran down to the ring with a chair. Solo distracted Jimmy and Mateo attacked Jimmy from behind. Solo told Mateo to stop Solo and Mateo left the ring as Solo told Mateo that he was just trying to talk to Jimmy.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Slightly more than a squash match. It would seem my prediction hope for a Truth title win is not in the cards. I’m not sure where they are going with Solo wanting to bring Jimmy back into the family, but it’s interesting.)

– The WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits were shown walking in the back because they were up next. [c]

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford made their entrance with a remixed song and 100% more smoke effects. The ovation for them was tepid. They talked about how hot the tag team division is on Smackdown and mentioned how even the Wyatt Sicks are involved now. They said they would take on anyone. Fraxiom’s music played and they came to the ring in street clothes. Axiom obviously had his mask on.

[HOUR TWO]

Ford said that they had Fraxiom beat last week before The Wyatts got involved last week. Fraxiom said “maybe you did, maybe you didn’t.” Nathan Frazer said that they should run it back. That was the cue for the Motor City Machine Guns to join the fray. Alex Shelley said that if the rationale for getting a title shot is having NOT been beaten by the Street Profits, then the Guns should get one too. DIY entered the mix accompanied by Candice LeRae. Candice called Fraxiom nerds. Chris Sabin told Candice to shut up. Johnny Gargano took offense to his wife being told to shut up and claimed that there was a conspiracy in the tag division to hold down DIY. Gargano started to talk about the Wyatts, but Tommaso Ciampa cut him off and said, “we don’t talk about them.” Ciampa called for a moment of silence to the “death of the tag team division”. All the lights in the arena went out.

When the lights came back on the Wyatt Sicks were in the ring. Rowan pulled both Guns to the outside and leveled them with a clothesline. Lumis hit a somersault off the top rope in the ring that took out the Profits and Sabin. Joe Gacy hit a big double clothesline on Fraxiom. Gacy powerbombed Lumis onto Axiom. Nikki Cross leaped off the announce table onto Candice. Uncle Howdy delivered a Sister Abigail on Frazer, who rolled out of the ring. The Wyatts were left alone to pose in the ring as their music played. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The reception for the Profits was tepid because the audience likely had no idea whether they are supposed to cheer for them or not. This tag team division is in a pivotal place right now. On one hand, if they can continue to develop and differentiate all the teams from one another, it could straight up carry this show for the foreseeable future. If WWE creative cannot do that, then we will still see a lot of stellar matches, but there won’t be as much lasting impact. Last note – it’s good to see the Wyatts with a direction. Keep building on it.)

Tessitore said that this was the largest crowd that WWE has ever had in Knoxville, with over 14,600 in attendance. It was also the 7th Smackdown held here.

(3) LOS GARZA (Angel & Berto, w/Santos Escobar) vs. REY FENIX & JE’VON EVANS

Angel and Berto made their way to the ring. NXT North American Champion Ethan Page was sitting beside the announce table for this match. Tessitore congratulated him on his title win. Rey Fenix was next out to a strong ovation during his flashy, pyro-filled entrance. Je’Von Evans made his entrance for his main roster and Smackdown debut.

Fenix and Angel started the match and trade blows. Page said he was here to specifically scout Fenix. Both men tagged out after a double headbutt. Berto quickly gained the advantage against Evans. Berto got a quick nearfall with a springboard cross-body. Evans showed up his athleticism with a springboard hurricanrana followed by a big dropkick on Berto. Then he hit a stunner on Angel and tagged in Fenix. Fenix and Evans hit some stereo kicks on Angel and a double superkick on a leaping Berto. Fenix with a running kick to the head of a prone Berto. Fenix covered for an early two-count as they went to picture-in-picture [c]

Angel was in control of Evans after the break. Wade Barrett asked Page how concerned he was about the threat of the luchadores during their upcoming match at Worlds Collide. Page was confident that no matter what the championship would be staying with him. Berto covered Evans for another two-count. Evans dove to tag in Fenix but couldn’t quite reach him. Evans kept reaching while Berto had a hold of his leg. Evans was able to hit a desperation kick that knocked him free from Berto’s grip. Evans made the relatively hot tag to Fenix. Fenix was on fire with several kick attacks, a step-up hurricanrana, and a double springboard moonsault on Angel. Berto made the save. Evans made a blind tag.

Evans with a springboard crossbody onto Angel that went almost across the entire width of the ring. Berto hit a springboard kick on Evans. All four men were down in the ring. Angel and Evans trade chops from their knees. They rose up and kept slugging it out. Evans attempted another springboard, but Angel turned it into a powerbomb and covered for a nearfall. Los Garza lined up Evans for a double-team top rope maneuver, but Fenix intercepted it. Evans hit a huge somersault splash onto the outside that took out Los Garza. Evans and Fenix got in Page’s face. They regained their focus and rolled Los Garza back into ring. However, when they turned their backs Page pushed Fenix into Evans. Page threw Fenix over the announce table. Evans superkicked Page. However, when Evans re-entered the ring Berto rolled him up for a one…two…no! Evans kicked out.

Evans hit a Red Dot that looked like it barely connected if at all. Evans went to the top. Santos Escobar jumped up on the apron long enough to distract the referee while Page knocked Evans off the top rope. Los Garza hit their “MTY” double-team finisher. Angel covered for the pin and the win as Page laughed at ringside. Escobar was also very pleased with himself.

WINNERS: Los Garza via pinfall in 12:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a fast-paced high intensity match that was done to promote the Worlds Collide event. Los Garza also got a much needed win. If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it more than once…it’s time to bring back the WCW Cruiserweight title! These segments are already starting to have that same type of vibe that WCW had back in the mid-late 90s.)

– A Wyatt Sicks ominous video played with Uncle Howdy saying they wouldn’t stop until they get what’s owed to them. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Are they owed more TV time? An actual feud?)

Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega was already in the ring for the next match. Alba Fyre entered next along with her allies.

(4) ZELINA VEGA vs. ALBA FYRE (w/Chelsea Green & Piper Niven)

This match was not for the U.S. title. Fyre, wearing a black suit, attacked Vega from behind. Fyre rammed her head into three posts. Vega countered a sidewalk slam into a headscissors. She covered Fyre for a one-count. Barrett said that Fyre has a “major mean streak.” Vega tried to hit some turnbuckle punches, but Fyre turned it around on her. Vega managed to a hurricanrana that forced Fyre to regroup at ringside. It quickly paid off as Fyre, from the outside, pulled Vega’s legs out from under her. Then she spun her around and hit Vega with a big forearm to the face. Vega with another counter that landed Fyre in the 619 position. However, Green distracted her and then Niven tripped Vega. Vega got back up but when she turned around Fyre superkicked her. Green and Fyre saluted each other. [c]

Fyre was in total control. Tessitore reminded about Green’s nose being broken last week in her match with Vega at SNME. Vega began to fight back with a knee to Fyre’s head. Both women were down. Vegan back up and hit a couple clotheslines and a belly to back suplex. Vega pounded on the top turnbuckle to get the crowd into the match. She came off the top with a Meteora and covered for a nearfall. Green, with her mask on to protect her nose, yelled from ringside. Fyre went for a vertical suplex, but Vega countered it. Vega missed a moonsault. Fyre hit a big swanton bomb and covered, but Vega kicked out at two. Green took off her mask revealing her swollen face. She tried to hit Vega with the mask but accidentally hit Niven. Back in the ring Vega hit a Code Red on Fyre for the three-count.

WINNER: Zelina Vega via pinfall in 11:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a basic match that happens anytime Vega is involved. Sometimes I think WWE wants to make her the “female Rey Mysterio”. But that’s just not possible. Also, as a 20-year Air Force veteran I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that Green and co. have no idea how to properly salute. John Cena should teach them because her learned how to do it correctly.)

– Carmelo Hayes warmed up in the locker room for his Money in the Bank qualifying match tonight. The Miz reminded him that he keeps sacrificing himself for Hayes and that he also gave up his spot in the match for Hayes. Miz said that if Hayes listens to him that they will win and “we will be Mr. Money in the Bank.” Hayes questioned the “we” part. Hayes said he appreciates Miz’s help, but he never asked for it. He asked Miz just to let him be HIM. Miz smiled and Hayes was happy about it.

– Damian Priest was shown walking in the back with a smile on his face [c]

– A vignette for Giulia was shown. She said her one goal was to be “indisputable.” It doesn’t matter if she is loved or hated. She said she is impossible to deny. Giulia spoke it all in slow but perfect English, though there were still subtitles.

– Vega was walking backstage and Giulia walked up and told her she sees her, but she sees her title more.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Looks like Vega’s next challenger may be Giulia. If so, I expect a title change relatively soon.)

– Damian Priest made his entrance to a good ovation. He was sporting a black eye from his steel cage match against Drew McIntyre at last weekend’s SNME. Highlights of the match were shown. Priest said that ever since he defeated McIntyre it’s felt like he’s breathing fresh air. He said it’s rare that people battle for a full year like they did. He said that he “put his ass in the past” by winning the cage match. Priest said he knew that McIntyre was watching at home and he wanted to tell him that “he still hates his ass.” He also said that the McIntyre that he wrestled in the cage match was not the one that hides behind his social media though. Priest said he wanted to challenge Jacob Fatu. He said he respects Fatu and he’s proud of him. But he doesn’t respect the crew that Fatu follows around. Priest said that he is and forever will be “El Campion.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Decent promo from a confident Priest.)

Jacob Fatu made his entrance for his upcoming match. Fatu had his United States Championship around his neck. He went face to face with Priest on the stage. Fatu nodded at him and kept heading to the ring. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

Andrade was out second. Hayes was the last to come out to the ring, accompanied as usual by The Miz.

(5) ANDRADE vs. JACOB FATU vs. CARMELO HAYES (w/The Miz) – Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

Fatu and Andrade briefly teamed up to knock Hayes from the ring. Andrade launched himself at Fatu. Andrade with a cross-body off the top onto Fatu and covered for a one-count. Fatu was up quickly and threw Andrade to the outside. Hayes got back in the ring and tried unsuccessfully to whip Fatu, so he adjusted and tried to hit a springboard. But Fatu caught him with a right hand. Hayes retreated to ringside. Fatu was going to launch himself onto Hayes on the outside, but Miz grabbed his foot. Hayes superkicked Fatu over the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring Andrade leveled Hayes. Fatu superkicked Miz on the outside and sent him into the barricade. Fatu with a running hip attack on Miz on the outside as they went to a picture-in-picture break [c]

Fatu missed a running hip attack on Andrade inside the ring. Andrade with a flying forearm on Hayes. Andrade hit running knees on Fatu in the corner. However, when he went to attack Hayes in the other corner, Hayes nailed him with a La Mistica. Andrade knocked Fatu back down with a big superkick. Andrade hit a Spanish fly off the second rope on Hayes, but immediately Fatu hit a senton splash on Andrade and then another on Hayes. Fatu positioned Hayes for a moonsault. Andrade thwarted the attempt. Andrade up to the top and hit a moonsault on Fatu for a nearfall that Hayes broke up.

All three mean traded blows from their knees. Hayes hit a codebreaker on Fatu, and then Andrade quickly nailed Fatu with a Poisonrana that sent Fatu spiraling to the floor. Hayes with a suplex and cover on Andrade for a two-count. Hayes contemplated what to do next. Hayes and Andrade went to the floor and Fatu leveled Hayes with a big kick. Fatu went for a running hip attack but Andrade and Hayes both moved, sending Fatu careening through the barricade into the timekeeper’s area! They went to a split-screen as Fatu writhed in pain. [c]

Andrade and Hayes battled it out in the ring. Barrett pointed out that one of them needed to capitalize now before Fatu recovered. Before anyone could even attempt one move, Fatu was back in the ring and sort of assisted a Spanish fly off the top rope by Andrade. Fatu hit a swanton bomb on Hayes and covered, but Andrade broke it up. The crowd chanted for tables for some reason. Fatu wanted to hit Samoan drop on Hayes. But Andrade kicked him down and both Andrade and Hayes covered but only got a two-count. Solo Sikoa and J.C. Mateo made their way to ringside. Fatu hit a Samoan Drop on Andrade and then peered out at his cohorts. Fatu missed a jump up moonsault. Hayes hit the Nothing But Net legdrop and covered, but Andrade broke it up at the last possible second. Andrade and Hayes traded several pin attempts while Fatu was down. Andrade hit his spinning elbow on Hayes but couldn’t capitalize due to fatigue. All three men were down.

Fatu was up first. He just tossed Hayes into the corner and connected on a running hip attack. He landed the jump up moonsault on Andrade. Solo and Mateo both got up on the apron and told Fatu to “do it again.” Fatu took issue with Mateo trying to order him around. Jimmy Uso showed up, presumably from the crowd, and pulled Mateo off the apron. Uso threw Mateo into the announcer table. Andrade hit Hayes with The Message neckbreaker in the ring and covered for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Andrade via pinfall in 21:00. Andrade qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Andrade took advantage of the ringside confusion to get a big win. It was a good match that seemed a bit disjointed at times. It’s also important for Fatu to never look like “just one of the guys” in a match. I felt that at times during this one he wasn’t as dominant as he should be. By the end it was fine though.)

Post-match Fatu and Mateo argued while Solo tried to mediate.

– Saxton interviewed L.A. Knight in the arena garage. Knight said he would win the briefcase because this is his 3rd MITB ladder match. Aleister Black walked up and said “you’re welcome” because last week when Knight qualified it was in part because of Black.

– Cody Rhodes was getting ready to come out to the ring for the main event face-to-face with John Cena. [c]

– Jacob Fatu was on a rampage throwing around things in the back. He was yelling “I’m so tired of this.” Solo tried to calm him down. Fatu said: “for the last time, I don’t need your help.”

– The announcers promoted Worlds Collide again which will air on WWE YouTube. They also ran down the Money in the Bank card.

– Cody Rhodes made his entrance to a huge ovation. Knoxville began a European-inspired Cody Rhodes chant. Rhodes: “So Knoxville, what do you want to talk about?” Rhodes said they could talk about how after Wrestlemania 41 he went home and drank his sorrows away. He said he asked a good friend whether he was a good champion. The friend told him that given everything he faced in front of the people and behind the scenes, that yes he was a good champion. Rhodes reflected on all his rivalries this year. He mentioned The Final Boss wanting his soul. Rhodes said he also thought about John Cena. That led to the dueling “Let’s Go Cena, Cena Sucks” chants. It was tough to tell if the fans chose a side or just said both parts.

Rhodes lamented over the fact that he hesitated in the ring against Cena at Wrestlemania. But Rhodes said that he will never hesitate again. Rhodes apologized to the fans for getting worked up. He promised the fans a surprise leading to a “Yeet” chant. Rhodes asked the crowd to give it up for the World Heavyweight Champion Main Event Jey Uso. The arena erupted as Jey made his arm waving entrance through the crowd. [c]

Jey did his encore arm-waving Yeeting for the crowd. John Cena’s music played and he came out wearing University of Tennessee inspired orange gear that probably didn’t look a whole lot different than the orange Tampa Bay Buccaneers inspired gear he recently wore. Cena grabbed a microphone and entered the ring with Jey and Rhodes. There were about six minutes left in the show. Cena called them professional wrestling’s biggest John Cena wannabees. He said that neither of them will be able to because Rhodes is too desperate and Jey is too lazy. Cena said there is only one other human being in WWE that embodies hustle, loyalty, and respect. Cue Logan Paul’s music.

The crowd heavily booed while Cena talked up how good Paul is. Cena claimed that everyone in the building came to see Cena and Paul. Paul wanted to know what the hell Knoxville was crying about. He said that he could find a way to walk on water but the fans would still claim it was because he couldn’t swim. Paul insulted the crowd’s intelligence. He said that they will all live long, pathetic lives, but at least they will get to say they saw Cena and Paul. Paul said that Jey got lucky at SNME. He said Jey needed Rhodes to help him because neither of them can accomplish anything without having it handed to them. Paul said that he and Cena were self-made men while Jey and Rhodes were nepo-babies that were “born on third and thought they hit a triple.” Paul said that he is the inevitable face of this company, so if Rhodes and Jey want some, they can come get some.

Jey said that they can handle this right now. Cena started to leave, but Paul stopped him. Rhodes said “what are you two arguing about? Are you going to go back and polish his peacemaker?” That led to a brawl between the two teams. Jey hit a superkick and Rhodes hit a Disaster Kick on Cena. Jey hit a suicide dive on Cena. Paul tried to springboard into the ring but ate a superkick from Jey and a Cody Cutter from Rhodes. The show ended with Jey raising his World Heavyweight Championship in the air and Rhodes holding the WWE Championship in the air as the announcers plugged Money in the Bank.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Logan Paul had some great lines. His point about Rhodes and Uso being nepo-babies while he and Cena are self-made men will ring true with a lot of people due to the family dynasties involved. It’s not exactly true since (for storyline purposes) we see how hard Rhodes and Uso work. It doesn’t look like they were handed anything. But much like a good villain in a movie, a good pro wrestling heel should believe what they’re saying. Paul comes across like he does. I’m not so sure about Cena though. His act isn’t resonating as well. Finally, Rhodes’s stinger about the Peacemaker polishing was clever.)