FREE PODCAST 6/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Fann: Final Money in the Bank hype, has Cody been damaged or derailed, Heyman/Seth faction, Wyatt Sicks (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist and VIP analyst Rich Fann to analyze WWE Smackdown including the final hype for Money in the Bank with a show-closing angle with Logan Paul & John Cena standing tall over Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso. They discuss whether Cody was derailed from even great success by the Cena heel turn story. Also, conversation about the new Heyman/Seth faction pros and cons so far, The Wyatt Sicks, Solo Sikoa oddly insulting Jacob Fatu live right in front of a camera and microphone, and much more with live caller, email, and chat interaction throughout.

