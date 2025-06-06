WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/6): Keller’s report on final hype for Money in the Bank, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, John Cena, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 6, 2025

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. AT DIGNITY HEALTH ARENA

AIRED ON LIVE ON USA NETWORK AND LIVE ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8.789 tickets were distributed right before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 10,225 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed the arena for Money in the Bank and then the fans lined up outside the arena for Smackdown earlier.

-They showed the arrivals of Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, Naomi Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Paul Heyman’s crew. Naomi littered and was smug as it gets with her swagger in the parking lot.

-Seth Rollins led Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed through the backstage area and onto the entrane stage as Seth’s music played.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Rhea Ripley & Alexa Bliss & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia & Naomi – Six-Woman Tag Team match

Every Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitor to appear (Seth Rollins, L.A. Knight, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, Penta, Andrade, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Naomi)

John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Logan Paul to appear