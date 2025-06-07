News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Omega vs. Okada V, 4-hour Fyter Fest, Swerve vs. Ospreay 2 announced for next week (113 min.)

June 7, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Kenny Omega vs. Okada V officially announced
  • Ospreay vs. Swerve rematch happening next week at Summer Blockbuster
  • Hurt Syndicate and MJF picking a fight with Mistico
  • FTR clicking
  • Toni and Mercedes feud
  • Moxley vs. Briscoe review
  • Thekla debut
  • Tay Melo’s return
  • Komander shining again
  • Kenny Omega 4-man match
  • Adam Cole on the rebound
  • Max Caster and Anthony Bowens
  • Ratings
  • Upcoming lineups
  • Mailbag and trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025