FREE PODCAST 6/5 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Jeff Hardy explains, Bryan and Styles debate handouts, Women’s Tag Title main event, Miz & Morrison prank Braun, live callers & mailbag (110 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (6-5-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Tyler Sage to discuss WWE Smackdown including Jeff Hardy explains his memory of last week, Daniel Bryan and A.J. Styles debate handouts, Women’s Tag Title tag title change, Miz & Morrison prank Braun with green slime and smash his 1983 Buick windshield, Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville, and more including some bonus Sting conversation.

