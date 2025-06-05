FREE PODCAST 6/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Money in the Bank preview, Worlds Collide overview, R-Truth’s surprising release, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:
- Money in the Bank preview
- Men’s MitB lacking star power?
- Seth Rollins a foregone conclusion?
- Jacob Fatu and those catchphrases
- Worlds Collide brief overview
- Women’s MitB match; Mommy in the Bank too obvious?
- Cody & Jey vs. Cena & Paul; does Seth cash in…
- …or does Seth wait for Jey vs. Gunther on Raw?
- Can we not have a year of fake cash-ins? Thanks
- Brave booking: Let Vaquer win MitB
- Lyra vs. Becky and how Becky has helped Lyra rise
- R-Truth’s surprising release, but he’ll probably be back…
- …or else AEW has the chance to do the funniest thing ever
- And more…
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.