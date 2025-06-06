WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PPV PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS (6/7): Men’s and Women’s MITB match, John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso, Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On June 7, 2025, WWE visits the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, Calif. for Money in the Bank. The following are the announced matches with background on the matches and my predictions.

John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Story in a nutshell: In his quest to ruin wrestling, John Cena tried to help Logan Paul defeat Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship but was thwarted by a returning Cody Rhodes.

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Jey Uso defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Cena’s goal is to ruin wrestling by retiring with the championship, essentially ending its lineage. When Logan Paul challenged Jey Uso for his title, Cena saw it as an opportunity to further harm wrestling by having Logan Paul, a YouTuber and outsider, win the title. At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cena tried to help Logan in his match but Cody, who had been out since losing the title, stopped him. Cody then challenged Cena and Logan to a tag team match.

Prediction and Analysis: Cody pinning or submitting Cena could be the excuse he needs to get a rematch with Cena.

Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Penta vs. El Grande Americano vs. LA Knight vs. Andrade, World Money in the Bank Ladder match

Story in a nutshell: A briefcase containing a contract for a WWE title shot is suspended in the air and six wrestlers vie to retrieve it in a ladder match.

Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, L.A. Knight, Andrade, Grande Americano, and Penta all won three-way matches to qualify for a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Prediction and Analysis: Of the players involved Grande and Penta are currently feuding. Both are longshots to win. If either of them win, they’d likely just carry around just for the prestige (and the occasional fake cash in attempt). Knight and Andrede have no shot. With a Solo win, he can use it to threaten Jey and lead to more friction between him and Jacob Fatu. Finally, the most likely is Seth Rollins who now has his own faction to back him up. As his goal it to control the WWE, having the title sooner, rather than later, can get the ball rolling on his plans. I can see Rollins winning it and cashing it on the next Raw which will see Jey Uso defend against Gunther.

Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez, Money in the Bank Ladder match

Story in a nutshell: A briefcase containing a contract for a WWE title shot is suspended in the air and six wrestlers vie to retrieve it in a ladder match.

Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez all won three-way matches to qualify for a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Prediction and Analysis: Things to keep in mind are that Iyo Sky and Tiffany Stratton are the current champions and both faces and that there is the all-women Evolution PLE coming up. Rhea Ripley is probably the strongest candidate to win, maybe calling her shot for Evolution of saving it for the Australia show. Naomi is involved in feud with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair is likely to get mixed up in things too. Bliss looks like she is involved with Charlotte. The other three I’ll classify as relative newcomers, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer. Of those, if WWE is brave and wants to make a star NOW, I say give it to Vaquer and have her call her shot against Iyo. They’ve already faced off in a great match that was unfortunately interfered with by Giulia and Roxanne Perez who were a short lived tag team at the time. While Ripley is the safe bet, my heart is with Vaquer.

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Last Chance match

Story in a nutshell: As the feud between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria continues, Lyra offered Becky one last chance (Becky won’t be able to challenge her ever again) at the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, but if Becky wins, she has to raise Becky’s hand in victory.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria has been feuding with Becky Lynch since the day after WrestleMania 41 when Becky turned on Lyra. Becky was granted a shot at the title but lost. Becky has continued pressing Lyra, claiming that Lyra owes her success to Becky, that Becky raised Lyra’s hand in NXT. Lyra has granted Becky on last chance at her title. If Becky loses, she can’t challenge Lyra for the Women’s IC title again as long as Lyra holds it. Becky agreed, adding a stipulation of her own. If Becky defeats Lyra, Lyra needs to return the favor and raise Becky’s hand and admit Becky is the better woman.

Prediction and Analysis: Becky wins via shenanigans.