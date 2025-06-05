VIP PODCAST 6/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): R-Truth, All-time Best Heel Turns, Styles in TNA again, merging AEW titles Mariah May, Roode, WarGames (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

A look at a plan to merge all of the AEW/ROH titles

Weren’t Michelle Wilson and George Barios worse than TKO in terms of being unfriendly to fans?

Should Wade bring back the annual Most Influential Rankings?

What is the historical ranking of the Johnny Gargano-Tomasso Ciampa feud?

Will A.J. Styles end up in TNA for a return match?

Is WarGames being dropped from Survivor Series this year? Should it?

Is it more likely R-Truth ends up in TNA or AEW?

Could it work in pro wrestling for referees to review the final 30 seconds of matches to get rid of bad finishes and restart matches if cheating shows up on the replay?

Why are three-hour Raws and Smackdowns criticized, but not three-hour PPVs over the years?

What are the best heel turns over the last 40 years? How does Hulk Hogan’s compare to John Cena’s?

Which wrestlers were big draws as both babyface and heels in their careers? How many peaked as both effective babyface and heels?

Is WWE already screwing up Mariah May?

Why wasn’t Robert Roode pushed more on the main roster?

