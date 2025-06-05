News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Money in the Bank preview, Worlds Collide overview, R-Truth’s surprising release, more (70 min.)

June 5, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:

  • Money in the Bank preview
  • Men’s MitB lacking star power?
  • Seth Rollins a foregone conclusion?
  • Jacob Fatu and those catchphrases
  • Worlds Collide brief overview
  • Women’s MitB match; Mommy in the Bank too obvious?
  • Cody & Jey vs. Cena & Paul; does Seth cash in…
  • …or does Seth wait for Jey vs. Gunther on Raw?
  • Can we not have a year of fake cash-ins? Thanks
  • Brave booking: Let Vaquer win MitB
  • Lyra vs. Becky and how Becky has helped Lyra rise
  • R-Truth’s surprising release, but he’ll probably be back…
  • …or else AEW has the chance to do the funniest thing ever
  • And more…

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025