VIP PODCAST 6/6 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-1-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: One Night Stand hype analysis, Rock’s marriage break-up, Shane McMahon, TNA (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 1, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They previewed the WWE One Night Stand PPV and dissect the promoting of the event over the past week or so. Plus, what TNA Impact is doing right and wrong the past two weeks, The Rock’s marriage breaking up, Shane McMahon’s pinfall win on Raw, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO