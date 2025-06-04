WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (5/30): Viewership and key demo data, 10-week averages, comparisons to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (5/30) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1,383,000 viewers on USA Network compared to 1,383,000 the prior week and the 1.290,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1,474,000.

The following is a chart of the last ten weeks viewership data:

5/30 1.383 5/23 1.383 5/16 1.290 5/9 1.455 5/2 1.406 4/25 1.599 4/18 1.741 4/11 1.551 4/4 1.578 3/28 1.350

One year ago this week, it drew 2,310,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2,270,000. Prior to this year, it aired on Fox broadcast network reaching a larger universe of available homes.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2,563,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 2,293,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.34 rating, compared to 0.33 and 0.36 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.42.

The following is a chart of the last ten weeks 18-49 demo data:

5/30 0.42 5/23 0.42 5/16 0.44 5/9 0.49 5/2 0.44 4/25 0.65 4/18 0.71 4/11 0.52 4/4 0.62 3/28 0.56

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.65 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.64.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.73 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.59.

The announced matches and segments were…

Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill – Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade – Men’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match

John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear

Bianca Belair returns

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…