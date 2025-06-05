AEW Collision “Fyter Fest” Ratings Report (6/4): Viewership and key demo data for second two hours, comparison to last year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (6/4) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 380,000 viewers, compared to 504,000 the prior week and the 353,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 420,800 with a high of 707,000 (4/26) and a low of 341,000 (5/3) due to time and day changes and preemptions for sports on TNT. Additional viewers watch AEW Collision on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

One year ago this week (6/1), it drew 378,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 455,800.

Wrestlenomics reports quarter hour data tonight. Dynamite, as usual, inherited a boost from the prior show and averaged 803,000 viewers in quarter one (this is usually heavily weighted in the first few minutes), then settled to 669,000, 604,000 and 726,000 to round out the first hour. The second hour ranged from 564,000 to 670,000.

The slide then began during Collision with 619,000 (shout out to Rey Mysterio!) in its first quarter (or ninth quarter overall for Fyter Fest) and then dropped every quarter hout to 418,000 to end the hour and 255,000 and 243,000 the final two quarters.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.10 rating, compared to 0.18 and 0.04 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.10 with a range of 0.04 to 0.21.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.11 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments for the full four hours, including Dynamite before Collision, were…

Brody King vs. Kenny Omega vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW International Championship 4-Way

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)

FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Komander & Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Bailey – Trios match

Thekla in -ring debut

Hurt Syndicate to speak

