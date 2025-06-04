WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (5/30): Viewership and key demo data, 10-week averages, comparisons to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Friday night’s (5/30) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1,383,000 viewers on USA Network compared to 1,383,000 the prior week and the 1.290,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1,474,000.
The following is a chart of the last ten weeks viewership data:
|5/30
|1.383
|5/23
|1.383
|5/16
|1.290
|5/9
|1.455
|5/2
|1.406
|4/25
|1.599
|4/18
|1.741
|4/11
|1.551
|4/4
|1.578
|3/28
|1.350
One year ago this week, it drew 2,310,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2,270,000. Prior to this year, it aired on Fox broadcast network reaching a larger universe of available homes.
Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2,563,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 2,293,000.
In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.34 rating, compared to 0.33 and 0.36 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.42.
The following is a chart of the last ten weeks 18-49 demo data:
|5/30
|0.42
|5/23
|0.42
|5/16
|0.44
|5/9
|0.49
|5/2
|0.44
|4/25
|0.65
|4/18
|0.71
|4/11
|0.52
|4/4
|0.62
|3/28
|0.56
One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.65 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.64.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.73 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.59.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill – Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match
- Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade – Men’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match
- John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear
- Bianca Belair returns
