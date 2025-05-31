VIP PODCAST 5/31 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Double or Nothing review, Brian’s in-person experience at the show, fallout from Dynamite (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Show Overview
- 00:24 Double or Nothing Live Experience
- 04:09 Discussion on Show Length and Structure
- 14:55 Women’s Division and Title Picture
- 59:00 Anarchy in the Arena: Chaos Unleashed
- 01:14:07 Hangman Page vs. Will Osprey: A Showstopper
- 01:21:07 Speculations and Future Matches
- 01:35:07 Women’s Matches and Storylines
- 01:36:18 Dynamite Fallout and Future Prospects
- 01:54:56 Closing Thoughts and Upcoming Events
