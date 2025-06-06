FREE PODCAST 6/6 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Mitchell & Hoops talk Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, AJ Styles, Jim Ross off TV, WWE Hall of Fame merits of Sting, Goldberg, Eaton, more (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 3 and 4, 2010.

On the June 3, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Brian Hoops of the PWTorch VIP Nostalgia Podcast taking calls for an hour on a variety of subjects including candidates for the WWE Hall of Fame in Atlanta next year (Goldberg’s merits, Sting’s merits, Bobby Eaton’s merits, and more), Sensational Sherri’s atomic drops, NXT season one and two, and more, plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss wrestlers on game shows, more on NXT, and Jim Ross’s decision.

Then on the June 4, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell discussed TNA Impact including the Kaz-Flair-Styles angle, Kurt Angle-Flair, WWE’s choice of wrestler names, the toughest tag teams ever, an idea for a “house show title” in TNA, how fans perceive house shows, whether Vince McMahon was wrong to keep Jim Ross off TV, and more.

