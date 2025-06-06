WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/6): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on MITB go-home show, John Cena & Logan Paul face-off with Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso, Ripley, Bliss, and Vaquer vs. Naomi, Perez, and Giulia, Knight vs. Black

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 6, 2025

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA AT Dignity Health Arena

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 8,578 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 8,801. The arena has a capacity of 10,225 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed the viewers to the start of what he said would be an epic weekend. He also said there would be major overlap from both rosters tonight. Cody Rhodes was shown arriving to the arena in an elevator. Money in the Bank match competitors Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Naomi, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez all arrived. Seth Rollins and his new group consisting of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and “Big” Bronson Reed were the last to be shown arriving. The crowd erupted as they made their entrance through the Gorilla Position. The announcers plugged the Men’s Money in the Bank Match tomorrow night at the PLE.

Before Rollins could speak the crowd chanted for C.M. Punk. Rollins spit out all his normal catchphrases and then proclaimed that “tomorrow night I take everything.” He said when he wins the Money in the Bank contract he will take over the industry. The crowd chanted “O.T.C.” for Roman Reigns. Rollins said that “he” can’t hear them because they put him back on the Island of Irrelevancy. Rollins threatened the same fate to anyone that stands in his group’s way that befell Sami Zayn, C.M Punk, and Roman Reigns, meaning they are all gone. He claimed that Reigns never cared about the fans, but Rollins did. Rollins said that no one can stop him. Cue Solo Sikoa’s music.

Solo came out on stage wearing a red suit with black shirt and gloves. He was accompanied by United States Champion Jacob Fatu and new ally J.C. Mateo. They walked to the ring and entered it. Solo said that he and his group are standing in their way right now. Solo asked Rollins if he had a “Bloodline thing” going on. He asked Breakker if he was the Jey Uso. Then he asked Reed if he was “The Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn. Solo was annoyed that Reed teamed up with Rollins after fighting alongside Solo at War Games. Lastly, Solo said, “long time no see” to the “Wise Man” Heyman. Rollins threatened Solo to choose his next words very carefully.

Solo said that he will win the Money in the Bank contract. Rollins questioned whether Solo felt threated because Breakker is the future of the business, or because Reed could squash him like a bug, or is it because Solo’s own family would rather stab Solo in the back that have his back. Rollins asked Fatu if he wanted to talk or if Fatu wanted to speak for himself. Rollins questioned whether Fatu’s new nickname should be “Solo’s bitch”, which got a strong reaction from the audience. Rollins said that the only Fatu that makes Rollins feels threatened a little bit is Jacob, not Solo. Solo and Jacob Fatu both took off their jackets. Fatu stepped up to Rollins, but Breakker got in between them. Rollins got in Fatu’s face but then called his group off. Breakker was hesitant to walk away.

After Rollins’s group exited, Jimmy Uso attacked Solo’s group from behind. They retreated to the outside and argued amongst themselves [c].

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a simple but effective opening segment for several reasons. It built tension between arguably the two favorites to win the briefcase in Rollins and Solo. It also furthered the ongoing tension between Solo and Fatu. It teased a potential faction vs. faction match. And arguably most important, it teased a Fatu vs. Breakker match that many fans are clamoring for.)

(1) JIMMY USO vs. J.C. MATEO (w/Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu)

The opening match of the evening started during the commercial break. When they came back, Jimmy hit a cross-body from the top that barely registered a one-count. Mateo recovered and hit a T-bone suplex. Solo yelled at Jimmy that it still isn’t too late to come back to the family. Mateo was in total control as the fans tried to clap rally behind Jimmy. Mateo pulverized Jimmy with a back elbow, and then several big chops while Jimmy was hung up in the ropes. Mateo missed a charge and fell to the outside. Jimmy hit a suicide dive through the middle rope to the floor, then rolled Mateo back into the ring. Solo again tried to engage with Jimmy but was ignored. Mateo dropkicked Jimmy off the top rope and sent him crashing to ringside as they went to a split-screen break [c]

Mateo hit a pretty standing moonsault. Solo again asked Jimmy if he was “done yet” and when Jimmy didn’t respond Solo told Mateo to keep kicking his ass. Jimmy dodged an attack in the corner and instinctively hit a Samoan Drop. Both men were down. After they got to their feet they traded blows. Jimmy hit a Whisper in the Wind and covered for a two-count. Jimmy couldn’t capitalize. Mateo hit a hesitating back suplex type move and covered for another nearfall. Jimmy recovered quickly and hit two superkicks and a spear. Jimmy went to the top rope, but Solo got on the apron to distract the referee. Fatu got up on the other side of the apron. It distracted Jimmy momentarily so Mateo tried to charge at him. Jimmy moved and Mateo knocked Fatu off the apron to the floor. Jimmy rolled up Mateo for the three-count.

After the match, Fatu and Mateo were not happy with each other. Fatu left alone. Mateo claimed to Solo that “he is the problem”, meaning Fatu.

WINNER: Jimmy Uso via pinfall in approximately 12:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a back-and-forth average match. Jimmy Uso needed a win, even if it was by a roll-up. It sure seems like if you can “perfect” the roll-up you could have a very high winning percentage in the ol’ sport of kings. The continued recruitment by Solo of Jimmy Uso needs to show some progress soon.)

– United States Champion Zelina Vega encountered Giulia in the back. Vega told Giulia that if she wants a shot at the title, then she will have to pry it from her lifeless body. Giulia liked Vega’s confidence.

– Piper Niven made her entrance accompanied by Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green. Green was still sporting a mask to protect her broken nose. [c]

– Fatu was walking backstage and was confronted by Damian Priest. Priest told Fatu that at some point he’s coming for the U.S. Championship. Fatu said that if he can’t beat him then he needs to go to the back of the line.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: You lose you go to the back of the line. Isn’t that how it always works? Weak threat Fatu.)

– Zelina Vega made her entrance.

(2) ZELINA VEGA vs. PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre) – Bakersfield Brawl

Tessitore mentioned that Vega has been champion for 42 days. There was no mention about what a Bakersfield Brawl entails. As Niven posed in the ring, Vega hid on the outside of the with a kendo stick. Vega struck Niven with the kendo stick, then got in the ring and hit her with it again. The crowd chanted for tables Vega jumped off the apron and hit a stomp on the floor on Niven. She tried to hit another move from the steps, but Niven caught her and slammed Vega face first onto the hard edge of the apron. [c]

Vega was clutching her back in the middle of the ring. Niven tried to choke Vega with a chain but Vega resisted it even though it was in her mouth. Niven abandoned that effort and kneed her in the back of the head. It sent Vega’s face careening into the bottom turnbuckle, which looked great. Niven tried to slam Vega onto a chair, but Vega reversed it and DDT’d Niven into the chair. Niven bailed to the floor. Vega went up to the top and hit a moonsault onto Niven, Fyre, and Green. Vega went immediately back up to the top rope but was met by Niven who’d somehow already recovered from the moonsault. Vega blocked a superplex attempt and hit a Super Code Red off the top rope. Vega covered, but Fyre broke it up.

Green pulled Vega to the outside and beat on her as Barrett reminded the viewers that there was no disqualification because it was a Bakersfield Brawl. On the outside, Niven slammed Vega hard on the floor. Niven rolled her back into the ring where a table had been set up by Green and Fyre. Niven was going to attempt a move off the tope rope through the table, but suddenly Giulia showed up and hit a double clothesline on Fyre and Green off the barricade. Niven was distracted long enough that Vega recovered Giulia hit Niven with a kendo stick which helped Vega powerbomb Niven through the table. Vega covered for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Zelina Vega via pinfall in 10:00.

After the match, Giulia raised Vega’s hand. Then she headbutted her and hit her with a slam-suplex type maneuver.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: There is the official main roster heel turn for Giulia. Zelina keeps on winning. She continues to be booked as a scrappy underdog that uses her grit and will to keep winning matches. I don’t like her prospects against Giulia though.)

– World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso was sitting in the locker room. Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso both came up to make sure he was okay. Jey said that he’s a little banged up but he’s good. Jey said all they need to worry about tonight it what John Cena and Logan Paul are going to say.

– They aired a pre-taped Aleister Black promo. He said he can’t let it go that L.A. Knight used the Black Mass that Black delivered to pin Shinsuke Nakamura and qualify for the Money in the Bank match. Black said if Knight beats him he will shake his hand and admit defeat. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Knight made his entrance wearing a new green shirt. He gave a pre-match talk saying that the third time will be the charm for him since tomorrow night will be his third Money in the Bank ladder match. He called all his opponents dummies.

Black made his ominous candlelit rise from a coffin entrance. [c]

(3) L.A. KNIGHT vs. ALEISTER BLACK

They traded pinning maneuvers early with each scoring a nearfall. They dragged each other around the ring while locked a collar-and-elbow tie up. Knight leveled Black with a big back elbow. Knight hit a suplex and covered for a one-count. Knight telegraphed a move and Black kicked him in the face. Black couldn’t follow-up and Knight took him down with a clothesline. They countered each other again and Black struck Knight in the head with a kick. Black covered for a two-count. Snap suplex from Black and another cover for a nearfall. Black went for a springboard moonsault but Knight knocked him to the floor. Knight tumbled over too. [c]

Black hit his springboard moonsault just seconds after they came back from the break. He covered for a nearfall. Knight recovered, hitting a jumping neckbreaker and a powerslam. The crowd was behind Knight. Knight went for his leaping elbow drop. Black got hit foot up to block it, but Knight stopped himself short to prevent getting kicked in the face. Knight went for a Burning Hammer but Black countered. Knight with a roll-up for a two-count. Black went for yet another springboard moonsault but Knight intercepted and hit a Burning Hammer. Black escaped to the outside. Seth Rollins hit the ring and stomped on Knight which caused the referee to call for the bell.

WINNER: L.A. Knight by disqualification in 11:00.

Rollins tried to do more damage on Knight, but Black got in his way. Bron Breakker got in the ring and speared Black. Bronson Reed landed a senton on Knight. Breakker hit a spear on Knight. Barrett questioned what kind of condition Knight will be in tomorrow night at the PLE.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A good match full of counters that had a predictable non-finish. Black showed several babyface tendencies. It’s good to see some of the newer members of the roster have their characters defined. The story coming out of this is that Knight is softened up for tomorrow night’s ladder match, which should give Rollins an edge.)

– In a backstage segment, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis made a joint announcement that next week will be the kick-off the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. They will start with four Fatal Four-way matches in the Men’s and Women’s divisions. The winners advance to a co-branded singles competition with the Semi-finals and Finals that will take place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The winners will each receive a title match against the top champions of their respective brands at Summerslam.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a big announcement. Not only are the King and Queen of the Ring back, but the winners will receive a title shot at Summerslam. If this ends up being more than just a one-time thing, then it will be a significant development for WWE similar to when they decided to give the Royal Rumble winner a title shot at Wrestlemania. It’s important to note that they said the shot will be at the brand’s “top champion.” So, this is being treated like a big deal.)

– Byron Saxton interviewed Jade Cargill in the backstage area. Saxton asked Cargill how it felt to be part of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Cargill said she will win it and the championship at Summerslam. Saxton asked her where her relationship with Bianca Belair stands now. The camera panned out to show that Charlotte Flair was standing there. Flair said that she will with Queen of the Ring because she’s already the Queen. Tiffany Stratton walked by on her way to the ring and wished them both luck. [c]

– Legado Del Fantasma had a pre-taped vignette. Santos Escobar said that they would win their match at Worlds Collide. Berto even chimed in by saying “Familia.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Legado Del Fantasma appear to be on the same page heading into Worlds Collide.)

– Chad Gable, with American Made in tow, was interviewed by Saxton backstage. He said he was sad he didn’t qualify for Money in the Bank, but he will win at Worlds Collide. Andrade confronted him. Saxton walked away. Penta walked up too. Andrade and Penta talked to each other in Spanish which angered Gable. Nick Aldis walked up and booked a match for tonight of American Made versus Penta and Andrade. The crowd cheered that.

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her entrance to the adulation of the fans. Stratton said she became the “IT” girl of WWE after she won the briefcase last year. She said that no matter who wins it their world will then revolve around her. Stratton asked the crowd “What time is it?” Rhea Ripley’s music played. Ripley said she’s never been in a Money in the Bank match before because she never needed to be before. But she does miss the feeling of being a champion. Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance for the next match, complete with horns on her head. Their partner tonight, Alexa Bliss, was the next to come out. Her ovation rivaled Ripley and Stratton. Bliss was still carrying her Lily doll. [c]

Naomi made her entrance to her new music. Roxanne Perez and Giulia made their respective solo entrances.

(4) RHEA RIPLEY & ALEXA BLISS & STEPHANIE VAQUER vs. NAOMI & ROXANNE PEREZ & GIULIA

Vaquer and Giulia started things off in an NXT reunion. They countered several pinfall attempts that each registered a one-count. Vaquer immediately went for her Devil’s Kiss but Giulia countered, much to the crowd’s chagrin. Naomi tagged in. Vaquer was about to hit Devil’s Kiss but suddenly every competitor stormed the ring. As Bliss stomped on Perez and Ripley smacked around Giulia, Vaquer did hit the Devil’s Kiss on Naomi. The babyfaces cleared the ring, though Vaquer remained the legal participant.

Naomi tripped up Vaquer into the ropes then stomped on her in the corner. Perez tagged in and continued the stomping. Perez covered for a one-count. Giulia tagged in and registered a two-count while the crowd chanted “We Want Mami.” Naomi tagged back in and Vaquer was able to tag out to Bliss. Bliss came in and cleaned house. Bliss hit a dropkick to a seated Naomi in the corner. Bliss somersaulted onto Naomi and Giulia on the outside, but Perez threw Bliss into the steps as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Bliss wanted to make a hot tag but Naomi prevented it. Bliss hit a desperation DDT and made a VERY hot tag to Ripley. Ripley came in on fire and leveled Giulia with a kick and Perez with a fallaway slam. Ripley knocked Naomi off the apron to the floor as the crowd chanted for her. Ripley hit a Razor’s Edge and a big kick to Perez. She covered but Naomi broke it up. All six women were in the ring. Bliss hit a Sister Abigail on Giulia. Ripley went for a Riptide, but Perez countered into a DDT. Ripley and Perez were the legal women and were both down in the ring. The crowd chanted “This is Awesome.”

Perez wanted to tag out to Naomi but Naomi dropped to the floor. Perez got triple teamed by Vaquer, Bliss, and Ripley. Ripley hit a Riptide on a shocked Perez and scored the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Stepanie Vaquer via pinfall in 12:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Ripley and Bliss were by far the two most over women in this match. The crowd was scorching hot for both, though I’d still give the edge to Ripley. It’s also noticeable how much bigger Ripley is than everyone else. )

[HOUR THREE]

– Somewhere in the back near the arena garage, Solo Sikoa told J.C. Mateo that he can win the Money in the Bank as long as he has Mateo and Jacob Fatu with him. Mateo questioned whether Fatu would actually follow Solo. Solo said that he brought Fatu here and Fatu loves him. Solo said that Fatu is “All gas and no brains.” They exited. Fatu emerged from around a corner and it was obvious that he heard the entire conversation. [c]

– A creepy Wyatt Sicks vignette aired. Bo Dallas (not in Uncle Howdy costume) talked about how you can’t accept that which cannot be changed. Dallas said he’s been watching the tag team division. He questioned whether the brotherhood bonds are unbreakable. He said that they are a family, but everyone wanted to forget about them. Dallas said they will not be forgotten.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: What I’m about to say is simply an observation so I hope it’s taken as such. In my opinion, Bo Dallas is looking and acting more and more like his late, great brother Bray. It seems he’s gained a little weight. He already obviously has a similar look in the face. His mannerisms and voice remind me of Bray. It’s eerie. Not saying it’s a bad thing or a good thing. But it’s making me feel…something.)

– Every Smackdown tag team was gathered in the back. They had watched the previous vignette and they agreed that they are all afraid. Montez Ford said that Fraxiom isn’t fine, that they need those Guns (to Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and that DIY can’t do this themselves. The Street Profits left. Fraxiom said that they should teach the Wyatts a lesson. The Guns told DIY that they want to put their feud on the side for now so that they can take care of the Wyatts too.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I’m just shocked that WWE wrestlers actually watched a vignette that aired on their show. What’s next…someone will watch last week’s show and see who talked about them behind their back?)

– The announcers ran down the World Collide card, which will take place tomorrow on the WWE YouTube channel at 3 pm EST. Then they ran down the Money in the Bank PLE Card, which will stream at 7 pm EST.

– Penta made his entrance for the upcoming tag match. [c]

Andrade made his way to the ring. They showed El Hijo Del Vikingo sitting in the front row. American Made came out last.

(5) AMERICAN MADE (Brutus and Julis, w/Chad Gable) vs. PENTA & ANDRADE

Penta and Andrade did somersault dives onto American Made on the outside before the match. When Andrade and Brutus got in the ring the bell rang. Andrade hit a running double knee to Julius and Brutus in separate corners. He tagged in Penta. Penta hit his headstand on the ropes into a dropkick on Julius and Brutus. Brutus attacked Penta from behind. Penta tried to fight back against both American Made members. Penta tagged out. Julis ran up and launched himself off Brutus and hit a lifting knee into Andrade on the top rope. It completely turned the momentum as they went to a split screen. [c]

Andrade made a hot tag to Penta, who entered the ring via cross-body. Penta hit a backstabber on Julius and covered, but Brutus broke it up. Penta tossed Brutus to the floor. Chad Gable got up on the apron and tried to rip off Penta’s mask. El Hijo Del Vikingo pulled Gable off the apron and they fought out into the crowd. Back in the ring, Andrade hit a back elbow on Brutus and Julius. Penta hit the Mexican Destroyer and covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Penta & Andrade via pinfall in 8:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Relatively easy win for the wrestlers that are in a big match at the PLE tomorrow. American Made don’t win often.)

Post-match, Seth Rollins and his running buddies circled the ring. They attacked Penta and Andrade and quickly got the best of them. Breakker speared Andrade. Reed hit a senton on Penta. Rollins hit the Stomp on both Andrade and Penta. Reed came off the top with a Tsunami on Penta. Officials finally made their way to try and break up the carnage.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: By my count, Rollins has effectively softened up Knight, Penta, and Andrade tonight. His only competition for tomorrow night’s Money in the Bank match that he hasn’t softened up are Solo and El Grande Americano. Can’t say he didn’t have his chance though, since they were both here tonight.)

– Rollins and company were still in the ring. Paul Heyman had the microphone and said that they are the future. He called the crowd “Bakersfield Bitches.” Heyman said that everything Seth Rollins says comes true. He said that they are the Vanguards of WWE. Heyman said that it will be the greatest honor of his personal and professional life when he gets to announce Seth Rollins as the reigning, defending… he was cut off by “There is more than one royal family…”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Looks like they are throwing out “The Vanguards” as a possible name of this dangerous alliance that desperately needs a name. Will it stick? We will all find out together.)

Cody Rhodes made his entrance wearing a pristine suit as he’s wont to do. Rhodes stood on the apron staring at Rollins and gang. He entered the ring alone. Rollins told his group to stand back. Rollins stepped forward toward Cody. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso’s music played and he made his Yeet-filled entrance to the rhythmic (and some not so rhythmic) arm-waving of the sold-out Dignity Health Arena. [c]

When they got back from the break Rollins’s group were gone. It was just Rhodes and Jey in the ring. Rhodes asked the crowd what they wanted to talk about. He ran down a list of possible topics including Money in the Bank, the Intuit Dome, Jey Uso, and Logan Paul and John Cena. The crowd started the “Let’s Go Cena, Cena Sucks” dueling(?) chants. Rhodes compared Cena standing in the ring next to Logan Paul in 2025 to Michael Hayes standing with the Hardys (in 1999). Jey said tomorrow is going to be a Yeetdown. The Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena’s music played and the crowd erupted.

Cena made his way to the ring wearing Los Angeles Lakers inspired gear. Cena called for ring announcer Mark Nash to give him his “Last Real Champion” introduction. Logan Paul snuck into the ring and blindsided Jey with a knockout punch. Rhodes was about to hit Paul with a Cross Rhodes, but Cena hit him with the title. Cena hit Jey with an AA and Paul hit the Paulverizer on Rhodes. Paul hit frog splashes on Rhodes and Jey. Cena said “Take a good look. No one is coming to save you. I’ve been telling you this for half of a year. Your dream of what the WWE is will be ruined. This is your future. I take this home. He takes that [the World Heavyweight title] to the top). Cena called Paul the inevitable future face of the WWE and future World Heavyweight Champion.

As the crowd chanted “Logan sucks,” Cena grabbed Rhodes and gave him another AA in the middle of the ring. Paul hit another knockout punch on Jey. The crowd chanted for R-Truth. Cena: “You can’t handle the Truth.” Then he said the truth is that the fans can’t do anything about what’s happening. He called them all pathetic liars. They chanted “We want Truth” again. Cena: “This is why you’re losers.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I still have a hard time believing Cena’s heel act. But he did a great job playing off the crowd chants for R-Truth. Since the heels stood tall tonight I expect Jey and Cody to win at the PLE.)