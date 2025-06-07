LECLAIR’S WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2025 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of men’s and women’s ladder matches, Rhodes & Uso vs. Cena & Paul, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2025 REPORT

JUNE 7, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA AT INTUIT DOME

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), NETFLIX (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee & Wade Barrett

-Michael Cole talked over sweeping drone shots of various Los Angeles landmarks, and eventually, the Intuit Dome, site of Money in the Bank. He noted that LA played host to the very first Money in the Bank ladder match at Wrestlemania 21.

Various wrestlers were shown arriving or hanging out backstage as Cole talked up their matches. He welcomed the audience to the show as the broadcast faded to an opening video vignette.

-Fireworks exploded from the rafters of the Intuit Dome. A drone camera made its way around the massive oval LED board suspended from the ceiling. At ringside, Michael Cole introduced his broadcast partners, Pat McAfee and Wade Barrett. Wade congratulated Michael on his 28th anniversary with the company. They tossed briefly to the Spanish announce desk, situated next to them. After, Cole threw it to Alicia Taylor in the ring.

-Taylor introduced the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and explained the rules.

Alexa Bliss was out of the curtain first, to a strong reaction. She slapped hands with fans on her way to the ring. Cole talked about her previous successful cash-in as a Money in the Bank contract holder. Barrett said she’s already made a couple of shocking returns this year, but it would not be another shock if she retrieved the briefcase. Roxanne Perez was out next. Cole and McAfee talked about her run in NXT and her accomplishments thus far on the roster, namely her time in this year’s Royal Rumble.

Naomi was third to enter. Cole said she ties Becky Lynch and Natalya tonight with a record five Money in the Bank ladder match appearances. Stephanie Vaquer was out next, to a strong initial reaction. “Man, the mood changes when La Primera enters the building,” Michael said. Giulia entered next through a cloud of smoke in the entrance way. Barrett said she has her sights set on the women’s United States Championship and Zelina Vega. “Brutality” hit the speakers and the crowd let out an anticipatory roar. Rhea Ripley coolly marched into view, delivering her signature stomp to drop in her music. Cole mentioned that Rhea has, surprisingly, never competed in a ladder match in her entire career.

(1) ALEXA BLISS vs. ROXANNE PEREZ vs. NAOMI vs. STEPHANIE VAQUER vs. GIULIA vs. RHEA RIPLEY – Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match

All six women stood poised, glancing around the ring. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi rid the ring of Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez. McAfee said it’s the veterans “taking it to the young bucks.” Roxanne tried to slide a ladder in the ring, but was quickly fought off by Naomi. Ripley and Bliss squared off the center. They traded waves, then came to blows. Giulia and Perez returned to the ring and tossed them both to the floor. Vaquer came off the top rope and dropped both women with a cross body. She drove double knees into Perez’ chest and retrieved a ladder. Naomi quickly cut her off and gave her a Facebuster in the center of the ring.

After ramming the head of a ladder into the ribs of Rhea Ripley, Naomi knocked her to the floor and spun around to toss a ladder at Alexa Bliss’ face. Bliss ducked and tripped Naomi into the prone ladder. A returning Perez suffered the same fate. Bliss hit a double handspring back elbow onto both Naomi and Perez on the ladder. Giulia returned, dropping Bliss and propping the ladder in the northeast corner. She whipped Alexa into the ladder, then attacked Vaquer. The ladder fell across Giulia’s back, but it didn’t seem to affect her. Ripley returned and tossed Giulia aside. She dragged Roxanne and a ladder into the ring. Naomi tried to Wheelbarrow-climb up her midsection, but Ripley dropped her onto a ladder as the match hit 6:00. Ripley propped a ladder against the bottom rope and hooked Perez for a Gutwrench Razor’s Edge. Perez turned it into a ‘rana onto the body of the ladder. She connected on a Springboard Moonsault onto Ripley and the ladder.

Roxanne set up a taller ladder in the center of the ring. She climbed quickly. Bliss grabbed her left ankle and yanked her to the mat. Giulia quickly tossed Bliss to the floor. She and Perez wound up on opposite sides of the ladder. They began a stereo climb. Ripley grabbed at Roxanne’s leg. The Prodigy shared a look with Giulia and the two jumped down together. They attacked Ripley, sandwiching her between the propped ladder and crushing her between it repeatedly. They shoved her to the floor, then slid the ladder out on top of her. Giulia and Perez worked together to retrieve the ladders positioned all around ringside. They piled them on top of Ripley, burying her.

Meanwhile, Naomi began a solo ascent up the ladder in the ring. Stephanie Vaquer cut her off, pulled her down, and tossed her to the northeast corner. Giulia and Perez returned and suffered the same fate, temporarily creating a stack. She tossed them away, then gave Naomi a Dragon Screw against the middle rope. She hit Perez with a snap Suplex. Vaquer began climbing, to the crowd’s delight. Giulia dragged her back to the floor. She tried to apply an Octopus hold on Vaquer, but Stephanie carried her right up the ladder. Giulia slid free, grabbed waist control and gave Vaquer a stalling German Suplex.

Giulia was left alone to climb, briefly. Naomi met her about halfway up the ladder. Giulia fought her off, but quickly ate a missile drop kick from Alexa Bliss. Bliss climbed the right side of the ladder while Roxanne made her way up the left. They traded blows on the top rungs as the match approached 13:00. While they struggled, Stephanie Vaquer set up an adjacent ladder. She climbed it. Naomi and Bliss fought to the floor. Bliss tossed Naomi to the outside, then gave Stephanie a Powerbomb off the ladder. Giulia and Perez teetered on the first ladder. Bliss pushed the second ladder into the first, toppling both. Roxanne and Giulia telegraphed it and jumped safely to the mat. They lifted Bliss together and dropped her, stomach first on the outer edge of a ladder.

Perez and Giulia checked around the ring for their competition. Giulia turned her back on Roxanne for just a moment, and The Prodigy pounced. She beat down Giulia, then looked to retrieve a ladder outside. Rhea Ripley was waiting for her, emerging from the pile of ladders. She dropped Perez, then Giulia, then Naomi. She gave Roxanne a Razor’s Edge, tossing her body right into a charging Naomi. Rhea wedged a ladder between the middle and top turnbuckles in the southeast corner. Ripley hoisted Giulia in Electric Chair position and dropped her on the ladder. Ripley was left alone in the ring. She set up a ladder and began to climb. Vaquer slid into view, catching Rhea’s foot. Ripley dropped down and flattened Stephanie with a headbutt. Ripley used a second ladder to build a bridge between the northwest middle turnbuckle and the open ladder.

Vaquer attacked Ripley from behind, bouncing her head off the bridged ladder. She dragged her onto it and completed the Devil’s Kiss on the ladder to a massive pop. Vaquer looked poised to pull down the briefcase, but Perez cut her off, pulling her down to the bridge. Vaquer and Perez teetered. Bliss sprung up the other side of the ladder. Perez kicked Vaquer to the mat. Naomi pulled Bliss off the ladder. Vaquer popped up and walked the tightrope of ladder rungs back to Perez, grabbing a waist lock.

On the opposite side, Naomi created a mirrored bridge with a third ladder. She and Bliss fought atop it. Perez and Bliss hooked Vaquer and Naomi at the same time, then executed stereo Code Reds on the opposing ladder bridges. Giulia stirred to her feet as the match crossed 21:45. She dissembled the bridges and centered the climbing ladder under the briefcase. Giulia reached the top, but Perez rushed up to meet her. Giulia got hands on the carabiner, but Perez blocked her. They traded punches and headbutts. Bliss began to stir beneath Perez. Perez pulled at Giulia’s braids. Ripley emerged, pulling Giulia back to the mat. She gave her Riptide. At the same time, Bliss caught Perez with a Sister Abigail.

Bliss and Ripley shared a look and a nod as they slowly rose to their feet, crowding the ladder. They fought to position their side directly underneath the briefcase. Naomi returned as they got halfway up. She toppled the ladder over, causing Bliss and Ripley to spill into a propped ladder in the corner. Naomi climbed the ladder and retrieved the briefcase.

WINNER: Naomi in 25:11

(LeClair’s Analysis: There was a lot of talent in this match, and a really invested crowd who seemed to be into pretty much everyone, though Ripley and Vaquer stood head and shoulders above the rest. To me, it felt a bit disjointed at times – more like a collection of spots than a coherent story, but that’s sort of par for the course in these multi-person ladder matches. Unfortunately, there’s been so many of them at this point, that it’s hard to find one particularly memorable over the next. This was enjoyable, though, and I thought it did an admirable job at giving shine to three really special, new main roster talents, even in defeat. Naomi is an interesting winner, especially given the amount of talent surrounding her, but I do think the briefcase works better as a heel gimmick and I do think her character work is good enough to carry a passable level of intrigue if she’s to keep the briefcase for any considerable length of time.)

-After a break, Vikingo, Mr. Iguana, and Konnan were shown watching from ringside. Back at the desk, Cole talked about World’s Collide earlier in the day. He tossed to video footage of Octagon Jr. winning his opening tag team match, then getting into it with Dominik Mysterio. Dom then challenged Octagon to an Intercontinental title match tonight. Cole tossed to a break.