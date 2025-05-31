VIP PODCAST 5/31 – The Fix Flashback (4-18-2018): Sammartino’s place in history and effectiveness as a top draw, Superstar Shake-up analysis from just about every angle, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 18, 2018 episode. Topics include Bruno Sammartino’s place in history and effectiveness as a top draw, Superstar Shake-up analysis from just about every angle from Samoa Joe to Tag Teams to Hardy to Big Cass and much more, plus a preview of Impact Wrestling’s Redemption PPV.

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO