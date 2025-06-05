TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/5): Hardy & Slater & Santana vs. Nemeth Brothers & Kazarian, Brookside vs. Rosemary, Indi vs. Steelz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JUNE 5, 2025

BRAMPTON, ONT AT CAA CENTRE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” open.

(1) INDI HARTWELL vs. TASHA STEELZ (w/The Great Hands)

Tasha was distracted by the Great Hands on the outside, leading to Indi using her finisher and getting the pin.

WINNER: Indi Hartwell

Ali went to the ring and threw the referee down. Ali shoved Tasha to the mat. Jason Hotch got in Ali’s face. Ali walked off to boos. Ali, Tasha, and John Skyler walked up the ramp, leaving Hotch in the ring.

-Clip of Steve Maclin beating Matt Cardona last week. Hannifan said that Maclin would face Mance Warner at Against All Odds. Mance and Steph DeLander followed with a promo.

-Rosemary and Xia Brookside were shown in isolation, to lead up to their Monster’s Ball match. [c]

-John Skyler checked on Tasha Steelz backstage and defended Mustafa Ali, saying he was under a lot of pressure. Tasha got on a call, but Skyler took the phone. Ali walked in and said that everything was fine. Jason Hotch walked in. Ali accepted his apology, even though he didn’t apologize. Ali said that actions have consequences and there will be consequences. Ali said that Hotch would face Ali at Against All Odds.

(2) MOOSE (c)(w/JDC) vs. ERIC YOUNG (w/The Northern Armory) — TNA X Division Title match

Towards the end, Young gave Moose a piledriver, but JDC put Moose’s foot on the ropes to break the pinfall count. The Northern Armory went after JDC. While the referee was distracted, Moose gave Eric a low blow. followed by the spear for the pin.

WINNER: Moose

Young and the Northern Armory attacked a fan after the match.

-Dani Luna promo. She talked about not getting the fairy tale ending. She said Spitfire is done, but she isn’t, and she can’t wait to show people what she can do. [c]

-Joe Hendry promo. He was somber and said he had time to reflect about where to go from here. He talked about losing the title to Trick Williams. He talked about his whirlwind year. He said he was supposed to be the team captain, but he dropped the ball and let everyone down. He said he supports Elijah trying to get the title from Trick at Against All Odds.

Frankie Kazarian interrupted the promo and got in Hendry’s face for embarrassing the company. He said he was a better man and wrestler than Hendry. He said he would embarrass him at Against All Odds.

-The Concierge introduced Heather by Elegance, with M by Elegance.

(3) HARLEY HUDSON & MYLA GRACE vs. HEATHER BY ELEGANCE & M BY ELEGANCE (w/The Concierge)

M threw Harley into the ring post. The Concierge got on the apron to cause a distraction, leading to M doing a top rope moonsault to pin Grace.

WINNERS: M by Elegance & Heather by Elegance

-This week’s TNA Injury Report focused on Tessa Blanchard and Matt Cardona. Rosemary and Xia were shown in isolation again. [c]

Video package on the Xia Brookside/Rosemary feud.

(4) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. ROSEMARY — Monster’s Ball match

Both wrestlers brought weapons to the ring. Rosemary whipped Xia with a belt. Rosemary threw Xia into a trash can that was wedged into the corner. [c]

Rosemary tried to use a staple gun on Xia, but Xia attacked her with the belt. Xia poured out hockey pucks onto the mat. Rosemary stapled Xia in the stomach. Xia hit Rosemary with a hockey puck and a cookie sheet. Xia gave Rosemary a DDT on a chair. Rosemary speared Xia through a door that was set up in the corner. Xia blocked the mist, hit Rosemary with a trash can lid, and threw her onto a set of chairs to get the pin.

WINNER: Xia Brookside

-Rascalz promo. This was in the “treehouse” format. They talked about brother tag teams. They said the Nemeths weren’t brothers like them. They vowed to win the tag team titles. [c]

-Clips from NXT on Tuesday of Trick Williams retaining the title over Mike Santana. This was followed by a promo from Elijah, where he talked about facing Trick at Against All Odds. [c]

-Lei Ying Lee video package, previewing her match against Masha Slamovich at Against All Odds.

-Santino Marella came to the ring for a promo. He took a serious tone. He said he would be stepping down as director of authority at Against All Odds and he would be facing Robert Stone. If Stone wins, he gets Santino’s job, but if Santino wins, Stone has to leave TNA. He talked about coming to TNA and it revived his love for professional wrestling. He said he would be re-instated as director after beating Stone.

Stone and Victoria Crawford walked to the stage. He called Santino a loser. He said when he wins the match, he would never allow Santino back in TNA. Santino said his kids would be watching and seeing their father stand up for what’s right. Fans were really into this segment. [c]

-Masha Slamovich promo. She talked about facing Lei Ying Lee at Against All Odds.

The Nemeth Brothers did their ring entrance. [c]

(5) MATT HARDY & MIKE SANTANA & LEON SLATER vs. NIC NEMETH & RYAN NEMETH & FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Hardy’s team had the early advantage. Ryan tripped Matt from the outside to give his team the advantage. Santana made the hot tag for his team. Everyone exchanged moves. Santana caught Ryan with a Spin the Block clothesline to get the pin.

WINNERS: Mike Santana & Matt Hardy & Leon Slater