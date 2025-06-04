News Ticker

WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (5/30): Viewership and key demo data, 10-week averages, comparisons to past years

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

June 4, 2025

Friday night’s (5/30) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1,383,000 viewers on USA Network compared to 1,383,000 the prior week and the 1.290,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1,474,000.

The following is a chart of the last ten weeks viewership data:

5/30 1.383
5/23 1.383
5/16 1.290
5/9 1.455
5/2 1.406
4/25 1.599
4/18 1.741
4/11 1.551
4/4 1.578
3/28 1.350

One year ago this week, it drew 2,310,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2,270,000. Prior to this year, it aired on Fox broadcast network reaching a larger universe of available homes.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2,563,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 2,293,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.34 rating, compared to 0.33 and 0.36 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.42.

The following is a chart of the last ten weeks 18-49 demo data:

5/30 0.42
5/23 0.42
5/16 0.44
5/9 0.49
5/2 0.44
4/25 0.65
4/18 0.71
4/11 0.52
4/4 0.62
3/28 0.56

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.65 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.64.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.73 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.59.

The announced matches and segments were…

  • Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill – Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match
  • Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade – Men’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match
  • John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear
  • Bianca Belair returns

