10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (6-3-2015): Finn Balor vs. Rhyno, William Rega’s major announcement about Kevin Owens and NXT Title, plus Adam Rose, Tyler Breeze, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Jason Jordan

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

June 3, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

By Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] The big NXT news items for the week are Kevin Owen’s surprise victory over John Cena at Elimination Chamber, and Samoa Joe’s “special deal” being re-written as a full-time WWE wrestler thanks to the overwhelmingly strong reaction he has gotten since “Takeover: Unstoppable.”

Pre-credits video of the outstanding match between Kevin Owens and John Cena at Elimination Chamber on Sunday. Am I the only one wondering why Owens didn’t powerbomb Cena onto the apron post-match a few times? I also found it ironic that Jerry Lawler said we wouldn’t see fancy moves like moonsaults from Owens… and then we saw a moonsault from Owens.

William Regal will have a “Major Announcement” regarding Kevin Owens and the NXT Championship. Is he going to have to drop the title like Paige did after her main roster debut?

Tyler Breeze has retained his cape from Takeover: Unstoppable. Saxton says that Breeze bills the cape as being from Saudi Arabia. He is facing Adam Rose, after Breeze beat up his tag team partner from the pre-Takeover go-home show. Rose now has a thick fake fur coat.

1 – ADAM ROSE vs. TYLER BREEZE

A light “We Want Kruger” chant as they think about locking up. Early stalling and stalking. Kruger … er … Rose with a boot to the middle followed by chops, and a headlock takedown. Jumping back elbow connects to a running Rose, then a kick sends Rose to the ramp. Back in the ring, Breeze gets a one count, but Rose back drops him over the ropes.

[ Break ]

Rose is still on the attack after a ten-second Total Divas break. Chinlock from Rose and Breeze starts to fade. Breeze ducks a clothesline and hits a dropkick to get some separation. Huracanrana straight into a full mount and punches from Breeze, which looked sweet. Rose fires up. Breeze escapes a suplex and counter-attacks, but he runs into a spinebuster for two. Rose transitions to a Boston Crab. Breeze gets to the ropes and Rose risks a DQ. Guillotine leg drop sends Breeze to the ramp, then an elbow drop from the apron to the outside. Rose hits the ropes and runs straight into the Beauty Shot.

WINNER: Tyler Breeze in 8:49. Wow, nearly nine minutes of Adam Rose’s offense nearly made me tap out. Having Breeze take so much offense from Rose really made Breeze look like a chump. Did this get booked by the Raw team? This match had a bad case of “who’s the heel?” to boot.

[Q2] Backstage, Devin Taylor wants to talk to Solomon Crowe. He says he has been beaten like that before, referring to last week’s loss to Kevin Owens, but it was worth it because he got to speak his mind to Owens. If Samoa Joe wants to to tangle with Owens that is fine with him. It sounds like Crowe may be out for a bit.

Brief package on Dana Brooke at the Arnold physique competition in Brazil.

Greg Hamilton introduces Eva Marie on the ramp to huge boos. He points out that she was at Takeover: Unstoppable. She is trying to own the constant outpouring of hatred. “You can’t wrestle” chant draws a smirk. She says she was at Takeover to see what the hype is about, and it is the women’s division. She hopes to compete with the best at NXT.

[ J.J.’s Reax: She gave the Rhyno promo. Problem is, she isn’t a seasoned veteran checking out NXT and hoping to give the rookies a shot, she’s someone that has been in one or two matches and is greener than any of the other women in NXT by a country mile. ]

William Regal with a fake press conference for the July 4 live event in Tokyo. John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Paige, Lucha Dragons, and Neville are billed. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens for the NXT Championship will occur on this show, live on the WWE Network. That’s a big announcement. If the NXT Championship is being defended on a show with Brock Lesnar and John Cena, it is hard to not see NXT as being in the middle of a “soft launch” as a “third brand.”

Carmella comes out with Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady. She is facing Alexa Bliss. Amore has yet another new hair style and Carmella is steaming. Bliss comes out to Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy’s music. She has really picked up some heel mannerisms with lots of little touches.

2 – CARMELLA (w/Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady) vs. ALEXA BLISS (w/NXT tag champs Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy)

Instant Thesz Press from Carmella, then another, then another. Super hot start. Carmella chews out Murphy and Blake, but it allows Bliss to hit a forearm. Carmella fights out of the corner, then sets up 10 Punches, but Bliss escapes and retaliates. Bliss: “Like that ever works!” to the crowd as they try to rally Carmella. Carmella rolls under the Bliss Flip, then dodges in the corner. Shoulder tackles from Carmella. Running kick drops Bliss. The crowd is totally behind Carmella. Quick roll-up and a hand full of topes give Bliss the cheap win.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss in 3:30. The impossible has occurred: Carmella is getting cheered by the crowd, and Bliss seems like a true heel.

[Q3] Devin Taylor interviews Rhyno about his advertised match with Finn Balor. He enjoyed his match with Baron Corbin, but it’s time to re-focus on his goal: the NXT Championship. Finn Balor is in the way. Rhyno puts over Finn Balor’s abilities, but beating Balor will help him reach his goals.

Video with Sami Zayn getting his shoulder injury checked out. He talks about how hard he worked to be okay going into Takeover: Unstoppable, but then… pop-up powerbomb into the apron. He has a mini-dislocation and they will fix it with surgery. The surgery went well, the injury was worse than expected, and Zayn is expected to make a full return.

To the delight of the Twitterverse, The Vaudevillains make their much longed-for return to NXT. They are facing Jason Jordan and Marcus Louis. That’s Jordan’s ringer? Louis is still bald. The EPA might want to check out whatever was in Carmella’s beauty salon gear.

3 – JASON JORDAN & MARCUS LOUIS vs. THE VAUDEVILLAINS (AIDEN ENGLISH & SIMON GOTCH)

Louis is still playing nuts and insane, while The Vaudevillains have the face corner. Jordan gets tagged in and hits a nice suplex on English. Jordan easily man-handles English. Nice, tight rear chinlock from Jordan. Louis back in and he does this creepy face while he yanks on English’s beard. Louis sets up a suplex, but English slips into a small package for a two count. Louis keeps English away from Gotch. Is Louis trying out for a spot in the Wyatt Family?

English dives for his corner and Gotch steam-rolls Louis and clears Jordan from the apron. Gotch drops the straps, then a double-team “The Whirling Dervish” gets the win.

WINNERS: The Vaudevillains in 5:22. Louis did a really nice job sliding into a new role here.

Post-match, Jordan looks disappointed in Louis. Maybe he should have taken up Gable on his offer?

Video package on Sasha Banks and her streak of dominance as NXT Women’s Champion. Clips of the entire Women’s Division including Blue Pants tapping out to the Bank Statement. Flashbacks to her debut.

[Q4] Video from Finn Balor. He reminds us of his history with Japan and how excited he is to face Kevin Owens in Japan. He knows how dangerous Kevin Owens is. He omits his own loss to Owens a few months ago. Owens will meet the demon and Balor will win. Tonight, Balor beats Rhyno.

4 – FINN BALOR vs. RHYNO

They pace a bit and lock-up, with Rhyno easily shoving Balor down. Another lock-up and Rhyno’s strength gives him an edge in the chain wrestling. Rhyno shifts to punches, hits the ropes, and Balor dropkicks him. Shoulder tackle in response. Rhyno wears Balor down with offense in the corner. Balor jumps over Rhyno in the corner and fires up. Enziguiri sends Rhyno to the outside, flip dive as a follow up.

[ Break ]

Balor gets caught by Rhyno, driven into the corner, then powerslammed for two. Saxton tries to compare Owens to Rhyno. Balor struggles to get traction. Rhyno mocks Balor’s mannerisms to remind us that he is the heel in this match. Rhyno catches Balor, presses him overhead, and slams him to the mat for two.

Balor gets boots up in the corner. Flying punch or forearm gets a two count for Balor. Balor wants the reverse DDT, but Rhyno blocks and responds with a spinebuster for a nearfall. Pele Kick from Balor surprises Rhyno, then he sets up the Slingblade. But, Balor is too weak to follow up with a cover. Running dropkick into the corner, then Coup De Grace, but Rhyno rolls under. Gore in the corner, but Balor dodges and catches Rhyno with a school-boy for the win on the rebound.

WINNER: Finn Balor in 8:42. Good match to put over Balor’s resiliancy and his ability to win against an larger opponent. The basic story was that if Balor can beat Rhyno, he has a chance against Kevin Owens in Tokyo.

Post-match, Balor celebrates, but Rhyno Gores him out of nowhere and stands tall over Balor.

FINAL THOUGHTS: It was unfortunate to not have a follow-up to Kevin Owens beating John Cena at Elimination Chamber, but this show was taped before that. The major announcement from William Regal was not a big deal in terms of the story, but for NXT as an entity it is pretty big.

Another change that is going on is that NXT is now consistently hitting the one-hour mark, and has been doing so for about four weeks now. NXT is being 100 percent prepared to be a full-fledged third brand and there is no escaping that fact after EC. They are smart to not announce this move, so if it sinks they save face. Be prepared to see big changes to NXT over the next few months as they experiment with, and possibly commit to NXT as a third brand.