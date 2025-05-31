News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/31 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Double or Nothing review, Brian’s in-person experience at the show, fallout from Dynamite (116 min.)

May 31, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Show Overview
  • 00:24 Double or Nothing Live Experience
  • 04:09 Discussion on Show Length and Structure
  • 14:55 Women’s Division and Title Picture
  • 59:00 Anarchy in the Arena: Chaos Unleashed
  • 01:14:07 Hangman Page vs. Will Osprey: A Showstopper
  • 01:21:07 Speculations and Future Matches
  • 01:35:07 Women’s Matches and Storylines
  • 01:36:18 Dynamite Fallout and Future Prospects
  • 01:54:56 Closing Thoughts and Upcoming Events

