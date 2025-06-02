WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, June 2, 2025

Where: Tulsa, Okla. at BOK Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,560 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,959. The arena has a capacity of 19,199 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk vs. A.J. Styles vs. El Grande Americano – Men’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match

Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile – Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match

