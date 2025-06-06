WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, June 6, 2025

Where: Bakersfield, Calif. at Dignity Health Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 7,622 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 10,225 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Rhea Ripley & Alexa Bliss & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia & Naomi – Six-Woman Tag Team match

Every Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitor to appear (Seth Rollins, L.A. Knight, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, Penta, Andrade, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Naomi)

John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Logan Paul to appear

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/30): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cena and Rhodes face-off, Belair’s homecoming, Andrade vs Fatu vs Hayes and Cargill vs. Jax vs. Naomi in MITB Qualifiers

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jonathan Coachman predicts Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s run as head of WWE creative will last 18 months, comments on whether Levesque has a rivalry with The Rock