AEW COLLISION RESULTS (5/31): Okada vs. Bowens, Claudio vs. Komander, Callis Family vs. Ishii & Paragon, Rush & Dralistico & Mortos vs. Top Flight & AR Fox, Dorado vs. Hechicero

AEW COLLISION REPORT

MAY 31, 2025 (recorded 5/28)

EL PASO, TEX. AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM

AIRED ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,611 tickets had been distributed; arena was set up for 3,856. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Pyro flames flew as Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to this episode of Collision. Claudio Castagnoli’s music started playing almost immediately.

(1) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahontes)

As Claudio made his entrance though the crowd, they showed a video of Komander pulling the upset victory against Claudio in the Continental Classic tournament. Komander made his entrance as they played an inset interview were Komanderreminded Claudio that he beat him last time they wrestled.

They bell rang and Claudio forced Komander into the ropes and caught him with a cheap shot when the ref broke them. Claudio continued to beat Komander down in the corner. Komander tried to fight back back ran into a shoulder block.

Komander got back to his feet and took Claudio down with a. spinning headscissor flowed by an enziguri. Komander run the ropes into an armdrag and then when for a springboard hurricanrana, except Claudio caught him in midair and executed the giant swing.

Komander rolled to ringside and Claudio followed, chopping him and whipping him into the barricade.Claudio rolled Komander into the ring and whipped him into the corner, but Komander rolled over onto the apron and springboarded onto Claudios shoulders and then took him down with headscissors.

Claudio rolled to ringside and Komander nailed him with a dive to the outside. Komander returned to the ring, climbed to the ropes and set up for his impressive rope-running maneuver. Komander came off the ropes as Claudio rolled into the ring, and Claudio caught him out of the air and then executed three backbreakers in quick succession.

Claudio set up for the Ricola bomb, but Komander flipped out and faceplanted Claudio. Komander tried the rope run shooting star, but Claudio rolled out of the way. Claudio tossed Komander onto his shoulders and easily walked up the turnbuckles, setting up for something big. But Komandercountered with a hurricanrana off of the top rope. Komanderwent for the pin, but Claudio kicked out at two.

Komander climbed the opposite ropes at Claudio got to his feet. Komander connected with a sunset flip bomb into a pin for another two count. Komander went up to the top rope again for a whisper int eh wind type of move, but Claudio knocked him out of the air with a European uppercut.

Claudio sc0oped up Komander and hit the Neutralizer in the center of the ring. Claudio made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli in 8:00

(White’s Take: A fine opening match. Claudio could use a clean win like this if he’s going to continue to second in command for the Death Riders. He’s also the more interesting choice to be involved in the four-way International title match.)

-They went to a video package running down Hangman’s promo on Dynamite following his win at Double or Nothing.

-They went to a video of Renee catching up with Swerve backstage after Dynamite. Swerve clarified that even though he owned up to everything with Hangman, they’re not friends of teammates. Ospreay accosted Swerve and said that the Death Rider’s are the real problem, not Hangman. Ospreay the belt should belong to the best wrestler, and that’s Hangman. Swerve said it’s not Hangman, he’s beaten Hangman twice. Ospreaythen asked Swerve if he’s beaten Moxley, to which Swerve asked Ospreay if he’s beaten him. Swerve said he’s done with the Death Riders after Anarchy in the area. Swerve tried to leave and Ospreay tried to stop him, leading to the men throwing shots briefly before being broken up by security.

(2) THE CALLIS FAMILY (Konosuke Takeshita & Rocky Romero & Trent w/Don Callis & Lance Archer) vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII & PARAGON (Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly)

The Callis Family entered as a family, with Don Callis taking his place at the announce desk. Ishii entered, followed by Paragon. As Paragon posed with Ishii in the center of the ring, The Callis Family attacked from behind, and things started out all over the place.

Trent and Rocky beatdown Kyle in the ring as Takeshita threw Ishii into the barricade ringside. Kyle rolled out of the ring and Trent tried to follow him out with a press to the outside, but Kyle caught him with a knee. Rocky followed with a suicide dive that connected and took out Kyle.

Strong grabbed Rocky and placed him in a chair ringside as Ishii placed Takeshita right on top of Rocky. Strong and Ishii held them in place, allowing Kyle to come flying from apron with a dropkicked.

Back in the ring, Kyle and Strong performed a double team backbreaker on Rocky before tagging in Ishii. Ishii delivered a big chop in the corner and tagged Strong back in. Rocky fought back with a combination of kicks and managed to tag in Trent. Strong rammed Rocky into Trent in the corner and then nailed a backbreaker on Rocky.

Takeshita came in and hit Strong with a high knee. Trent distracted the ref while Callis hit a cheap shot on Strong in the ropes. Trent continued the assault on Strong in the corner as they went to break. [c]

They returned from break as Strong elbowed his way out of a headlock. Strong connected with an Olympic slam and made the hot tag to Kyle. Kyle came in with kicks for all, eliminating Rocky with a sweep. Kyle nailed Trent with a German suplexfollowed by a rolling elbow strike. Kyle went for the pin, but Takeshita broke it up.

Kyle tagged in Ishii and then hit a running knee off of the apron on Trent. Takeshita got the tag, and he and Ishii traded clotheslines before Takeshita landed a German suplex. Trent and Rocky hit a double team strike in the corner.

Takeshita went to the top rope, but Strong and Kyle hit the ring. Strong pulled Takeshita off of the top rope into a gutbuster and Kyle dropped him with a roundhouse to the chest. Ishii followed with a running low clothesline and went for the pin, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Ishii went for a brainbuster, but Takeshita slipped out and hit a huge forearm followed by a blue thunder bomb into the pin for a two count. Trent hit Kyle with a half and half suplex and then turned into a lariat from Ishii.

Ishii went for another brainbuster, but Takeshita countered out and shoved Ishii into the ref, taking him out briefly. Takeshita landed a knee, Trent hit a low blow on Ishii behind the ref’s back and Takeshita followed up with the Raging Fire right into the pin for the three count.

WINNERS: The Callis Family in 10:00

(White’s Take: Collision is basically the Callis Family’s playground, so of course they’re going to be around picking up a dirty victory. Nothing fantastic here, but a rare AEW ref bump leading to the finish.)

The Callis family celebrated their tainted victory as they went to break. [c]

(3) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. ANTHONY BOWENS – Continental Title Eliminator.

Bowens entered with Billy Gunn, but he had to go back due to Continental rules. Okada entered next as Nigel promoted Okada being the longest reigning champion in AEW.

They locked up to start the match and Okada forced Bowens into the ropes. Bowens came back by forcing Okada into the ropes and presenting his finger scissors to the face. Bowens came off the ropes and leaped over Okada before connecting with a kick to the gut and then the running over-the-top Famouser.

Bowens followed up with a fireman’s carry into a neckbreakeracross the knee. Bowens hooked the leg and got a two count. Okada slid out of the ring for a break, but Bowens followed him to the floor. They traded forearms before Okada planted Bowens with a DDT on the floor, leading to commercial. [c]

The returned from commercial and Okada scoop slammed Bowens and climbed to the top rope. Okada came off the top with an elbow drop. Okada gave the crowd the finger and then leaned over to give one to Bowens as well. Bowens countered the gesture with a pair of finger scissors.

Bowens hit a chop and then a ripcord into a neckbreaker. Bowens went for the pin, but Okada kicked out at two. Bowenwent to the top rope, but Okada met him there. Okada tried to set up for something, but Bowens slipped off and hit a kick to the legs the knocked Okada down, but his legs caught in the ropes.

Bowens hit a spinning DDT with Okada stuck in the ropes and went right for the pin but Okada kicked out at to. Okada went for a dropkick, but Bowens pulled up short and went for the jackknife cover for a two count.

Bowens charged Okada in the corner, but Okada caught him and transitioned into an air raid crash neckbreaker. Okada locked in a grounded wrist lock, but Bowens fought out of it. Bowens hit a chop that didn’t phase Okada.

Bowens landed a big pump kick and continued to hammer Okada with downward elbow strikes, eventually dropping him to the mat. Bowens wnet for a forearm but Okada dodged and set up a Rainmaker. Bowens slipped out of the Rainmaker and landed a back elbow, a chop and a kick.

Bowens called for the Mollywhop but spun into a picture-perfect dropkick from Okada. Okada grabbed Bowens by the wrists and then delivered the Rainmaker. Okada went for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 10:00

(White’s Take: This was a nice, crisp match. Both guys move well in the ring. I won’t say Okada looked motivated, but he was at least present for this one. So, it was a good match that didn’t overstay its welcome, but the winner was inevitable.)

-Backstage, Lexy was with Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic. She asked what’s next for Garcia. Garcia started to answer that he was taking his loss hard, and Daddy Magic jumped in to chide Garcia for sulking. Don Callis showed up flanked by Lance Archer and took exception for Daddy Magic’s tone. Garcia said Daddy Magic is his mentor, which understandably flummoxed and amused Callis. Callis said Garcia should consider joining the Family, but Garcia aggressively turned him down. They went to commercial as Callis told Garcia to think about it. [c]

(White’s Take: The Callis Family for sure doesn’t need any more members. Garcia saying Daddy Magic is his mentor was good…good for an unintentional laugh out loud moment.)

-Back from break, Schiavone was in the center of the ring to invite FTR along with Stokel (ne Hathaway). FTR’s music played bringing out Dax, Cash, and Stokely. On commentary, Nigel put over the physicality of their match from Double or Nothing.

Stokely took the mic and proclaimed that FTR proved (again) that they’re the greatest tag team alive today, and living legend killers. Stokely said Nigel belongs in the commentary booth, giving him an “A for effort, and a D for execution” in their match. Stokely said he’s issuing an open challenge for any team from south of the border. Stokely red the contct details, which were just Nelly lyrics (“andele, andele, mami E.I. E.I., uh-ohhhhh”).

Atlantis Junior and Templario apparently accepted the challenge, both entering the ring and going face to face with FTR. Cash said he respects these two luchadores and that FTR are living lucha legends. Cash said Atlantis and Templario would be a good scrimmage.

Dax took the microphone and told the luchadores they have no issues with them. Dax told them they’re big stars in the US. Dax asked them how they feel to be recognized by their country, butpulled the mic back before they could answer. He followed up by mocking their masks.

Dax asked Templario what his dream match is, but again pulled the mic back before he could answer. FTR concluded that they are of course their dream match, Dax said they got bigger. Dax told Atlantis Jr that he’s a fan of his father, but to keep his old ass at home and not mess with FTR.

Atlantis said his father isn’t here to defend himself, but he is here. The crowd were chanting something in Spanish to FTR, to which Dax took exception and then smashed Atlantis Jr with the microphone. FTR set up the spike piledriver, but Templario and Atlantis got the better of them, calumniating with a Sasuke special to the outside for Templario. Atlantis Jr told FTR they’d see them soon and they’re going to kick their ass.

(White’s Take: The continue to enjoy FTR’s work as heels, but it seemed like his segment dragged on a little longer than necessary.)

-They went to a video package of Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm from Dynamite.

[HOUR TWO]

(4) SKYE BLUE vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA

Skye Blue made her entrance bathed in blue light, sticking with her spooky style. Mina made a more upbeat entrance.

The traded forearms to start until Skye landed a snap suplex. Skye went for a low kick, but Mina dodged it. Mine, very impressed with herself, dance for the crowd, allowing Skye to knee her in the back of the head. Sky then mocked Mina’s dance and stomped on her.

Skye charged Mina int eh corner, but Mina slipped to the apron and slammed Skye into the turnbuckle. Mina jumped through the ropes and connected with palm strike. Mina took Syke by the hand, ran to the tops ropes, shook her ass (as you do), and then came down on Skye.

Skye sidestepped a spear on the apron and hit a knee. Skye brought Mina out to the apron. Mina landed a kick and then went for a German suplex. Skye fought out of it and slammed Mina face first into the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

The returned from break as Mina nailed Skye with a low running knee. Mina followed up with a spinning forearm and a dragon screw. Mina went for the figure four, but Skye kicked her out of it.

Mina retreated to the corner and Skye followed. Mina went for a kick, but Skye caught her foot and delivered a forearm. Skye tucked Mina’s head against the turnbuckle and nailed a Ospreay-style Peri Peri kick. Skye followed it up with a clunky powerbomb out of the corner right into the pin but Mina kicked out at two.

Skye hit a thrust kick and looked for Code Blue, but Mina caught her with a spinning backfist that dropped Skye. Mina climbed to the top rope as Skye stumbled to her feet. Mina landed a slingblade from the top rope and went for the pin, but Skye kicked out at two.

Mina set up for the Glamorous Drive, but Skye slipped behind her. Skye rolled Mina up for a teow count, but Mina countered it into a leverage pin for a two count of her own. Mina went for a kick, but Skye caught her foot and hit a knee.

Mina came back with another spinning backfist and set up for the Glamorous Driver again. She planted Skye with it and went for the pin, getting the three count.

WINNER: Mina Shirakawa in 9:00

(White’s Take: It was not a technical masterpiece, but, despite some bumpy spots, it turned out to be a decent match. Mina had good crowd support, but there was a couple spots fo dueling chants between the two.)

-Mina celebrated at Julia Hart snuck up from behind and leveled her. Julia locked on the Hartless while Skye stomped at Mina. Toni Storm’s music played, causing Skye to stop the assault. Toni rushed the ring and hit Skye Blue with a German suplex. Julia release Mina and went after Toni, but Storm easily tossed her out of the ring. Toni set up Skye for the hip attack in the corner, but Julia saved her by dragging her out of the ring. Skye and Julia retreated as Toni checked on Mina.

-The threw to a video package on Gates of Agony, who are apparently not just an ROH tag team at this point. The showed some video of them looking dominant as they said paradise is just beyond the gates of agony. [c]

(5) GATES OF AGONY (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. GMO KAMINARI & COSMO ORION

Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun made their entrance as the announcers were impressed with their performance. The local competitors were already in the ring. Cosmo started the match against Kaun.

Kaun hit a hard chop. Cosmo tried to fight back but Kaun landed a back breaker followed by a running suplex. Cosmo went for a running hurricanrana, but Laun caught him and powerbombedhim into the turnbuckle.

Liona got the tag and slung Cosmo across the ring so he could tag in Gmo. Gmo came off the top with a. douvle axe handle that Liona shrugged off. Gmo hit a dropkick that also didn’t bother Liona before running into a shoulder tackle. Kaun came in and hit Cosmo with a running dropkick. Gates of Agony double team slammed Gmo onto Cosmo and pinned both of their competitors for the victory.

WINNERS: Gates of Agony in 2:00

-They threw to a video of Max Caster leading a group of people in a room for his “best wrestler alive” chant. Max got multiple people to signa. Petitoion that he’s the best wrestle alive, by promising to take picture with them. When they came up for pictures, he sprinted out of the room.

(6) LA FACCION INGOBERNABLES (Rush & Dralistico & The Beast Mortos) vs. TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin w/Leila Grey) & A.R. FOX

LFI entered in white outfits, even Mortos’ mask was a lighter shade than normal. Top Flight entered with A.R. Fox and Leila Grey, who was dressed in a skimpy black cowgirl outfit, complete with cowboy hat.

The chaos started with all six men brawling in the ring. LFI took control, allowing Dralistico and Mortos to beatdown Fox in the corner while Rush removed the turnbuckle pad from the opposite corner. They whipped Fox over to a hard chop from Rush.

Rush tried to ram Fox’s head into the exposed turnbuckle, but Fox fought out. Fox caught Rush with an enziguri, but Dralisticoand Mortos stomped him back down. Fox knocked Dralistico to ringside and Mortos to the apron. Fox hit a flipping stomp onto Mortos on the apron into a dive onto Dralistico.

As soon as he landed, Rush drilled Fox with a forearm shot. Darius came flying through the ropes with a suicide dive that took at Rush. Dante followed suit and hit Mortos with a dive as well.

Back in the ring, Dante connected with a rolling DDT on Rush. Dante went for the pin and got a two count. All six men reentered the ring where Darius caught Mortos with a kick from the second rope, only to catch a spinning enzigrui from Dralistico. Fox booted Dralistico and then ran into an overhead belly to belly from Rush.

Rush beat Fox into the corner and set up the Bulls Horns, but instead did the obvious fake out, kick to the face, and pose leading to commercial. [c]

Back from break, LFI triple teamed Fox with three simultaneous dropkick. Fox caught Mortos with a boot and then a flip off ofthe top rope. Fox got the hot tag to Darius who landed a bulldog through the ropes on Dralistico and then a kick to Rush on the outside. Back int eh ring, Darius landed a flatliner and went for the pin, but Mortos broke iut up.

Top Flgiht landed a combination German suplex and dropkick on Mortos, then a spinning DDT on Rush. Top Flgiht and Fox teams up for a throwing cutter on Dralistico. Darius went for the pin but only got two.

Dralistico came back with a springboard into a Canadian Destroyer. He went for the cover on Darius, but Mortos broke up the pin. Mortos came in and connected with a spinning elbow on Darius and Rush followed it with a German suplex.

Dralistico flew in with a springboard codebreaker to Dante and went right into a dive to the outside the wiped out Fox. In the ring, Rush through Darius into a big Samoan drop from Mortos. Mortos performed a spinning tornillo to the outside to clear out Dante.

Rush beat Darius down into the corner and set up across the ring. He charged across the ring and connected with the Bulls Horns. Rush went for the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: LFI in 11:00

(White’s Take: This was a collection of nice spots and some hard hitting moves. But, anyone with even a passing interest in the rules of tag team matches surely threw their hands up 20 seconds into the match. To the people who like these chaotic multi man tag matches, this was good.)

After the match, LFI continued to attack Darius. Rush whipped Darius with the camera cable before choking him with it. Speedball and Komander hit the ring to make the save, but LFI managed to beat them down, until Fox and Dante got back into the ring to clear LFI out of the ring.

-The went to Mark Briscoe discussing his losing the trios match on Dynamite. Mark clarified that he didn’t quit, even though he lost. He called Moxley out for a one on one match. Briscoe told Mox to “man up” before they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, they confirmed that Moxley will fight Briscoe on the 4-hour special Dynamite next week.

(7) HECHICERO vs. MASCARA DORADA

“The Alchemist” Hechicero made his fiery entrance as they showed a video of Hechicero competing against MJF and Orange Cassidy. Darada also got a highlight video from his match on last week’s Collision.

Darada offered his hand, which Hechicero reluctantly slapped. Darada took out Hechicero’s legs and locked him into a submission, but Hechicero fought out and worked on Darada’slegs.

Darada came back with a fireman’s carry takeover and then an armdrag. Darada attempted a leapfrog, but Hechicero grabbed his legs and slammed him into the mat. Hechicero grabbed Darada and locked him up into a Romero special. Daradaescaped that hold and then applied a Romero special of his own.

Hechicero escaped and then slid out of the ring, goading Daradainto sliding out of the ring. Hechicero dodged some springboard attempts, but Darada finallt caught him by swinging off the ringpost into a hurricanrana to the outside.

Darada rolled Hechicero into the ring climbed not to the top rope, but onto the actual ringpost. Darada leaped from the ringpost and springboarded into hurricanrana. Hechicero came back with a headscissor into a guillotine leg drop the spiked Darada. Hechicero was in control as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Hechicero pummeled Darada in the corner. Darada caught Hechicero with an enziguri and went for a code red, but Hechicero countered and flipped Darada right off his back, but he landed on his feet.

Hechicero went for a running kick, but Darada dodged and then took him down with a spinning headscissor. Hechicero rolled to the outside, but Darada hit the opposite ropes and executed a spinning tornillo over the top rope.

Back in the ring, Dorada connected with a top rope crossbody. Hechicero countered Darada into a body scissor that he escaped with a pin attempt. They traded pinning combinations for two counts back and forth and then hit each other with synchronous big boots.

Hechicero spun into a shoulder block that dropped Darada. Hechicero got Darada up onto his shoulder, but Daradacountered off into a hurricanrana. Darada followed up with a roll into a code red into a pin, but Hechicero kicked out at two.

Herchicero escaped to the apron. Darada charged with a kick, but Hechicero caught his foot and delivered a dragon screw in the ropes. Hechicero continued to stomp down on the leg wrapped in the ropes.

Hechicero climbed to the top rope and hit a flying elbow drop on a standing Darada. Hechicero went for the pin, but Daradakicked out at two. They traded loud overhand slaps before Hechicero ran into a tilt-a-whirl backstabber.

Darada went to the top rope and went for a stomp, but Hechicerorolled out of the way. Hechicero dropped Daraa with a low dropkick to the knee. Hechicero lifted Darada onto his shoulders and climbed onto the turnbuckle.

Darada escaped and hit a kick to the Hechicero ‘s back. Daradaspringboarded into a poison rana from the top rope that left Hechicero down in the ring. Darada went to the top rope and executed a shooting star press onto Hechicero. Darada hooked the elg and got the three count.

WINNER: Mascara Darada in 14:00

(White’s Take: It’s a shame that AEW’s roster is so thin that they have to main event this show with CMLL guys. Of course, I know they’re working towards the Mexico show, Forbidden Door, and so forth, but putting two guys in the main event that aren’t even on your roster screams “B Show.” If you can overlook that, it was a very entertaining lucha-style match. Hechicero does a lot of interesting things and Mascara Daradadoes a lot of impressive things.)

Mascara Darada celebrated in the ring while Tony and Nigel hit the highlights of what’s to come on the upcoming 4 hour FyterFest edition of Dynamite and they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: For wrestling fans who come to wrestling shows to see wrestlers wrestle each other in wrestling matches, this is the show. A few good matches, a squash, a couple shorts promo segments, a bizarre Max Caster segment, and the slightest of storyline advancements. Still, eminently skippable.