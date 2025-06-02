R-Truth informed his wrestler contract with WWE will not be renewed, many fans upset, although he’ll likely be offered a new different deal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tonight at WWE Raw before the show, fans were chanting “We Want Truth” in response to Truth announcing on social media that he had been “released.” (Technically, his contract is not being renewed when it expires.)

The 53 year old veteran who has been used primarily as a comedy figure in backstage sketches, was in a feature match at last month’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event against John Cena. Truth’s character says he grew up admiring and idolizing Cena despite being several years older than him in real life.

There were reports of shock and dismay at this news amongst colleagues and fans. PWTorch’s sources, including people who love Killings and consider him a friend, were surprised at the level of outrage. It’s likely Killings will be offered a Legends deal or Ambassador deal or some variation and still be welcome at WWE events as an on-air character. At age 53, without a house show schedule, and a continued unlikelihood he’d be utilized as a wrestler all that often, management decided not to offer him another downside guaranteed full-time wrestler contract.

PWTorch is told Truth did nothing wrong to upset management. The move isn’t being made out of spite or punishment or disappointment in him, but instead to just pay him in relation to his future frequency and context of usage. He was highly regarded and beloved up and down the roster and seen by top management as a model talent behind the scenes.

Of course, Killings will have the option to shop around and see if there’s a better option elsewhere.

One wrestler told PWTorch that WWE might have been better off finding a new type of contract to offer wrestlers such as Killings who are used infrequently and aren’t part of the main mix of main event draws and full-time in-ring talent. The fan backlash is likely more than WWE management anticipated, although the framing of the original reports likely stoked the outrage.

Killings addressed the situation on social media, posting on Twitter/X:

“I’m sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE,” he wrote. “I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you.”

The post has 21 million views.