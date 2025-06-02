FREE PODCAST 6/2 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Is Cena a good choice as long-term champ? Could Michael Cole be a good heel manager? Bischoff’s Facebook comments, more (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 25 and 26, 2010.

On the May 28, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia specialist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers about Ric Flair’s comments in the news this week, Triple H’s potential return, John Cena as a long-term WWE champ, Michael Cole as heel manager, the previous night’s TNA Impact, strengths of Impact, improvements needed on Impact, Matt Morgan’s promo on Kurt Angle, scoops on the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, WFX, Beverly Brothers, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Jim Ross’s future, Eric Bischoff’s Facebook posts, why WWE wasn’t drawing attention to a UFC PPV headliner on Raw, will UFC 114 outdraw WrestleMania, and more.

Then on the May 31, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Greg Parks featured a discussion of that night’s Raw, WWE’s roster depth issues, Smackdown’s latest storyline developments, the direction of the C.M. Punk vs. Rey Mysterio feud, Randy Orton’s health, Undertaker’s injury, John Morrison fitting it on Raw, Sting’s heel turn, Hulk Hogan’s first attempt to join TNA, and much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO