WWE NXT Ratings Report (6/3): Viewership and key demo data plus ten-week rolling averages, comparisons to past years and 7-day totals

Last night’s (6/3) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 684,000 viewers, compared to 650,000 the prior week and the 697,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 661,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 768,000 viewers on USA Network, tied for the highest of the year at that point. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 652,000. So viewership on average the last ten weeks is up 9,000 from last year over the same time period.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 615,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 583,000, so NXT is up 78,000 compared to two years ago.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.15 rating, compared to 0.19 and 0.13 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.22 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.15.

The announced matches and segments were…

Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana – TNA World Championship match

Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey – Rounds match (Borne can leave No Quarter Catch Crew if he wins)

DarkState vs. Chase U

Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance

