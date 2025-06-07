VIP PODCAST 6/6 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cena addresses Truth chants, MITB and Worlds Collide hype, King and Queen of the Ring tournament details, Knight vs. Aleister, more (28 min.)

News Ticker

June 7, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 6 edition of WWE Smackdown which included final hype for Money in the Bank, John Cena reacting to the R-Truth chants, a beatdown by Cena and Logan Paul of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, a Bo Dallas promo, a big announcement about the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, World’s Collide hype, and much more.

