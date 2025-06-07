FREE PODCAST 6/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Omega vs. Okada V, 4-hour Fyter Fest, Swerve vs. Ospreay 2 announced for next week (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Kenny Omega vs. Okada V officially announced

Ospreay vs. Swerve rematch happening next week at Summer Blockbuster

Hurt Syndicate and MJF picking a fight with Mistico

FTR clicking

Toni and Mercedes feud

Moxley vs. Briscoe review

Thekla debut

Tay Melo’s return

Komander shining again

Kenny Omega 4-man match

Adam Cole on the rebound

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens

Ratings

Upcoming lineups

Mailbag and trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO