FREE PODCAST 5/31 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): ROH COO Joe Koff talks ROH and ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy talks KO’s rise, PWG’s rising stars, wrestler injuries (146 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-28-2015), we present back to back interviews.

First, PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed ROH COO Joe Koff who discussed how the ROH Destination America deal come about, was ROH interested in providing original programming for DestAm, how did TNA factor in, what is ROH all about, would ROH expand further West more often, and much more including live callers.

Then, in the second part of the show, Wade was joined by Matt McCarthy, an ex-WWE Creative Team member who talked about coping with wrestler injuries during his time in WWE, Kevin Owens’s rise, Samoa Joe’s future, PWG’s rising stars, ROH-TNA situation, and much more.

