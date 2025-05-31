FREE PODCAST 5/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Cody’s promo about life after losing at WrestleMania, Cena & Logan in ring with him, Naomi, Fatu, MITB (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to analyze WWE Smackdown including Cody Rhodes speaking about how he’s been dealing with losing to John Cena. He also brought up The Final Boss and then interacted with John Cena and Logan Paul. They talked with live callers and an on-site correspondent who attended in person. They discussed most of the other segments and matches on the show including the latest Money in the Bank developments, with chat interaction throughout.
