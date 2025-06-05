VIP PODCAST 6/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE messing with fan goodwill, MITB preview, Worlds Collide preview, New Japan Super Juniors, Fyter Fest (103 min.)

News Ticker

June 5, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller featuring analysis of these topics:

  • A review of AEW Collision from last weekend and then a full review of AEW Fryer Fest including the Dynamite and Collision portions.
  • The New Japan Best of the Super Juniors including a match to make a point to seek out and watch
  • Big picture thoughts on the WWE brand and damage being done to it from ticket prices to the handling of the R-Truth situation and more
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw this past week
  • A preview of WWE Money in the Bank with predictions
  • A review of NXT including Santana challenging Trick Williams for the TNA Title in the main event
  • A preview of the WWE Worlds Collide PPV
  • A review of the latest UFC event and a preview of this weekend’s relatively strong PPV line-up

