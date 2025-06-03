WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: This video shows genuine chemistry with Cody and Jey, something Logan and Cena don’t have

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This year’s edition of Money in the Bank will be held next Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. It’s shaping up to be a great night, as it will be John Cena’s final Money in the Bank appearance.

During Saturday Night’s Main Event, Logan Paul fought Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. During the match, Cena interfered, trying to help Logan to win the title.

This was the return of Cody Rhodes after a short hiatus. He attacked Cena, allowing Uso to get the pinfall victory.

Afterwards, Cody suggested that he and Uso battle Cena & Paul at Money in the Bank. The challenge was accepted and the match made oﬃcial. This won’t be the first time Cody and Jey have teamed up together.

To celebrate their reunion, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another WWE Playlist focusing on the history between the two men. Fans will enjoy reliving memories of their team-ups while looking forward to this great match.

This video showed the dynamic friendship of Cody and Jey which will certainly play a role in next Saturday’s tag team match at Money in the Bank. So often, tag teams feel thrown together, but this video paints a picture that these two are genuine friends who work well together.

Over the last two years, they have helped each other several times with issues and problems in the ring, indicating that they have a bond that won’t be broken easily. They included the Fastlane press conference from 2023 in the video from which a lot of jokes and memes were generated from their behavior and responses. It showed that they love having fun with each other and have a natural chemistry that’s easy to see. Cody and Jey come across as having genuine chemistry and affection for one another.

Overall, this was a great video highlighting two successful wrestlers and their genuine friendship with each other. There have been several times over the past two years that Cody and Jey have had each other’s backs as they fight oﬀ challengers. No matter how heated the situation is, the two are always by each other’s side. That’s an advantage that John Cena and Logan Paul don’t have in this story.

Cena and Logan don’t have that friendship and confidence in each other. They’re only teaming up because they share a common goal: They both want to take down Rhodes and Uso. But how they’ll work together to defeat them will be the question fans will be asking themselves.

There’s more of a chance of them turning on each other at the slightest miscommunication than Cody and Jey. It’s clear that Cody and Jey are a legitimate team, with this WWE Playlist showcasing that in a very clear and entertaining way.