FREE PODCAST 6/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Samoa Joe upgrading his WWE contract, Elimination Chamber fallout, Steve Austin and Paul Heyman podcast, Austin-Lesnar, more (116 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-2-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss Elimination Chamber fallout on WWE Raw, ratings predictions for ROH the next night, Samoa Joe, Steve Austin and Paul Heyman’s podcast with live callers, among other topics.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Samoa Joe upgrading his WWE contract to a full time main roster deal, Karen Jarrett takes a dig on Twitter at a certain lady based in Nashville, Steve Austin-Brock Lesnar, Nikki’s Divas Title reign, TNA’s future if they lose the Destination America timeslot, and more.

