VIP PODCAST 6/1 – The Fix Flashback (4-18-2018): Mailbag on WWE roster shake-up, Lesnar-Roman surprise finish, Rumble, WM35 main event prediction, X-Pac compared to Reigns, Bryan’s return (80 min.)

June 1, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years the Apr. 18, 2018 episode answering listener questions:

MMA SECTION

  • Todd reviewed the previous weekend’s UFC event and previewed that weekend’s UFC event

MAILBAG

  • Whether Daniel Bryan’s return could have been better if not announced on social media first
  • Does Gina Carano get shortchanged on her influence
  • Is A.J. Styles underdelivering big matches
  • Should WWE build around the brand or specific stars
  • Should Johnny Gargano stick with WWE or go be a top paid indy guy
  • Shinsuke Nakamura as a heel in New Japan
  • Are WWE’s roster shake-ups each year a good thing
  • Why are WWE PPVs so long, is Roman Reigns’s lack of variety of moves a big factor
  • Predict the WrestleMania 35 main event
  • Should Rumbles shrink now that there’s two
  • Josh Barnett as NJPW U.S. Champ instead of Jay White
  • Rock’s and John Cena’s relative loyalty to WWE
  • X-Pac-Roman comparison
  • Ranking surprise of Brock Lesnar beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
