AEW COLLISION “FYTER FEST” RESULTS (6/4): Ospreay vs. Lio Rush, Nick Wayne defends ROH TV Title in four-way, Thekla debuts, Callis Family vs. Paragon & Garcia, Hangman

AEW COLLISION REPORT

“FYTER FEST”

JUNE 4, 2025

DENVER, COL. AT THE MISSION BALLROOM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,500 tickets had been distributed; arena was set up for 2,500.

[HOUR ONE]

-The third hour of Fyter Fest, what we’re calling the first hour of Collision Fyter Fest, begins with Kenny Omega in the center of the ring following his successful defense of the International title.

Okada’s music played bringing him to the ring as the crowd chanted “holy shit.” Kenny and Okada held the titles in each other’s face until they started throwing punches. Kenny was getting the better of it until Okada landed a shot to Kenny’s achilles gut. Okada set up for the Rain Maker, but Kenny countered out of it and went for the One-Winged Angel. Okada escaped the move and then escaped the ring, retreating up the ramp with his belt.

They stared each other down as Kenny’s music played and the crowd chanted for Kenny.

-A video package played showing FTR running afoul Templario and Atlantis Jr on Collision, setting up their match later.

-Ricochet was in the back and said he’ll have his eye on talent for the evening but won’t be wrestling in this crappy town. Ricochet said he’s looking for people to help him continue to show that Ricochet is “out of this world. Ahh-ha.”

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. LIO RUSH (w/Action Andretti)

Will Ospreay made his entrance with the crowd chanting his name along with his song. CRU’s music played bringing out Lio Rush in his puffy-spiky jacket with Andretti by his side in street clothes. Apparently only the active competitor gets the spiky jacket.

The bell rang eight minutes into the show and Lio immediately took a powder. Rush discussed something at ringside with Andretti while Ospreay waited in the ring. Lio entered and slapped Ospreay in the face before retreating to the corner.

Ospreay came back with a slap of his own. Lio dodged a flurry of strikes from Ospreay and went for a springboard into a hurricanrana, but Ospreay shifted the momentum and lifted Lio back up for a powerbomb. Lio escaped, hit the ropes, and ran into a big back body drop.

Ospreay set up for the Hidden Blade, but Lio rolled out of the ring to collect himself again. Ospreay chased him and ran into Andretti on the outside. Andretti distracted Ospreay long enough for Lio to connect with a handspring kick that knocked Ospreay off the apron. Lio followed it with a suicide dive that connected with Ospreay on the outside, leading to the first break of the show. [c]

Back from break, Ospreay fought out of a sleeper hold. Lio then ran into a boot to the face. Ospreay hit a trio of Kawada kicks followed by a savage cop that landed on Lio’s throat. Ospreay hit the ropes and connected with the handspring corkscrew kick.

Ospreay lifted Lio up into a torture rack, wrenched him a few times, and drove him down into a powerbomb straight into a pin, but Lio kicked out at two. Lio came back with a flurry of palm strikes but Ospreay shut him down with a hook kick that caught Lio under the chin.

Ospreay went for the OsCutter, but Lio beat him to the ropes and went for a springboard stunner Ospreay caught him, Lio flipped back over Ospreay and then nailed him with a poison rana. Ospreay struggled to his feet and Lio connected with the springboard stunner this time. Lio went for the pin, but Ospreay kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted “Lio sucks” as he headed to the top rope. Ospreay tried to knock him down, but Lio jumped to the apron and connected with a gamengiri. Lio springboarded into the ring Ospreay caught him in a cutter out of the air. Ospreay went right for the OsCutter again, this time he landed it. Ospreay went for the cover, but Lio kicked out at two.

Ospreay set up for the Hidden Blade, but Lio grabbed the ref. Andretti tried to grab Ospreay’s leg but Ospreay kicked him off. Lio charged Ospreay in the corner, but he ducked and back body dropped Lio over the top rope right onto Andretti. Ospreay followed it up with a handspringing Sasuke Special to the outside that took out Andretti and Lio.

Ospreay threw Lio into the ring and then executed a springboard forearm the rocked Lio. Ospreay hooked the arms and lifted Lio up for the Stormbreaker, but Lio twisted out and countered it into a DDT that dropped Ospreay.

Lio went back to the top rope and nailed Ospreay with a frog splash. Lio hooked the leg but only got a two count. Andretti slid a chain to Lio and he wrapped it around his fist. Lio went to strike Ospreay with the chain, but the ref caught him and confiscated the chain.

Lio rushed Ospreay who popped him up and dropped him into position for a Styles Clash. Ospreay delivered the Styles Clash and rolled Lio into the pin for the three-count.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 9:00

(White’s Take: An unannounced Will Ospreay match isi a nice treat. Lio is a good opponent to showcase Ospreay. Fine match, obviously winner, but didn’t overstay its welcome.)

-Andretti immediately attacked Ospreay from behind after the match. Lio joined in and they hit a double team neckbreaker on Ospreay. Hangman’s music played and he marched to the ring. Lio Rush fled, but Andretti tried to fight but ate a right hand from Hangman. Hangman set up for the Buckshot, but Andretti wisely rolled out of the ring.

Hangman checked on Ospreay while the crowd chanted “Cowboy shit!” Ospreay got to his feet and headed to the back as his music played. Hangman remained in the ring with a microphone.

Hangman said that is Ospreay has his back, then he’ll have his as well. He said he wants to make one thing clear: he is his own man, and he doesn’t need help to win the world championship. Not from Ospreay, or one of the worst men ever to walk this planet.

This insult brought up a brief “whose house” chant. Hangman said he has another promise to make, that being that he will never need or accept help from Swerve Strickland. He fired up and said he will ride into All In and defeat Moxley for the title, because it’s a night for all of us, and it will be his night.

At some point during Hangman’s yelling, Moxley slipped into the ring and stood menacingly behind him. Hangman turned around and stared Mox down. The stare down continued as Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta emerged at ringside, followed by Claudio.

The crowd chanted for Swerve, but Ospreay ran to the ring with a pair of chairs. Ospreay and Hangman stood opposite of Moxley, each armed with a chair. Claudio grabbed two chairs as well, but Moxley opted to retreat. Hangman’s music played as the Death Riders exited through the crowd.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with the Don Callis family, responding to Adam Cole’s challenge. Don said he already accepted the challenge. Don then addressed Bandido and told him to partner up with The Outrunners to take on Takeshita, Fletcher, and the greatest luchador of all time, revealed to be Hechicero.

Hechicero cut a promo in Spanish, followed by Takeshita cutting a promo in Japanese. Kyle had no idea what anyone was saying, but Don said they’re going to kick ass tonight.

(2) TEMPLARIO & ATLANTIS JR vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/Stokely)

Atlantis Jr and Templario entered together, followed by FTR coming to the ring in heel black with Stokely. The bel rang 28 minutes into the show and started with cash and Atlantis. Atlantis extended a handshake, but Cash didn’t want it.

Cash took Atlantis down with a shoulder block and then played to the crowd for a chorus of boos. Cash offered a handshake now, but Atlantis didn’t take it. Atlantis Atlantis dodged a pair of clotheslines and connected with a hurricanrana. Atlantis rolled Cash up for a two count.

Cash tagged in Dax and Atlantis tagged in Templario. Dax worked Templario’s arm and then dropped him with a running shoulder tackle. Dax hit the ropes again but was taken aback by Templario doing a fancy spin-a-rooni type maneuver.

Dax slapped Templario, but he came back with an enziguri. Templario went for the pin, but Dax kicked out quickly at two. Dax begged off and offered a handshake. Templario took his hand and squeezed it, but Dax poked his eyes and then chopped Templario into the corner.

Templario came out of the corner with a couple overhand chops. Templario came off of the ropes and slipped out of a tilt-a-whirl back breaker and connected with a knee lift on Dax. Cash ran in and ate a knee lift as well.

Atlantis rolled into the ring taking down both members of FTR. Templario launched Atlantis into the air and he hit a double dropkick on Cash and Dax. FTR both rolled to ringside, but Atlantis and Templario set up for a dive to the outside. Dax and Cash caught Atlantis and Templario (respectively) and went for a punch, but both luchadores blocked it and fired back with a punch of their own.

They continued to brawl at ringside as the crowd chanted “Lucha, lucha.” Templario and Dax returned the ring where Templario landed an atomic drop. Templario set Dax onto the top rope and set up for a hurricanra. Cash snuck up behind him and tried to German suplex Templario off the ropes, but Templario flipped and landed on his feet.

Templario charged Cash, but he sidestepped him and Templario ran into a spinebuster from Dax. Cash stomped on Templario as they went to commercial break. [c]

They returned from commercial with Dax in control of Templario. Atlantis slipped out of a double team suplex that allowed Templario to hit a crossbody on Dax and cash. Atlantis and Templario hit stereo thrust kicks and then clotheslined each guy out of the ring. At this point, Schiavone announced that Tony Khan has a patented big announcement that he’ll make right before the main event.

Atlantis and Templario both hit the ropes and simultaneous suicide dives that wiped out FTR at ringside. In the ring, Templario and Atlantis hit a dropkick and German superplex combination. Atlantis went for the pin but Dax kicked out at two.

Atlantis nailed a cutter on Dax and then picked Templario up onto his shoulders and threw him down onto Dax. Atlantis went for another cover and go another two count. Cash pulled Atlantis out of the ring as Templario wrapped Dax up into a magistral cradle for a two count.

Templario delivered a hurricanrana into a pin for another two count. Templario then executed a victory roll for not a victory, but another two count. Cash got a blind tag while Templario took Dax down with a flying crossbody.

Templario dodged Cash int eh corner and rolled him up for a close two count. Templario tried to fight off both members of FTR, but they fought back. They went for the Shatter Machine, but Atlantis came in and broke it up.

Templario and Atlantis took down Cash and Dax with thrust kicks. Atlantis went for the top rope, but Dax swept his feet out from under him. Templario punched Dax off of the apron. Templario tried to suplex Cash into the ring from the apron, but Dax grabbed Templario’s legs, and Cash to landed on top of him right into a pin for the three count.

WINNERS: FTR in 13:00

(White’s Take: The luchadores looked impressive while FTR worked their style of match in full heel mode. It’s not clear how much longer they can keep FTR away from the tag title scene, but probably a little longer as The Hurt Syndicate are back to being heels for the time being.)

-Stokely took the mic after the match and proclaimed that FTR are the winningest tag team in the company and everyone falls to FTR. Dax took the microphone to even louder boos. He was upset at the booing, so he said Denver doesn’t get to hear him talk. He said “Top guys out” and they left. And so did AEW, going to break. [c]

-They reutnred from break with a hype video for Thekla, including footage of her time in Japan, creepy spiders crawling around on things, and her attack on Jamie Hayter.

(3) PROTOSHITA (Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita) & HECHICERO (w/Don Callis) vs. LOS OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & BANDIDO

Takeshita and Hechicero entered as a pair, while Kyle entered separately, with Don Callis by his side. The Outrunners entered, billed from Mexico Beach, in pink masks. Bandido entered by himself with the ROH world title. Callis joined the commentary desk.

The bell rang 52 minutes into the show with Hechicero in and Bandido. Hechicero picked the ankle and then hit a kneebreaker on Bandido. Bandido and Hechicero wrestled on the mat. Bandido took Hechicero down with a headscissor.

Bandido charged at Hechicero in the corner, but he backdropped Bandido tot eh apron. Bandido hit a kick over the rope and then springboard into a hurricanrana. Hechicero came back by rolling Bandido up into a rear naked choke. The Outrunners ran into the ring, but Takeshita and Fletcher caught them both in an abdominal stretch.

Magnum and Turbo both countered out with a hiptoss and saved Bandido. All six men began to fight in the ring. The Outrunners and Bandido all hit simultaneous dropkicks sending the Callis Family to the outside.

Bandido went for a dive to the outside, but all three men caught him out of the air. They assisted Hechicero in powerbombing Bandido onto the floor. They then held Bandido in place while Hechicero ran into the ring and then nailed Bandido with a dive to the outside.

They brawled on the outside briefly before returning the ring. Hechicero was in control of Bandido and tagged in Fletcher as they went to commercial. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Back from break, Magnum escaped Hechicero to make the hot tag to Turbo. Turbo bodyslammed Hechicero, Fletcher, and then Takeshita. Turbo took Hechicero by the hand and went to the corner. Tubo walked the rope into an armdrag.

Bandido got the tag and Hechicero picked his ankle out of midair in a leapfrog attempt. Bandido and Hechicero traded leverage pins back and forth for two counts. Both got to their feet and connected with simultaneous boots to each other’s face.

Takeshita rushed the ring and countered out of Bandido’s torture rack into a Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita held on for the pin and got a two count. Fletcher, Hechicero, and Takeshita all hit Bandido int the corner. The Outrunners came in and caught catcher with a double suplex.

Bandido came off the top rope with a frog splash on Fletcher and went for the pin. Takeshita broke up the pin. Bandido went for the 21 Plex on Fletcher, but he countered into a half and half suplex. Bandido came off the bottom rope for a moonsault, but Fletcher caught him, with a kick to the face out of midair.

Hechicero hit a rising knee strike on Bandido in the corner and Takeshita nd Fletcher followed in with a. double pump kick. Takeshita lifted Bandido up in the corner, but he countered it into a hurricanrana off the top rope. Bandido rolled Fletcher up for a two count.

The Outrunners entered as Bandido took Hechicero out with a flipping dive through the ropes at ringside. Meanwhile, the Outrunners went for their double elbow, but Takeshita broke it up.

Takeshita and Fletcher hit stereo half and half suplexes and then both delivered simultaneous brainbusters to Turbo and Magnum. Only Fletcher went for the pin and he got the three count.

WINNERS: Protoshita & Hechicero in 14:00

(White’s Take: Your typical chaotic multiman tag match. Tons of cool spots and good action. Nothing in particular on the line, but at least Fletcher and Takeshita continue to win.)

-They played a video running down the women’s tag team street fight from Dynamite.

-They followed up with Penelope and Megan Bayne backstage saying they should’ve just bowed down. They had Anna Jay and dragged her out onto the stage. Megan Bayne set Anna onto her shoulders while Penelope directed her to toss Anna off of the stage.

Tay Melo’s unfamiliar music played and she rushed the stage to save her former partner. She attacked Bayne and Penelope with a kendo stick until security emerged to pull them apart before they went to break. [c]

-Back from commercial, Lexy was backstage with Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. Bowens said this month is “the pride of pro wrestling month.” He said it should be full of big moments, and there’s a guy who knows big moments. Bowens challenged Kyle Fletcher to a match next week. Bowens said he has “five tools and one rule: prove them wrong.”

-Ricochet’s music played which brought him out, wearing a hat to cover his bald head. Ricochet joined Tony and Nigel on commentary.

(4) NICK WAYNE (w/Mother Wayne, Christian Cage) vs. SAMMY GUEVARA vs. LEE JOHNSON (w/Blake Christian) vs. A.R. FOX – Ring of Honor Television Championship match

Sammy Guevara’s music played to bring him out to the ring holding his Ring of Honor tag title. Speaking of music no one recognizes, Lee Johnson entered next with Blake Christian at his side. A.R. Fox was out next followed by Christian Cage’s entrance music playing. Nick entered with his mother and Christian.

The bell rang to start the match 18 minutes into the second hour. Wayne and Johnson were both thrown to ringside leaving Fox and Sammy alone in the ring. Sammy hit a surprise cutter out of nowhere. Fox and Sammy both went for a dropkick at the same time and then both kipped up.

Nick entered and knocked Sammy out of the ring. Fox and Nick shoved each other until Lee dragged Nick out of the ring. Fox went for a dive to the outside, Nick ducked and Fox hit Lee at ringside.

Nick slid back into the ring where Sammy took him down with a dropkick. Fox springboarded into the ring, but Sammy caught him with a high knee. Fox rolled out of the ring and Sammy followed with a suicide dive onto Fox. Sammy returned to the ring and flipped over the top rope onto Nick on the opposite side of the ring.

Back in the ring, Sammy hit another cutter on Fox and went for the pin, but Fox kicked out at two. Sammy went to the top rope but got distracted by Blake. Lee then caught Sammy with a flipping dive to the outside.

Fox hit a kick on Lee and then moonsaulted off the ringpost to take Lee down at ringside. Blake came out of nowhere and knocked Fox to the ground. Schiavone reminded everyone that there are no rules in a four-way as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Sammy rolled up Nick for a two count. Sammy rocked Nick with a jumping knee that seemed to impress Christian a ringside. Sammy went for a rolling cutter, but Nick countered into a backslide for a two count.

Sammy got Nick onto his shoulders and connected with the GTH. Sammy went for the pin, but Lee broke it up at two. Lee took Sammy down and then landed a standing moonsault into a pin for a two count. Lee got Sammy to his feet and set up for a powerbomb, but Fox broke it up.

Lee hit a pair of kicks on Fox, but Fox dodged a clothesline and Lee ran right into a suplex from Nick. Nick and Fox brawled alone in the ring. Fox caught Nick with a Thessz press and then a kick to the face followed by a twisting suplex.

Nick rolled to ringside as Lee rolled back into the ring. Fox charged at Lee, who got his feet up, but Fox caught him and spun him into the ropes. Fox then hopped to ringside, rolled over the top rope into a Canadian Destroyer of sorts that planted Lee in the ring.

Lee rolled to ringside with the rest of the competitors and Fox followed with a flipping dive from the top rope onto all three of them. Fox threw Nick into the ring and went back to the tope rope. Fox went for a Swanton onto Nick, but he got the knees up.

Fox hit hard and Nick took advantage with a hook kick and then delivered his modified fisherman’s suplex (Prodigy Plex). Nick went for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Nick Wayne in 11:00

(White’s Take: And I thought the trios match was chaotic. A lot to like here, with three young athletic workers and one middle-aged athletic worker in Fox who basically outworks everyone. Good showing for Nick, but it’s still more ROH titles than I’d like to see on AEW TV.)

Christian entered and held up the ROH TV title to celebrate with his son while Mother Wayne clapped.

-Tony ran down upcoming matches from next week, including Bowens vs. Fletcher, Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart, and Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland.

(5) “THE TOXIC SPIDER” THEKLA vs. LADY FROST

Thekla’s aggressive music played, and she entered, full of energy. Tony reminded everyone that Thekla was fired for attacking her boss. Lady Frost was already in the ring and the bell rang to start the match 33 minutes into the second hour.

Frost charged straight into a kick from Thekla. Thekla threw her into the corner and landed a forearm before tossing her to the ground and kicking Frost in the head. Thekla wrapped Frost into a grounded submission and grabbed at her face but was forced to break after five seconds (as it was technically an illegal hold).

Thekla argued with the ref, which allowed Frost to connect with a kick that knocked Thekla into the ropes. Thekla held onto the ropes (like a spider) and landed a kick that rocked Frost from that position. Thekla followed it up with another kick from the apron.

Frost tried to fight back with forearms but ran into a stiff forearm that dropped her to the mat. Thekla went into the Bray Wyatt spider pose as Frost got to her feet. Thekla got a running start and connected with a spear. Thekla went straight into her patented Death Trap submission hold and Frost struggled but had no choice but to tap out.

WINNER: Thekla in 3:00

(White’s Take: A strong debut for Thekla, putting over her signature moves and mannerisms.)

After the match, Thekla dragged Frost back to the center of the ring and locked the hold in again, this time clawing at Frost’s face. Queen Aminata charged the ring to save Frost. Thekla released the hold and rolled to ringside as they went to break. [c]

-Back from break, Queen Aminata said that in Africa, they stomp of spiders. She went on to challenge Thekla to a match next week.

-They threw to a replay of Omega and Okada brawling earlier in the night.

-Schiavone grabbed a mic and made Tony Khan’s big announcement for him. He announced that Omega and Okada will face each other in a winner take all match at All In. Not much of an announcement, it’s just a match and has been obviously coming for some time.

(6) THE CALLIS FAMILY (Lance Archer & Rocky Romero & Trent & Josh Alexander w/Don Callis) vs. DANIEL GARCIA (w/Daddy Magic) & PARAGON (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

The Callis Family was out first, all entering together. Callis joined the commentary desk as Garcia entered with Daddy Magic by his side. Daddy Magic also went to commentary desk as The Paragon entered as a unit.

The bell rang to start the match 47 minutes into the second hour with Rocky and Strong in the ring. They locked up traded arm wringers before moving onto chops. Cole got the tag but Rocky caught him with a knee to the gut and tagged in Trent.

Trent pummeled Cole in the corner and then mocked Cole’s signature pose. Trent ran into a kick and then Cole hit a jumping neckbreaker. Cole went for the pin, but Trent kicked out at two.

Kyle tagged and Trent hit a cross chop to the throat and tagged in Alexander. Alexander nailed a scoop slam and went for the pin, but Kyle kicked out at two. Kyle caught a knee on Alexander to the midsection and tagged in Garcia. Garcia hit everyone with punches and then pinned Alexander in the corner.

Garcia climbed to rain down the classic ten punches, but Trent interrupted him. Garcia threw Trent into the same corner and set up both guys for the ten punches, but Rocky interrupted him again. So Garcia threw Rocky into the corner and straddled all three guys in the corner.

Garcia came down with punches for each man until Archer grabbed him by the throat from the apron. Archer shoved Garcia from the ropes onto the mat, allowing The Callis Family to take control as they went to the final commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial with Garcia slipping out of a bodyslam from Alexander and tagging in Strong, who came in clearing house and hitting Trent with a gut check. Cole entered and dropped Rocky with a thrust kick. Strong hit a dropkick through the ropes on Alexander while Kyle hit a running knee from the apron onto Archer.

Cole dropped Alexander with a pump kick and went for a follow up superkick, but Alexander caught his foot. Cole spun around and caught Alexander with an enziguri and then nailed a backstabber. Cole hooked the leg but only got a two count.

Cole kicked Rocky off the apron and Strong caught him and dropped him across the barricade. He set Trent and Strong up on a chair against the barricade and Kyle came off the apron again and hit a flying knee on both guys.

Archer came off the apron and flipped into Kyle, Strong, Cole, and Garcia. Archer threw Cole back into the ring where Alexander delivered a German suplex. He held on for the pin, but Cole kicked out at two.

Alexander set up for the C4 Spike, but Cole backdropped him out of it. Cole tagged in Garcia, kicked Alexander in the gut and then connected with a Panama Sunrise. Garcia went for a jackknife cover, but Archer broke up the pin and threw Garcia into the turnbuckle.

Archer went for a double chokeslam on Strong and Kyle, but they hit a double knee instead. They hit the high/low attack on Archer but then Rocky hit them both with a double sliced bread, leaving everyone down.

Trent and Cole tagged in and traded forearms until Trent landed a rolling elbow strike. Trent hit the ropes but ran into a pump kick. Cole got Trent up onto his shoulders, but he slipped off and caught Cole with a half and half suplex.

Trent set up for the running knee but ran right into a thrust kick. Cole went for the Panama Sunrise, but Trent caught him and set him up into the Strong Zero as Rocky went to the top rope. Garcia broke it up and kicked Trent out of the ring.

Rocky went for a springboard but Cole caught him with in midair with a kick. Cole kicked Archer off of the apron, then pumped up the crowd and lowered his kneepad. Cole hit the ropes and delivered The Boom to back of Rocky’s neck. Cole went for the pin and got the three-count for the win.

WINNERS: The Paragon & Daniel Garcia in 13:00

They went off the air with the winners standing tall in the center of the ring. Takeshita and Fletcher came to the apron to help their fallen comrades as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: In case there was any doubt that the second half of Fyter Fest was, indeed, Collision, that match in the main event cements it. Collision is a wrestling show for wrestling fans that like wrestling matches, and this show delivered that. Coming directly on the heels of Dynamite Fyter Fest, Collision Fyter Fest did have a couple newsworthy happenings. People who tapped out after the first two hours would’ve missed a good Hangman promo (including stare down with Mox), Thekla’s debut, and the announcement of Omega and Okada at All In. And also some wrestling matches with no build, stakes, or suspense. All in all, a pretty good showing for Collision.