News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Omega vs. Okada becoming official, Ospreay-Swerve dynamic, MJF-Hurt Syndicate, on-site report (127 min.)

June 5, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the June 4 edition of AEW Dynamite including Kenny Omega vs. Okada becoming official for All In, the Will Ospreay-Swerve Strickland dynamic, the latest with Hurt Syndicate, the Fyter Fest four hour double-header format, AEW’s incorporation of Luchadors, and much more with live caller, email, and chat interaction throughout, plus PWTorch’s Chris Griffin joined early as an on-site correspondent with details from in the arena.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025