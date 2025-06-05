FREE PODCAST 6/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Omega vs. Okada becoming official, Ospreay-Swerve dynamic, MJF-Hurt Syndicate, on-site report (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the June 4 edition of AEW Dynamite including Kenny Omega vs. Okada becoming official for All In, the Will Ospreay-Swerve Strickland dynamic, the latest with Hurt Syndicate, the Fyter Fest four hour double-header format, AEW’s incorporation of Luchadors, and much more with live caller, email, and chat interaction throughout, plus PWTorch’s Chris Griffin joined early as an on-site correspondent with details from in the arena.
