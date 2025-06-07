VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #864 (June 5, 2005): TNA’s confusing ownership situation puts future in question, Nash on Bischoff coping with loss of WCW, Powell on ECW reunion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #864 cover-dated June 5, 2005: This issue features a Cover Story on TNA’s confusing TV and ownership situation… Part nine of the Torch Talk with Kevin Nash including his thoughts on Russo & Ferrara, how Bischoff copes with ultimately losing the Monday Night War, why he admires Vince McMahon for the weight he carries on his shoulders, and drugs in WCW… Jason Powell’s feature “On Topic” column features his ideal ECW reunion line-up… Pat McNeill’s latest DVD Vault review… End Notes with Wade Keller features random thoughts on the week in wrestling… Derek Burgan’s Buyer’s Guide… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, the Big Story on Raw, Big Story on Smackdown, Big Story on the final TNA Impact, and more…

