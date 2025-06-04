5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (6/3/2020): Cody Rhodes vs. Jungle Boy for TNT Title, plus Omega & Hangman, Jericho vs. Colt Cabana, Nyla Rose, Private Party, FTR, Blanchard, Spears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JUNE 3, 2020

LIVE IN JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a black screen and a message to fans in big white font: “Your voices matter. Your ideas matter. Your dreams matter. We see you. We hear you. We stand with you. Black lives matter.”

-They opened with a clip of FTR (Formerly The Revival) arriving last week. Also, hype for the key matches on the show with highlights of last week’s happenings setting them up. They also showed the shoving that broke out with Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho – the intense part at the end, not the more comedic, over-the-top aspects leading up to it.

-The Dynamite opening theme aired.

-Ross introduced the show. They showed wrestlers at ringside including Britt Baker in a wheel chair with her knee in a brace. Vickie Guerrero was also in the front row. They showed the announcers on camera talking about how wild last week was. They hyped the line-up including Brian Cage in action with Taz in his corner, Big Swole vs. Nyla Rose, Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana, and the two title matches.

(NOTE: Nearby Hamilton County, Fla. has been identified by the CDC as a hotspot for COVID-19.)

(1) KENNY OMEGA & “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. JIMMY HAVOC & KIP SABIAN (w/Penelope Ford) – AEW Tag Team Title match



As Sabian and Ford came out, Ross said he thinks Ford adds to the presentation. Schiavone said, “No argument here.” Page walked out to his music. Excalibur said it’s a site for sore eyes as it’s been a long time since he has been at Daily’s Place. Schiavone said it seems the issues within the Elite have dissipated. He said Page might not want to hang out all the time with his Elite cohorts, but when the bell rings, he brings it. Omega came out last. Dasha did formal ring introductions.

Early in the match, Ford from ringside grabbed Omega’s ankle as he ran the ropes, giving Havoc a chance to hit him from behind and take control. They showed Best Friends in the front row. Excalibur explained they are no. 1 contenders and will face the champions at Fyter Fest. When Schiavone said it’s almost like Havoc likes to get chopped, Ross said he said that once about Mick Foley and he objected. Ford leaped off the top rope at Page at 3:00 with a head scissors. Page caught her and then dropped her. The ref booted her to the back. Sabian protested. Havoc hit Page with a wrench from behind, leading to a near fall. Sabian took control against Page. As Sabian distracted the ref, Havoc rammed his head into the ring apron. Schiavone called him “a sadistic maniac.” Sabian then scored a two count. Havoc tagged in and continued to the beatdown.

Omega got the hot-tag at 6:00. Sabian escaped a Death Valley Driver and kicked him in the face. Omega came back with a huracanrana on Sabian, then Havoc. He Gave Sabian a back-stabber out of the corner for a two count. Page tagged in and gave Sabian a fallaway slam. He shot himself over the top rope onto Havoc, then went back into the ring and gave Sabian a clothesline for a two count. Havoc broke up the cover. Page tagged Omega back in, but Sabian gave him a swinging DDT. Havoc took out Page in the mean time. Havoc tagged in and threw Omega onto Page with a Death Valley Driver. Sabian then tagged in and landed a top rope double stomp onto Omega. Havoc gave Omega his package DDT for a near fall, broken up by Page. A couple minutes later, Omega hit a V-Trigger on Sabian, then he tagged in Page. Page clotheslined both Sabian and Havoc in the corner. Omega and Page double-teamed Sabian. Page and Omega landed the Buckshot/V-Trigger combo on Havoc for the win. They cut to FTR looking grumpy alone in the bleachers. Omega and Page celebrated together.

WINNERS: Page & Omega in 13:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Not a ton of doubt about the outcome, but you never know for sure.) [c]

-Schaivone threw to a clip of Tully Blanchard yelling at the top of his lungs at Shawn Spears, telling him to change something in his heart if he wants to have a championship belt that will make his kid proud. Then they went to a clip from earlier in the day in a limo with Tully presenting Spears with a black glove in a small cage. Tully called it the missing piece.

-The announcers reacted to the Tully/Spears segment, then threw to the Jericho-Tyson angle. Ross said the way they went off the air was phenomenal.

(2) “THE MACHINE” BRIAN CAGE (w/Taz) vs. SEAN DEAN

Taz laughed as Cage gave Dean an overhead released suplex in the opening seconds. The graphic noted Fyter Fest, when Cage challenges Jon Moxley, will take place July 1 and July 8. He finished him with a Drill Claw a minute later.

WINNER: Cage in 1:00.

-Taz cut a promo in the ring afterward. He said Moxley had the audacity to snicker and giggle when he spoke to him about how The Machine was going to “kick the living shit out of you.” He said he needs to get his head on right or it’ll get taken off. Moxley’s music played and he appeared in the bleachers, carrying his AEW World Title belt with him. As Mox was half way into the ring, Taz warned Mox to think and be careful before he enters the ring. Moxley paused briefly, then finished entering the ring. Moxley said he’s in this business to go to war with people like Cage. Mox said stepping into the ring with him for the title is the farthest thing from a game. He told Cage he is impressive, seemingly indestructible. He said he is human and can be beat, but it’ll take Cage all night long to do it. He told Taz he was right when he said Cage is a different thing entirely than anyone else in AEW, but he is a different thing entirely also. He told Cage he is in over his head and will find out at Fyter Fest and he’ll find out he’s swimming with a different breed of shark. He told them not to waste their time trying to intimidate him and to remember just who the hell they are talking about. He left the ring with his belt as Taz talked with Cage.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment. Good promos from Taz and Mox. That’s how you build a match between two badass wrestling characters. Just basic and intense with high stakes.) [c]

-Alex Marvez interviewed Lance Archer under a highway overpass with pieces of a demolished bridge. He was practicing beating up on a guy in a Lucha mask. He said one loss means nothing to him. He said no one in AEW can stop him. He said he isn’t there to be a spot monkey, he’s there to be a monster. He got really intense and said everybody dies. Jake Roberts seemed slightly shaken by Archer’s intensity and rage. Jake apologized to Marvez.

-They went to the announcers. Schiavone said he’s concerned about whoever is next in the path of Archer. Then they shifted to a clip of Matt Hardy helping Marq Quen backstage after he hurt his leg. Ross threw to a segment from earlier in day, suggesting a new bond has been formed.

-Private Party having a drink at the backstage bar when in walked Matt Hardy. He asked how his knee is. Quen jumped around on it and showed it’s just fine. Matt said their bond reminds him of that he and his brother had. Hardy said a lot of people helped them when they were a young team, so he’s fine helping them if they ever need it. They seemed receptive considering their over-the-top yelling and celebrating. Hardy said he loves their enthusiasm and walked out of the room. Sammy Guevara was waiting for him. Hardy told him they’re cool and he respects him. Sammy wasn’t sure what to make of it.

-A video package aired on Cody’s promo last week and then Jungle Boy’s battle royal win. [c]

-A video package aired on the Jericho-Tyson angle last week.

(3) CHRIS JERICHO (w/Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager) vs. COLT CABANA

Sammy poorly sang Jericho’s theme song. Excalibur plugged the replay of Stadium Stampede still available on B/R Live. Cabana opened with a barrage of offense, taking it to Jericho at ringside. Hager gave him a nasty look. Cabana hit Jericho and Hager with an Asai moonsault at ringside. Cabana came up bleeding from his mouth, but he was smiling about it. Hager knocked Cabana off the top rope into the top turnbuckle. The ref didn’t see it. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Cabana rallied and scored a near fall with a frog splash off the top rope at 8:00. Excalibur said this is only Jericho’s third singles match of the year. Cabana avoided a Lionsault. Jericho countered a Superman into a Lion Tamer. Colt reached the bottom rope to force a break. Ross said Jericho might be “the all-around greatest pro wrestler working today counting all phases of the game.” Jericho acted like he won. Cabana took Jericho down with a flying head scissors and then a top rope Frankensteiner for a near fall. He rolled up Jericho for another two count. When Colt leaped off the middle rope, Jericho caught him with a Judas Effect for the win.

WINNER: Jericho in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid TV match. Good use of Colt.)

-Jericho told everyone to shut their ass and address him with respect, calling himself Le Champion. He said what just happened to Cabana is going to happen to Tyson, “that piece of shit.” He said talked about the incident with Tyson last week. He said it’s the fight everyone wants to see. He said he can taste the blood of Cabana on his fist, and he wants to taste the blood of Tyson when he shoves his head straight up his stupid [bleep]. He said that’s why he won’t wait for next week or the next PPV or next Christmas, he wants him right here, right now. He called out “the baddest man on the planet” and said he’s waiting for him. After a pause, out came Orange Cassidy. The announcers chuckled. Sammy observed with his jaw dropped. Cassidy put Jericho’s hands in Jericho’s belt, a substitution for pockets. Hager charged, but Cassidy ducked with his hands in his pocket. He rolled to the floor where the Best Friends lifted him over the barricade. Santana and Ortiz then ran to the ring to trash-talk them along with Jericho and Hager. Sammy shook his head in disgust from the stage. Excalibur said it isn’t over between Jericho and “Freshly Squeezed.” [c]

-Schaivone narrated a recap of what’s happened on Dynamite so far.

-They went to a pretaped feature on Britt Baker. She was at the Jags practice facility rolling her wheel chair with a five pound weight tied to the back of the chair. Then she shook heavy ropes. She shifted down to a 2.5 pound dumbbell when 5 was too much. She rolled herself up a ramp as Schiavone and her trainers cheered her on in sl0-mo.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was well done and amusing.)

(4) BIG SWOLE vs. NYLA ROSE

Ross said this might not be the week you want to fight Nyla on Dynamite. They showed Hikara Shida watching from ringside. Excalibur noted this is Rose’s first match since losing the title, and Swole’s first match in two-and-a-half months. They cut to a break a few minutes in. [c]

Swole took control, but Rose speared her as she charged at her. She set up a Beast Bomb, but Swole countered into a sunset flip. Rose landed a spinebuster for a clean win.

WINNER: Rose in 8:00.

-After the match, Schiavone interviewed Swole. She said her two months off re-centered her. She said she lost, but the fans are behind her. Baker taunted her and drove her golf cart into a barricade (re-enacting the New York City police over the weekend?). Swole grabbed a chair, so Baker fled backwards in her golf cart. Swole yelled at her.

-Schiavone interviewed Darby Allin backstage earlier. Schiavone said he hasn’t been medically cleared. He asked about his thoughts on Taz. He said he’ll get the last laugh on Cage. [c]

-Schiavone interviewed FTR in the lobby of the Jacksonville Jaguars training center. He asked what FTR stands for. The former Dawson said it’s a way of life for him and the former Dash (now Cash). Cash said it’s a lifestyle for them and takes on a life of its own. Dawson said they’re at the pinnacle of the wrestling revolution, and right now FTR is for the revolution. Schiavone asked which teams they most want to face. They talked about Butcher & The Blade, Private Party, Santana & Ortiz, the Lucha Bros., and Omega & Page. Dawson said they’re not a real tag team. Schiavone asked why they didn’t mention The Young Bucks. They laughed and said it’s the so-called dream match everybody has been waiting for. He said it’s not a dream match for them even though everybody has been raving about them for years. Cash said he doesn’t want to have a dream match with them, he wants to punch them in the mouth. Cash said when the match does happen, he doesn’t want any excuses when they beat them. No injuries, no bad back. He wants them as healthy as they’ve ever been. Dawson said he wants everyone to come to them and apologize to them for not calling them the best all along. They stood. Schiavone said what he thought FTR stood for. He was bleeped. Then Butcher & Blade walked down the stairs and yelled at them. FTR yelled back and then threw their water bottles at them. Butcher & Blade were held back, then FTR said they’d see them next week.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was great. Really let the former Revival show the alpha side of their personalities minus the cornball comedy.)

-The announcers hyped FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Sammy vs. Cabana, Marq Quen will challenge for the TNT Title, and Inner Circle’s Santana & Ortiz & Hager will face Best Friends & Cassidy. Also, Moxley will wrestle on AEW Dark next Tuesday for the first time ever.

-Marvez interviewed Colt Cabana about his match with Jericho. Colt said he fell short. He said he has shown he can hang with the big names on national TV. He said he has a great record so far, but he couldn’t get it done against Archer or Jericho. Brodie Lee walked up to him and said everyone suffers losses, and without losses, they can’t grow. He told Colt he can help him respond to the loss. The spokesperson told him to think about it. He handed Colt a fresh water bottle. Cole said that’s nothing he wants to be part of, but he looked like he was listening to the pitch. Excalibur said he didn’t look disinterested.

-Jungle Boy made his ring entrance. They aired a video recap of his battle royal win. [c]

(5) CODY (w/Arn Anderson) vs. JUNGLE BOY – TNT Title match

The bell rang with 14 minutes left in the show. After a two count at 4:00, Cody rolled to the floor. Jungle Boy dove through the ropes, but Cody caught him and threw him into the audience onto the Gunns. [c]

After the break, they fought at ringside where Jungle Boy ducked a Cody headbutt. Cody headbutted the wall. MJF yelled at Jungle Boy at ringside. MJF dared him to punch him. They went face-to-face. Cody came up bleeding heavily from his forehead. Jungle Boy went at Cody with a barrage of punches to his forehead. Cody came back, but kept blinking to sell lost vision from the blood. Jungle Boy took control for a couple minutes, but Cody countered and landed a top rope superplex for a near fall. They battle on the top rope, but then tumbled off the top rope through a table at ringside. They cut to Arn’s reaction. Schiavone said this could result in a double countout. Cody came back with a Crossroads for the win. Schiavone said this was probably Jungle Boy’s best performance in his career. Cody helped Jungle Boy to his feet and congratulated him a tough fight. JB was receptive and returned congratulations.

WINNER: Cody in 13:00 to retain the TNT Title