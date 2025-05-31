News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #335 (5-20-95) including In Your House I review, Austin makes amends with WCW, fnal WWF Boston Garden show, more (170 min.)

May 31, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #335 of the PWTorch including the very first In Your House, WWF gives away a house, WCW and Steve Austin come to a compromise, WWF runs its final Boston Garden Show, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

