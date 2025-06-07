WWE & AAA WORLDS COLLIDE (6/7): Fann’s results and analysis of Vikingo vs. Chad Gable, Ethan Page vs. Evans vs. Lorado Kid vs. Rey Fenix, plus Legado del Fantasma, Vaquer, LWO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE & AAA WORLDS COLLIDE

JUNE 7, 2025

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. AT KIA FORUM

AIRED LIVE ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY RICH FANN, PWTORCH COLUMNIST

Commentary by Corey Graves, Konnan

-A short video kicked off the show, narrated by Rey Mysterio Jr. in Spanish, and highlighted the events that led to AAA’s acquisition by WWE, the stars featured in the show, and key personnel from AAA including Konnan.

-In the arena, Corey Graves introduced himself and his co-commentator Konnan from the stage.

-Marisela Peña, Shawn Michaels, Blue Demon, Paul Levesque stood by as the Mexican national anthem was sung, followed by the United States national anthem.

-Rey Mysterio Jr. walked down the aisle to unanimous cheers, as Konnan & Graves laid out the history of Mysterio and his legendary status in Lucha Libre. Mysterio talked about his experience 31 years ago at the first Worlds Collide, and how he is pleased to see his first love, lucha libre, shared with the world.

(1) AEROSTAR & MR. IGUANA & OCTAGON JR. vs. CRUZ DEL TORO & DRAGON LEE & LINCE DORADO (L.W.O.) – Six Man Tag match

Mr. Iguana’s kick flip of his “iguana” to his shoulder never gets old. All three competitors entered together, and showed love to Rey Mysterio, who remained in the ring. The LWO, alongside Lince Dorado came in to cheers. As Konnan was going to outline the competitors, Graves pointed out Liv Morgan & Dom Mysterio in the crowd. Konnan noted lucha libre is not American wrestling and fans should focus on it with that in mind.

In the ring, Octagon Jr. and Cruz started things off. Both men exchanged moves, as Konnan regaled Graves with a story regarding Octagon Jr. as a child earning money at his family’s shop to buy Mysterio shirts every week. Both men tagged out and Mr. Iguana took on Lince Dorado. Iguana caught a chop and froze on the ground legs up. Iguana then grabbed his trusty iguana Yesca, who he used for a great sequence into an armdrag. A failed move led to Iguana scolding Yesca and tagged out to Aerostar. Aerostar and Dragon Lee had a great exchange, and culminated in Iguana and Octagon hitting stereo tope con giro, and Aerostar finished with a tope suicida.

As the teams struggled to get advantage, Iguana and Del Toro exchanged moves, until Yesca was assaulted by Lince Dorado. Iguana went into a rage with the crowd behind him. A triple superkick dropped Iguana and Yesca. Iguana was put in the corner where Iguana ate a stomp from the top rope. Octagon Jr. then got in, but ate a super frankensteiner from Dorado. Iguana then popped back in for a headbutt, but was himself defenestrated by a Cruz del Toro dropkick. Back outside the ring, Dragon Lee destroyed Iguana outside. Before Lee could celebrate Aerostar came flying from of nowhere to drop him. Cruz then followed with a tornillo to all outside. Back inside Dorado and Octagon were the men legal, Octagon gets the win.

WINNER: Octagon Jr via pinfall in 15:00.

-Post-match, Dom Mysterio to a chorus of boos, and berated the crowd for loving his dad. Octagon Jr. would not stand for it, and punched Dom. Octagon Jr and Dom brawled until refs separated the pair, and Mysterio declared he would defend the Intercontinental title against him later that evening at Money in the Bank.

(Fann’s Thoughts: Excellent way to kick off the show and allow the personalities of the wrestlers to shine. Mr. Iguana and Yesca by far transcended knowledge and language to provide an entryway into the occasional fun whacky side of AAA. Dom being added as an antagonist for the ending and the set up for a match at Money in the Bank was brilliant.)

-A video package then aired that highlighted the creative drive and passion of AAA, the history of the league and the traditions of the promotion. Mascarita was featured, as well as Latin Lover, Negro Casas, and musician That Mexican OT. A package aired that prepped the tag team match upcoming, and in arena Tiffany Stratton and Io Sky were shown in attendance.

(2) CHIK TORMENTA & DALLYS LA CARIBENA vs. LOLA VICE & STEPHANIE VAQUER

A primer by Konnan on Tormenta & Dallys ended with Konnan’s explanation of Negro Casas and his importance to the AAA fanbase. Konnan then explained the history of Vaquer and Dallys as they squared up. Dallys missed a move, but turned the mistake into a Guerrero special into a stretch pinfall. Vaquer attempted the Devil’s Kiss, and instead was powered up by Dallys into a smash. Tormenta entered the ring and Vaquer suplexed her and had the opening to tag out. While this occurred, Konnan explained that Tormenta was one of the “strong style” persuasion, with hard hits and stiff shots. Vice however was ready for it, and hit a series of kicks and punches that forced Tormenta to tag out.

Dallys ate a series of kicks and knees to the ribs, but while Vice dropkicked Tormenta, Vice was charged out of the ring by Dallys. A sit-out gourdbuster got Dallys a two count. After Dallys attempted another pinfall, Vice was able to tag out to Vaquer. Vaquer was a house of fire, and shut down both of her opponents. A dragon screw to Dallys in the corner only got a two count. Vaquer and Vice hit a double Devil’s Kiss to the adoration of the crowd (and Konnan). Vaquer went for the SVB but was countered. La Atlantida by Dallys got 2.9, and Vaquer’s SVB got the pin.

WINNER: Stephanie Vaquer via pinfall at 12:24.

(Fann’s Thoughts: Could’ve been much worse. Vice and Vaquer did a great job of leaning into the power (and stiffness) of their opponents, and the relationship of student Vaquer being her teacher was the focus at the end, as well as the risk of Vaquer going into Money in the Bank.)