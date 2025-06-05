FREE PODCAST 6/5 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell talk WWE Hall of Fame, Sting’s half-assed career, Taker’s injury, The Rock, Bret Hart (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 1 and 2, 2010.

On the June 1, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss with live callers and emailers WWE Raw from the night before, the WWE Hall of Fame, Bret Hart as G.M., Undertaker’s injury, The Rock, Sting’s half-assed career, and more.

Then on the June 2, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Pat McNeill includes a discussion with live callers on the previous night’s WWE NXT, the future of the Season One NXT Rookies, who might be moved to Raw and Smackdown, who benefits from WWE’s roster depth issues, the ridiculous names given to some of the Season Two NXT Rookies, why WWE would saddle them with the names, and more discussion of NXT. Plus, discussion on Matt Morgan’s improved promo style, the TNA Slammiversary PPV line-up, Ring of Honor’s current position, would Vince Russo ever go back to WWE, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed more in-depth NXT, the TNA PPV line-up, looking ahead to the Victory Road PPV in July, Dragon Gate USA, Mickie James, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO