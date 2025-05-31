VIP PODCAST 5/30 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody & Jey interact with Cena & Logan, Belair’s return promo in her hometown, MITB developments, Fatu’s upset with Mateo and Solo, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 30 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso interacting with John Cena and Logan Paul to close the show. Also, Jade Cargill vs. Naomi vs. Nia Jax preceded by a Bianca Belair return promo. Also, Ethan Page on commentary, a men’s MITB qualifier, more tag team turmoil with the Wyatt Sicks, Mix-Carmelo Hayes tension, Jacob Fatu-J.C. Mateo tension, and more.

