WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: What did WWE underrate in their countdown of the top 25 moments in May?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Every month in WWE brings a ton of developments, as that’s what drives content and engages viewers. Sometimes, it’s overwhelming.

From debuts and returns to shock title changes, every broadcast is an opportunity for something unexpected to occur. That’s what makes watching it so exciting. No one knows when a wrestler is going to win a title, or when a wrestler comes back from injury. There’s always twists and turns that surprise everyone in the best way possible.

Last month was filled with shocking moments that left some fans speechless and the internet going wild.

To celebrate everything that went on during the month of May, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded a special episode of their ongoing Top 10 playlist. They counted down 25 of the most jaw dropping, shocking, and wildest moments to happen on WWE television and PLE’s over the last month. This video will surely remind fans that WWE is very unpredictable in a great way.

This was a nice video showing how so much goes on within a month across Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and the PLEs. The nice thing about WWE is that there are no breaks and no oﬀseason. There’s always wrestling three days a week with taped shows happening if there are holidays that land on Monday, Tuesday, or Friday. With that being noted, there’s always a ton of things happening week by week.

This list spread out moments from the television shows and PLE’s proportionally, so there was no show more represented than the other. However, I think Trick Williams winning the TNA Championship should have been ranked higher than number 12. Even though more people watch the main roster than NXT, a wrestler from the brand won a title from another company. Given the shock factor alone, I think that should’ve been in the top 10. Other than that, it was a pretty reasonable list in terms of shocking moments.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Acknowledging WWE” with Javier Machado, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Overall, this was a fun video showcasing how many memorable moments happen every month in WWE. Things happen so quickly that something that feels like it went on for a long time actually only happened for a few weeks. There are always constant moving parts in the company, and the product on TV definitely shows that.

Even though things are going at a fast pace, there’s always room for surprises on every show.

In just the span of 31 days, fans got to see shocking debuts, amazing title changes, and memorable moments that will be talked about for years to come. Even though some things on the list may seem insignificant now and only happened for shock factor at the time, things might circle back to that moment later.

Paul Levesque loves to use the smallest details to continue storylines across the company. This video was a great way to convey that WWE never stops surprising the fans.