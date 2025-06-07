WWE MONEY IN THE BANK RESULTS (6/7): Keller’s report and analysis of John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso, Valkyria vs. Lynch, Men’s and Women’s MITB matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK REPORT

JUNE 7, 2025

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. AT INTUIT CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) & NETFLIX (International)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Fox

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed scenes of fans arriving at the arena. Then they showed the arrival earlier of Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan (lounging on a couch with Liv’s leg over Dom’s thigh), Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman & Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker, Alexa Bliss, L.A. Knight, and Rhea Ripley.

(1) ALEXA BLISS vs. “THE PRODIGY” ROXANNE PEREZ vs. GIULIA vs. STEPHANIE VAQUER vs. NAOMI vs. RHEA RIPLEY – WOMEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK

Cole noted this is Vaquer’s third match in 24 hours with her matches on Smackdown the night before and Worlds Collide earlier in the day. Barrett said it was a suicide mission. Ripley came out last and Cole said she has never been in a ladder match before and she told him earlier she has butterflies. Cole and McAfee sent positive vibes to Zoey Stark due to her knee injury. The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Ripley and Alexa cleared the ringt and squared off, but Perez and Giulia got back in the ring quickly and knocked them to ringside. Vaquer then landed a springboard crossbody on both of them. Vaquer gave Perez some sort of piledriver powerbomb that caused a gasp from the announcers.

Naomi drove Ripley’s head into the ladder with Ripley’s head between her knees. The first “We Want Tables” chant broke out at 4:00. Naomi dove at Ripley, but Ripley caught her and slammed her chest-first onto a flat ladder. Ripley lifted Perez for a Razor’s Edge onto a ladder, but Perez countered and head scissored Ripley onto the ladder. Perez then springboard moonsaulted onto Ripley who was lying on a bridged ladder.

Perez was the first to climb the ladder. Bliss yanked her down. A minute later, Giulia a d Perez began climbing the ladder on opposite sides. Ripley intervened. Giulia and Perez sandwiched Ripley into the ladder. Naomi climbed the ladder a minute later, but Vaquer interrupted. Barrett said there’s an element of strategy to play possum at ringside and pick your spot to re-enter the fray. Vaquer trapped Naomi in the corner with her legs split on the middle rope. Vaquer then gave her leg a Dragon Screw.

Vaquer climbed, but Giula yanked her down and applied an abdominal stretch. Vaquer then climbed the ladder with Giulia on her back. Giulia slipped free and suplexed her. Giulia then climbed the ladder. Naomi yanked her down and climbed. Giulia suplexed her off. Bliss then dropkicked Giulia off the ladder. Bliss then climbed. Perez climbed the other side at 12:00. Vaquer set up another ladder and climbed. Naomi climbed the other side of it. Bliss yanked on Naomi’s leg and then suplexed her. Naomi rolled to the floor.

Perez and Giulia saw Bliss was about to tip over the ladder, so they jumped off the ladder first. Cole said that was smart. Giulia and Perez dropped Bliss over the side of a ladder. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Cole talked about the strange relationship with Perez and Giulia. Seconds later, Perez attacked Giulia and then tossed her over the top rope. Ripley came out from under five ladders at ringside and she yanked Perez down from the ring apron and threw her into the barricade.

Ripley entered the ring and faced off with Giulia. Ripley kicked a charging Naomi and then threw Perez into Naomi with a Razor’s Edge. Ripley bridged a ladder in the corner and then slammed Giulia onto it. Fans chanted for Ripley as she set a huge ladder mid-ring. Vaquer yanked her down. Ripley headbutted her, then looked around to see if she had clearance to climb. Cole said Ripley vs. Giulia would be a dream match. McAfee said there are dream matches all over this MITB match.

Ripley bridged a ladder from the corner to the larger ladder set up mid-ring. Ripley ducked a Vaquer kick. Vaquer drove Ripley’s face into the bridged ladder with her Devil’s Kiss over and over and over. Fans cheered. She then climved the ladder and grabbed the briefcase. Perez yanked her boot before Vaquer could unhook the case. Bliss climbed and met Perez at the top. Naomi returned to the ring and went after Bliss.

Perez and Vaquer battled on the bridged ladder. Bliss tried to climb the other side, but Naomi delayed her. Bliss tried again. Naomi stood on the other bridged ladder. There was awkward nothingness for a minute. Bliss then gave Naomi a Code Red at the same time as Perez gave Vaquer a Pop Rocks. Another “This is awesome!” chant rang out.

Perez met Giulia on top of the ladder. Perez yanked on Giulia’s hair. Giulia did the same. They slapped each other. Giulia headbutted Perez. Bliss yanked on Perez’s boot as Perez yanked on Giulia’s hair. Ripley gave Giulia a Rip Tide as Bliss gave Perez a Sister Abigail. Ripley and Bliss looked at each other and smiled. Then they both climbed the ladder. Noami tipped it over. She then set up the ladder quickly and climbed. She looked around and then grabbed the case for the win. Cole said Iyo Sky and Tiffany Stratton should beware.

WINNER: Naomi in 25:00 to win the MITB.