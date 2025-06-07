FREE PODCAST 6/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Omega vs. Okada V, 4-hour Fyter Fest, Swerve vs. Ospreay 2 announced for next week (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Kenny Omega vs. Okada V officially announced
- Ospreay vs. Swerve rematch happening next week at Summer Blockbuster
- Hurt Syndicate and MJF picking a fight with Mistico
- FTR clicking
- Toni and Mercedes feud
- Moxley vs. Briscoe review
- Thekla debut
- Tay Melo’s return
- Komander shining again
- Kenny Omega 4-man match
- Adam Cole on the rebound
- Max Caster and Anthony Bowens
- Ratings
- Upcoming lineups
- Mailbag and trivia
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.