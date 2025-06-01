5 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (5/11/2020): Becky Lynch celebrates Money in the Bank win, Lashley vs. Humberto, plus R-Truth, Ricochet, Orton, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, MVP, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 11, 2020

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with a video package on the prior night’s Money in the Bank match at WWE headquarters with an aerial shot followed by a mix of snippets and freeze-frames.

-The Raw opening theme aired.

-Phillips preview Edge and Randy Orton standing in the ring together in their first meeting since WrestleMania. Saxton said Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black dodged a bullet because they were thrown off the roof last night, they landed on a secondary roof and have been cleared to wrestle tonight. They’ll be facing Seth Rollins & Murphy. Also, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross hosting “A Moment of Bliss” with a mystery guest.

-Becky Lynch made her entrance on the stage, carrying a MITB briefcase with her. The announcers wondered why that briefcase wasn’t with Asuka. Becky’s voice cracked. She said she’s torn between joy and sadness. She said she’s at a place in her life where things are about to change. She asked “the decision-makers” to raise the stakes for the MITB ladder match, and they did just that. She said she walked into those very doors in 2013 and she didn’t know anybody in this country when she did that. She said she didn’t know if she was good enough to be there. She began to cry as she said she didn’t know if anyone would care about a loudmouthed Irish woman who loved puns and toast. She said somewhere along the line, she learned they did care. She said they care so much they carried her to history. Through injury and triumph, it was the fans who stood up for her and carried her on her back. She said it was the fans she grabbed onto when she didn’t have anything else. She said the fans deserve to hear that she has to go away for a while. She could barely speak.

Asuka’s music interrupted. She marched out and yelled at Becky for having her briefcase. Asuka doesn’t read a room very well, does she? Becky said she has defeated her when nobody else could and has been the best wrestler in the world for a long time. She said she is so glad that this is happening to her. She said the match last night wasn’t for an opportunity to win the championship – it was for so much more. Becky opened the briefcase and revealed the WWE Raw Women’s Title belt was inside. Asuka looked shocked. Becky said she can’t fight anymore, but Asuka can. Asuka looked emotional. Then she confirmed she is the champion and she began to celebrate in an over-the-top manner. She danced with the belt at ringside and all the way to the stage.

Becky cried in the ring as she watched Asuka climb the announce desk and stand in front of the announcers, celebrating. The announcers were solemn, understandably. Asuka returned to the ring. Becky cracked up a little. She told Asuka to go be a warrior because she’s going to go be a mother. Becky and Asuka hugged. Becky’s music played and she made her way to the stage, observing the Performance Center before stepping off the stage. The music shifted to Asuka’s. She danced as they cut to a break.

(Keller’s Analysis: First, that’s great news for Becky. That said, they really needed to reveal Becky was pregnant before Asuka’s celebration. It felt completely tone deaf and there was no way to enjoy even a little Asuka’s joy because it sounded like Becky might be about to announce she had a bad disease or something before she revealed the good news at the end. Asuka’s a good choice to be champion, and MITB is enough of an accomplishment to justify her being “handed” the title without beating Becky. Too bad the WrestleMania finish with Shayna Baszler was what it was, but there’s a hell of a rematch waiting for them in 18-24 months if Baszler becomes a dominant champion.)

-They went to Phillips, Saxton, and Joe on camera. Phillips called the previous segment astonishing.

-Backstage Charly Caruso told Becky that she almost cried. Rey Mysterio and Natalya congratulated her. The Street Profits and Bianca Belair joined her. Then Ricochet, Dana Brooke, Cedric Alexander, and R-Truth hugged her. Kairi Sane and Akira Tozawa were also there smiling.

(Keller’s Analysis: WHY IS A PREGNANT WOMAN MIXING WITHIN A FOOT OF A BUNCH OF PEOPLE WITHOUT MASKS AND HUGGING OTHERS? Tests aren’t 100 percent accurate, people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious. Even if they say they’re self-quarantining for two weeks, they just travelled to the arena from various parts of the country. I get a certain level of risk being taken to put on a show, but a needless group of 10-12 people gathered around a pregnant woman after traveling from who knows where to congratulate her is not essential. It’s awful judgment.)

-They showed clips of Bobby Lashley tearing through several gauntlet match opponents last week until he was DQ’d against Humberto Carrillo.

(1) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. HUMBERTO CARRILLO – No DQ match

Humberto avoided a Lashley spear, but when he went for a dive through the ropes, Lashley punched him out of mid-air. When Lashley picked up a chair at ringside, Humberto flew off the ring apron and dropkicked the chair into his face. [c]

Lashley was in control after the break. He rammed Humberto into the ringpost, then raked his eyes. Humberto ducked a chairshot, then jabbed Lashley with the chair, then bashed him across the back. Humberto springboard leaped at Lashley, but Lashley caught him and applied a full nelson. Humberto tapped out.

WINNER: Lashley in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They definitely seem to be building up Lashley to be a threat to Drew McIntyre, tearing through people like this.)

-They went back to the announcers on camera. Phillips introduced a video package on the Street Profits and Viking Raiders battling on a basketball court later. First, the Street Profits relished the opportunity to prove the Viking Raiders aren’t better than them at basketball. Then they went to the Raiders who seemed to not even know what a basketball game consisted of. They said maybe they could sing karaoke.

-Phillips plugged Edge and Orton were up next. [c]

-Phillips threw to a replay of the Becky-Asuka announcement.

-Caruso congratulated Becky, then interviewed Asuka who was still elated. Kairi Sane entered and was wide-eyed, as if she hadn’t heard yet even though she was there for mask-free hug-fest with pregnant Becky earlier.

-They went to the announcers. Joe said the women have to know they’re on notice now with a new champion in Asuka. Phillips said next Randy Orton and Edge will stand in the ring the same time for the first time since WrestleMania. They aired a three minute video recap.

-Back to Phillips, he narrated a clip of Apollo Crews injuring his knee two weeks go in a match against Angel Garza. Then they cut backstage and showed Austin Theory arguing with Angel Garza and Andrade with Zelina Vega trying to play peacemaker. [c]

(2) ANGEL GARZA (w/Zelina Vega, Andrade, Austin Theory) vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Joe said the argument earlier was just as sign of a growing pains that comes with expansion. A minute in, Andrade hid under the ring. When Drew reached for him, Andrade grabbed Drew’s arm and yanked it into the ring apron. He then focused on Drew’s arm, including bashing it against the ringpost.

[HOUR TWO]

Drew made a comeback a couple minutes later. He delivered a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Andrade took over again by going after Drew’s arm. He side-stepped a charging Drew and tossed him shoulder-first into the ringpost. He then connected with double-knees in the corner for a mere one count. Zelina threw a fit. Drew eventually connected with the Claymore for the 1-2-3. Phillips said Zelina has to get her house in order as the arguing took its tole on the Andrade’s mental state in this match.

WINNER: Drew in 8:00.

-Drew caught his breath and said he didn’t come out there to have a match. He said he came out dressed to go because anything can happen on Raw. “Plus, I’m always up for a Claymore party, and that was just fun.” He said last night at MITB, Seth put up a hell of a fight. “He freakin’ brought it,” he said. He said the second piece of news is that he has a “brand to brand invitation.” He said Raw extended an invitation to a certain Smackdown Superstar, and they accepted and chose him as their opponent. He said every person on planet Earth hates this guy. He said next week, live on Raw, he will battle King Corbin. He said he’s proud that Corbin finally stepped up, and he’ll have a Claymore fit for a king ready for him. “See you next week, buddy!” he said. Drew told the camera up-close you don’t want to miss this match because he’s going to rip his head off.

-They showed Alexa and Nikki getting ready for their segment.

-A commercial for Smackdown hyped that Miz TV would feature Otis. Also, Charlotte returns to Smackdown. [c]

-They showed media headlines praising the Undertaker documentary on WWE Network.

-MVP talked with Lashley backstage. He told him to stay angry. He said the full nelson impressed him. He asked why he is fighting Humberto Carrillo. He asked Lashley why fools from Smackdown are allowed to face Drew before him. He said the last WWE Title match Lashley had was in 2007. He said back then, he (MVP) was getting his start. He said Lashley is in the same place as he was then. “When is Lashley going to let Lashley out?” he asked. He said he’s going to get ready for his match, but he told him to marinate on that. As MVP walked away, the camera stayed on him for an oddly long time. He then bumped into Lana. MVP asked Lana if Lashley’s looking for a way out, tell him to come talk to him. Lana then screeched, “Who do you think you are? How dare you! Daaahhh!”

-A Moment of Bliss: Bliss and Cross walked out and talked about Becky having a baby. Bliss said Becky made the announcement the day after Mother’s Day. Nikki wished all of the moms, including expected moms like Becky, a happy Mother’s Day. They were interrupted by the IIconics, Billie Kaye and Peyton Royce. Nikki mocked the IIconics. Bliss asked how they feel about Becky stealing their thunder. Royce said a Baby Ginger isn’t going to steal their thunder. They said Nikki still acts like a baby. Kaye challenged them to a Women’s Tag Team Title defense tonight. Nikki said their belts, just like the bean-sized baby in Becky’s stomach, are their babies. Royce said they’re not leaving without a match, they just want a match to prove themselves. They struck a pose and said they’re IIconic. Bliss and Cross agreed to a fight. [c]

(3) NIKKI CROSS & ALEXA BLISS vs. THE IICONICS (Billy Kaye & Peyton Royce)

Phillips said the IIconics have been gone for seven months. Bliss and Kaye both tagged in a few minutes in. Bliss got the better of Kaye. Royce broke up her cover after a standing moonsault. Kaye took a cheap shot at Bliss’s throat as the ref’s back was turned. The IIconics then double-teamed Bliss and slammed her down and scored the three count.

WINNERS: The IIconics in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The streak lives of challengers beating champions in non-title matches.)

-Caruso interviewed Rey Mysterio backstage. Rey said he’s feeling great, but he saw his life flash before his eyes when Corbin threw him off the roof. He said a miracle happened because two seconds later, he landed on a secondary roof just six feet down. When he realized he had to get up, Aleister Black landed next to him. He said then the match was over. He congratulated Otis. He said he tried his best but couldn’t get the job done. Seth Rollins walked in and said, “May the best team win tonight.” Rey congratulated Seth and said being a father will change his life. Seth stared down at Rey, turned, and walked away.

(Keller’s Analysis: If Seth is going to keep his current heel act, I’d just stay away from references to him being with Becky.)

-A segment aired with R-Truth. He introduced his little cousin Pretty Ricky. He turned around and put in bad teeth and showed himself cross-eyed. He said, “I’m back!” [c]

(4) R-TRUTH & CEDRIC ALEXANDER & RICOCHET vs. SHANE THORNE & BRANDON VINK & MVP

Phillips said he doesn’t understand what Truth was doing before the break. Truth did early splits to show off to Thorne, then he tripped Thorne who did involuntary splits. Cedric tagged in and dropkicked him. Truth broke into Tricky Ricky mode briefly. The heels isolated Cedric for a couple minutes. Truth tagged in and went to work on MVP aggressively. Some chaos broke out. Cedric dove at Vink and Thorne at ringside, but they caught him. Ricochet then moonsaulted off the top rope and crashed onto them. They all fell. MVP punched Truth in his false teeth. Truth handed the false teeth to the ref. Truth then gave MVP his Lie Detector finisher for the win.

WINNER: Truth & Cedric & Ricochet in 5:00.

-Afterward, Lashley came out and attacked Truth. MVP kicked Truth. Lashley told MVP they need to go talk.

-Caruso interviewed Jinder Mahal. She welcomed him back to Raw. He said he’s honored to be back after having knee surgery ten months ago. He said he has been elated to see Drew prosper. He said as a former WWE Champion, he deserves to be respected and honored. “So this time, I’m on a new path. I will redeem myself.” He said he’s made mistakes, but he’s learned from them. He said his journey back to the top will be a heroes journey. [c]

-They replayed the Becky announcement again.

-Caruso approached Shayna Baszler backstage. She asked for her reaction to the news of Becky’s pregnancy. “How stupid do you have to be to get knocked up when you’re the champion,” she said. She added that ten out of ten women will claim becoming mothers didn’t ruin their careers. She said Becky became the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion, then “threw it all away to have some miserable parasite.” She said The Man is going to be fat on the couch with bons-bons. She said the kid will be a loser because of the dad. “I rest my case,” she said.

-They went to Saxton, Phillips, and Joe who threw to a two minute segment on the Undertaker documentary. They showed Styles watching backstage. He was munching on popcorn, but sitting to the side of the TV for some reason. He threw the box of popcorn at the monitor, then stormed off.

-Rey made his entrance. Then Black. [c]

-Seth made his ring entrance with his new theme. Seth looked disheveled and mentally out of it. Murphy followed behind him and didn’t quite know what to make of Seth’s state of mind. Seth just stared through everything.

[HOUR THREE]

(5) REY MYSTERIO & ALEISTER BLACK vs. SETH ROLLINS & MURPHY

The bell rang, and Black was distracted by Seth’s demeanor. Joe said Seth “looks like a disheveled hobo.” Phillips said, “Seth’s not even here.” Murphy yelled over to Seth and tried to get his attention. Black sat down cross-legged mid-ring. Murphy threw a back elbow to Black as he stood. Black came back and applied a keylock. The announcers continued to speculate on what was up with Seth. Murphy dropkicked Black into the ringpost. They cut to a break at 6:00. [c]

Back from the break, Rey battled Murphy. Rey looked curiously at Seth who continued to stare ahead at nothing. Rey countered a Murphy’s Law attempt with a bulldog for a two count at 11:00. When Murphy shoved Rey into the corner near Seth, Rey elbowed Seth. Rey went for a 619 on Murphy, but Seth caught Rey’s legs and yanked him to the floor. The ref DQ’d Seth for that. (For that?!?)

WINNERS: Rey & Murphy in 11:00.

-Seth threw Rey into the security barricade, then raked his eyes. Seth threw Black over the barricade. When Murphy approached Seth, Seth yelled at him to “stay the hell back.” He tore at Rey’s mask and yelled, “It’s not your fault, Rey!” He jabbed Rey’s eye into the corner of the steps. When Rey pulled away, there was blood on the corner of the steps. The ref called for help as Rey grabbed at his bleeding eye socket area. Adam Pearce and two referees checked on Rey first. Two medics then arrived. They told Pearce to remove his mask so they could look. Pearce blocked the camera view with a towel. They cut to a close-up of Seth looking demonic. He took a deep meditative breath and seemed at peace having caused Rey such harm. [c]

-A commercial hyped Charlotte on Smackdown this week.

-Joe commented on what happened to Rey, saying it was sadistic. They cut to the back where Rey was being tended to without a mask. Seth walked in and approached Rey. Medics took Rey out of the room swiftly. Seth said, “I don’t know what happened out there.” Black and Murphy then got into a fight. They were pushed apart by Peace and Sonjay Dutt and referees.

-They went back to the announcers. Saxton said what Seth did was disgustingly reprehensible. Joe said he’s done unsavory things to get himself opportunities, but what Seth did was sadistic and wrong. He said this pattern will continue until someone definitively stops him. Phillips pivoted to the Viking Raiders-Street Profits situation.

-They showed the Profits warming up on a basketball court as the Raiders watched, learning how basketball works. They went for an assisted dunk, but Ivar threw the ball so high it hit the ceiling. Montez Ford fell on the floor and acted foolish. [c]

-The announcers hyped part two of the Undertaker documentary series premiering this Sunday. Joe said he’s heard that Ivar is kind of a Scandinavian Seth Curry.

-The basketball skit aired with Ford mocking the Raiders claiming that “anything we can do, you can do better.” The Profits took advantage of the Raiders not knowing the rules to score the first points. When the Profits were up big, they said, “We want the smoke!” Erik said smoking’s not good for them. They took a 23-0 lead and showed the Raiders throwing up bricks. Dawkins said, “We always knew white men couldn’t jump, but we weren’t sure about Vikings.” Ford took a mid-court shot, then celebrated loudly. Just as time ran out, Erik finally made a basket to make it 74-2. They acted like they won and high-fived. They sang, “We won! We won!” The Profits pointed at the scoreboard which also showed the fouls were 19-0 against the Vikings. The skit then ended.

-Natalya confronted Baszler and said, after her comments about motherhood, she’s going to teach her a lesson. Baszler asked what she knows about motherhood because she’ll never be a mom. “The Hart Dynasty dies with you,” Baszler said.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was mean.) [c]

-The announcers threw to back to the basketball court for the aftermath of the basketball game.

-The Profits told the Raiders it was a good game and they hugged. Erik said, “You know we let you win?” Ivar then threw up a mid-court shot and it went right in. Then another and another. The Profits were shocked. Ivar then ran and dunked.

(6) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. NATALYA

Baszler took control a minute in and went for a cover after a snap suplex. Natalya kicked out at one and then went for a sharpshooter. Baszler slipped free and then stomped on Natalya’s hand and went for a stomp on her arm. Natalya moved, but Baszler then delivered a knee strike to the head for the win.

WINNERS: Baszler in 3:00.

-Caruso interviewed Corbin about facing Drew next week. She also asked about what he did to Rey and Black. Corbin said they were both lucky because they landed on a secondary roof six feet below. He said Drew knows he couldn’t beat Brock on his own, so he rode his coat tails for a year and watched him win the crown. He said he’ll learn next week why they call him the King. [c]

-The announcers hyped Bliss & Cross defending against the IIconics next week, plus Drew vs. Corbin.

-Caruso introduced Edge, who made his ring entrance. Edge seemed slightly surprised there were no fans to play to. His instinct when his music hit was to look around, and then he quickly adjusted. He said this is his first time in the ring in six weeks. He talked about his match at WrestleMania, which he said some have called a miraculous comeback. He said now people want to know what’s next. He said WrestleMania is not the end for him. He said he watched Raw last week, and a promo video said the Rated-R Superstar is coming to hunt the Viper. He said they didn’t talk to him about that, because at WM he got his pound of flesh and his closure. He said Orton gave him the fight of his life, but his family is ready to move on. He was interrupted by Orton. Edge looked down and smiled.

Orton walked to ringside as his music played, then entered the ring. He said he wanted to say just one thing. “Congratulations,” he said. “At WrestleMania, the better man won.” He seemed sincere, then he turned and walked out. Orton’s music played again. He got half way up the ramp and then stopped and turned. He returned to the ring, this time with a different demeanor.

Orton said he tried to be the bigger man, bite his tongue, and walk off, but he couldn’t do it. He said he thought maybe they could ride up and down the road again and be friends, but he just can’t do that. He said the better man won at WrestleMania, but the better wrestlers didn’t. They had a staredown. He said at the Royal Rumble, when Edge made his miraculous return, it was a little convenient. He said he did it at a time when he had the opportunity to hide behind 29 others. He said at WM, he chose the Last Man Standing stipulation where there’s only one rule – incapacitating your opponent for a count of ten. He told Edge it didn’t take him nine years go get back on his feet at WrestleMania.

Orton said the Rumble and Last Man Standing aren’t traditional wrestling matches, so it’s really been since 2011 that Edge laced up his boots and actually wrestled. “And I don’t think you got it in ya’ anymore,” he said. Orton said he knows that look Edge had. “There is doubt in your eyes,” he said. “But you got grit, don’t you? You’ve got passion?” He said that’s why he’s in the ring with him right now. “But your grit doesn’t come close to my natural ability,” he said. “And that passion, that’s not going to knock off that ring rust.” He told Edge his grit and passion won’t help him now. He said he went on record saying he’s a future Hall of Famer. He said the story writes itself. “That is if you’ve got the guts,” he said. He said at Backlash, it’ll be Edge vs. Orton “in a straight up wrestling match.” Edge stared him down. Caruso asked if Edge has a response. Edge looked down, thought for a few seconds, and said nothing. Caruso said if it happens, it might just be the greatest wrestling match ever. Edge looked around nervously and then to the side. The show ended without an answer from Edge.