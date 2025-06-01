VIP PODCAST 6/1 – The Fix Flashback (4-18-2018): Mailbag on WWE roster shake-up, Lesnar-Roman surprise finish, Rumble, WM35 main event prediction, X-Pac compared to Reigns, Bryan’s return (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years the Apr. 18, 2018 episode answering listener questions:
MMA SECTION
- Todd reviewed the previous weekend’s UFC event and previewed that weekend’s UFC event
MAILBAG
- Whether Daniel Bryan’s return could have been better if not announced on social media first
- Does Gina Carano get shortchanged on her influence
- Is A.J. Styles underdelivering big matches
- Should WWE build around the brand or specific stars
- Should Johnny Gargano stick with WWE or go be a top paid indy guy
- Shinsuke Nakamura as a heel in New Japan
- Are WWE’s roster shake-ups each year a good thing
- Why are WWE PPVs so long, is Roman Reigns’s lack of variety of moves a big factor
- Predict the WrestleMania 35 main event
- Should Rumbles shrink now that there’s two
- Josh Barnett as NJPW U.S. Champ instead of Jay White
- Rock’s and John Cena’s relative loyalty to WWE
- X-Pac-Roman comparison
- Ranking surprise of Brock Lesnar beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
- More
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.