Digital Dabblings #45 – Take it to the Bank! State of the App, New Sets Galore, MitB!

By William M. Noetling – Specialist

The State of the App for June 2025

Another month in the books and a lot more cards in the app. Tonight’s Money in the Bank PLE will clarify the World Title picture and we might have a new champion tomorrow. Backlash was a pretty middle of the road event as far as I’m concerned. I don’t particularly care for events where no title changes happen, especially when Becky was favored over Lyra in the betting odds (spoiler, she’s favored again tonight).

Also not thrilled with a card with only 4 matches, when Backlash was only 5! I’m also not enchanted that there is only one title match tonight and it’s not even for a top tier title!



John Cena as heavyweight champion certainly isn’t setting the scene on fire, and neither is Jey Uso. Not the Topps WWE SLAM scene anyway. His highest selling card in the last 90 days topped out at $90, and while there are PLENTY of singles on offer, he barely has 100 items sold on ebay recently.



Jey is faring even worse, his top selling card is only $60, and he has a lot less on offer and sold so far. Perennial favorites AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes all sell better and have more valuable singles.

On the other side, Tiffany Stratton cards are still a license to print money it seems. Iyo Sky isn’t doing half bad either. Still there’s so many up and comers from NXT that the former main roster stars are being pushed aside in popularity. The most popular is Stephanie Vaquer who just got called up and will be featured tonight in the women’s MITB match.

Limited edition cards continue to be the most sought after and valuable commodities in the app. /25 “Cash” cards in Money in the Bank sold out very quickly and are appearing occasionally for sale online. They appear to top out at $80 for an Alexa, with a lower end at about $50.

New Sets June 2025

Topps Now

Backlash (2 cards, 5 variations Unc to Leg)

Tyrese Haliburton/Jalen Brunson (Unc)

Florida Weekend Mayhem (5 cards, Unc)

Stephanie Vaquer (Unc)

Normal Insert Sets

Standouts Base (32 cards, 3 variations Unc. to SR) 1 Award Relic (10 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 Award Signature (10 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 Award Signature Relic (15 cards, 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 Award Face of the Franchise LE (10 cards, 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 Award

Monochrome (2 drops) Base (16 cards, 3 variations Unc. to SR) 1 Award Motion (16 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 Award

Grit (2 drops) Base (16 cards, 3 variations Unc. to SR) 1 Award Signature (16 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 Award

WCW: Where the Big Boys Play Studio Base (15 cards, 3 variations Unc. to SR) 1 Award Action Base (15 cards, 3 variations R to icon) 1 Award

Strata Base (30 cards, 3 variations Unc. to SR) 1 Award Relic (15 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 Award Signature (15 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 Award Signature Relic (15 cards, 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 Award Legends Die Cut (15 cards, 1 variation Leg) 1 Award

Penta & Rey Fenix Spotlight (1 card, 7 variations, Unc. to Leg)

Mystic Base (46 cards, 3 variations Unc. to SR) 1 Award Relic (23 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 Award Signature (23 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 Award Signature Relic (24 cards, 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 Award

Pennants (2 drops) Base (22 cards, 3 variations Unc. to SR) 1 Award Motion (22 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 Award

Havok (2 drops) Base (20 cards, 3 variations Unc. to SR) 1 Award Motion (20 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 Award

Saturday Night Main Event Free Card (Unc 22813 cc)

PLE Based Sets

Money in the Bank 2025 Base (40 cards, 4 variations Unc to Icon) 1 Award Relic (19 cards, 4 variations R to Leg) 1 Award Signature (20 cards, 4 variations R to Leg) 1 Award Signature Motion (20 cards, 4 variations SR to Leg) 1 Award LE Green Cash (16 cards, 1 Variation LE to 25) 1 Award



NXT Battleground

Battleground Base (17 cards, 3 variations Unc to SR) 1 Award Motion (17 cards, 3 variations R to icon) 1 Award

Backlash Icons and Outlaws Base (17 cards, 3 variations Unc to SR) 1 Award Signature (13 cards, 3 variations R to icon) 1 Award



New Additions to Ongoing Sets

Monthly

VIP (Unc Fallon Henry, Rare-Finn Balor, SR-Iyo Sky)

Daily

Main Event Famous Faction Daily Sets

Each has two Variations (Uncommon/Rare) 5 Daily cards, 1 Award

Spring Breakout (2 Weeks)

Memorial Day

WWE Champions of the 90s

Thursday

Technicians (2 variations, Unc & R) 1 Award

Seth Rollins

Chad Gable

William Regal

Charlotte Flair

Friday

Free Pack Friday (2 variants, UNC&SR, 1 award)

5-16-25 Lola Vice (28299 cc)

5-23-25 Bubba Ray Dudley (27013)

5-30-25 Jade Cargill (26050)

6-6-25 Ethan Page

Sunday

Hidden Treasures (3 variants, R to Icon, 1 award)

Becky Lynch

Finn Balor

Alexa Bliss

New Sets:

I have to be honest, the new sets that Topps released this month were pretty bland in general. There are too many two-drop sets with one-word titles like “Havok”, “Grit”, “Pennants” or “Monochrome”. Monochrome I don’t mind so much as it’s a legacy set that goes way back to 2017. The rest, harken back to the early days when all they needed for a set was a word like “Flight” or “Aerialists”. I’m really not even sure who Topps makes these sets for, completists I guess. I tend to get the lowest tier set and call it a day.

WCW was a fun call-back to that other company, which I admit, was my favorite during the Monday Night Wars. I wish there were more.

Topps released three fairly large “box” sets this month, “Mystic”, “Standouts” and “Strata”. Mystic has been issued twice before, once in 2018 as a bare bones single variant, and once in 2020 as a more robust 2 series 3 variant set. It’s also always been a favorite of mine due to the art deco backgrounds and the vibrant use of color. This year’s edition is the biggest yet and includes the first Iconic and Legendary Mystic cards.



Standouts had also been issued twice previously in 2019 and 2020. Both of those sets are vastly different from this year’s versions, so much so it’s not really worth getting into the details. This is a returning set in name only. It also has the return of non Legendary limited editions with the Face of the Franchise sub-set. The Super-Rare goes up to 1000, Iconic to 300 and Legendary to 50 with a few left in packs.

Strata was a new release, and seemed to be popular upon release, but has since been eclipsed by other newer and shinier sets. It’s Legendarys topped out at $50 for the top tier women. Plenty of nice looking cards, but Topps really didn’t put that much effort into this release and it shows.

Of the weekly sets, it looks like we need new ones for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Main Event cards continue to be a fun daily collect. If you get dupes of the rare cards, by Friday they’re worth far more than you’d think and you can make some great deals. Not for nothing but I also like that they change up the theme every week.

PLE Sets

Money in the Bank goes all the way back to 2017 in app, so it’s nice to see some continuity. The aforementioned Limited Edition cards were a really nice bonus, especially since besides the /25 Cash cards there were /75 red signature cards which as of this writing are still available.

Once again just before I finished this article Topps released a new Money in the Bank set entitled “Ladder Warfare” with only Uncommon to Iconic variations. It has two variations of the “base” card, one the standard render on a palm tree laden background, and the second an in ring shot of the performer grabbing the case.

Secondary Market Update

I’m going to give the top singles listing a break this month, we’ll be back next time with a more complete listing. There just haven’t been a whole lot of noteworthy sales since the last article. Updating the 1/1 sales listing needs to happen as well.

Suffice to say, the market is still there and still gaining traction. There’s well over 12,000 individual lots on ebay currently, with prices from 1 cent to $1000!

I’ll be shooting for Saturday June 28 for the next column, until then if you have any comments, questions or concerns, send me an email to wmnoe@yahoo.com, or hit me up u/wmnoe on Reddit.com. Remember, I’m GRENDELSEN in the app if you wanna trade!