VIP PODCAST 6/1 – The Fix Flashback (4-18-2018): Mailbag on WWE roster shake-up, Lesnar-Roman surprise finish, Rumble, WM35 main event prediction, X-Pac compared to Reigns, Bryan’s return (80 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years the Apr. 18, 2018 episode answering listener questions:

MMA SECTION

Todd reviewed the previous weekend’s UFC event and previewed that weekend’s UFC event

MAILBAG

Whether Daniel Bryan’s return could have been better if not announced on social media first

Does Gina Carano get shortchanged on her influence

Is A.J. Styles underdelivering big matches

Should WWE build around the brand or specific stars

Should Johnny Gargano stick with WWE or go be a top paid indy guy

Shinsuke Nakamura as a heel in New Japan

Are WWE’s roster shake-ups each year a good thing

Why are WWE PPVs so long, is Roman Reigns’s lack of variety of moves a big factor

Predict the WrestleMania 35 main event

Should Rumbles shrink now that there’s two

Josh Barnett as NJPW U.S. Champ instead of Jay White

Rock’s and John Cena’s relative loyalty to WWE

X-Pac-Roman comparison

Ranking surprise of Brock Lesnar beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

